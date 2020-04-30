Cigna: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (AP) _ Cigna Corp. (CI) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $1.18 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Bloomfield, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $3.15. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and to extinguish debt, came to $4.69 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.44 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $38.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $38.39 billion, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $37.24 billion.

Cigna expects full-year earnings in the range of $18 to $18.60 per share, with revenue in the range of $154 billion to $156 billion.

Cigna shares have decreased slightly more than 4% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has decreased 9%. The stock has risen 22% in the last 12 months.

