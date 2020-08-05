Cimarex: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC) on Wednesday reported a second-quarter loss of $925.1 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had a loss of $9.28. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 51 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 23 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 48 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $249.4 million in the period, which also missed Street forecasts. Twenty-three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $295.2 million.

Cimarex shares have decreased 49% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $26.83, a decline of 40% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on XEC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/XEC