Citi Trends: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) _ Citi Trends Inc. (CTRN) on Thursday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $20.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Savannah, Georgia-based company said it had a loss of $2. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.94 per share.

The clothing and accessories company posted revenue of $116.1 million in the period.

Citi Trends shares have dropped 30% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 11% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CTRN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CTRN