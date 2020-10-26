Citizens: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) _ Citizens Holding Co. (CIZN) on Monday reported third-quarter net income of $2.1 million.

The Philadelphia-based bank said it had earnings of 37 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $13.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $11.5 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

Citizens shares have declined 2% since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased slightly more than 2% in the last 12 months.

