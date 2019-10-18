Citizens Financial Group: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $449 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 96 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $2.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.64 billion, also exceeding Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have increased 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased 2.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG