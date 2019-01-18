Citizens Financial Group: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) _ Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) on Friday reported fourth-quarter profit of $450 million.

The Providence, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 96 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 98 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 94 cents per share.

The bank posted revenue of $1.96 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.59 billion, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.6 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.69 billion, or $3.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.13 billion.

Citizens Financial Group shares have climbed 14 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 26 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CFG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CFG