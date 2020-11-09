Clear Channel Outdoor: 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SAN ANTONIO (AP) _ Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings Inc. (CCO) on Monday reported a loss of $135.9 million in its third quarter.

The San Antonio-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 26 cents per share.

The outdoor advertising company posted revenue of $447.5 million in the period.

The company's shares closed at $1. A year ago, they were trading at $2.67.

