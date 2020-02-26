Clearwater Paper: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) _ Clearwater Paper Corp. (CLW) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $2 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Spokane, Washington-based company said it had profit of 12 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The maker of pulp-based products posted revenue of $435.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss narrowed to $5.6 million, or 34 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.76 billion.

Clearwater Paper shares have increased 27% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Wednesday, shares hit $27.04, a decrease of 13% in the last 12 months.

