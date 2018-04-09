CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 478 493¾ 474¾ 490¾ +18½
Jul 494¼ 508½ 491¼ 506 +17½
Sep 511 524¾ 508 522½ +17
Dec 534 546¾ 531¼ 544¾ +16½
Mar 550 563½ 549¼ 562 +15¾
May 561½ 572 557¾ 570¾ +16¼
Jul 561¼ 573¼ 560¾ 572¼ +14¼
Sep 570 579½ 569¾ 579¼ +14¼
Dec 582 593 582 592½ +14
Mar 601¾ +14
May 601½ +14
Jul 585¾ +14
Est. sales 249,700. Fri.'s sales 145,812
Fri.'s open int 496,403
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 389¾ 392½ 388¾ 390¾ +2¼
Jul 398¾ 400¾ 397¼ 399 +2
Sep 405¼ 408 404¼ 406 +2
Dec 413¼ 416½ 412¾ 414¾ +2¼
Mar 420¾ 423½ 420 422 +2
May 425¾ 427½ 425 426¼ +1¾
Jul 429¾ 431½ 429 430¼ +1
Sep 415¾ 416¼ 414½ 415¼ + ¼
Dec 416½ 418½ 416 416¼ — ¾
Mar 426 426½ 424¼ 424¼ —1
May 428 428 428 428 + ¼
Jul 432¼ — ¼
Sep 421½ — ¼
Dec 420 420 418 418 —1
Jul 426¼ —1
Dec 421 421½ 421 421½ + ¼
Est. sales 434,358. Fri.'s sales 650,717
Fri.'s open int 1,874,477
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 236¾ 238¼ 235¾ 237¼ +4
Jul 245¼ 246¼ 243¼ 243½ +2½
Sep 248¼ 248¼ 247¼ 247¼ +2½
Dec 255½ 256¾ 255½ 255¾ +2¾
Mar 262½ +2¾
May 266¼ +2¾
Jul 271¼ +2¾
Sep 272½ +2¾
Dec 272½ +2¾
Mar 272½ +2¾
Jul 271 +2¾
Sep 271 +2¾
Est. sales 860. Fri.'s sales 336
Fri.'s open int 6,849
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1038¼ 1056¾ 1037½ 1047 +13¼
Jul 1048½ 1067½ 1048½ 1057½ +12¾
Aug 1050½ 1068½ 1050¼ 1058½ +12½
Sep 1042 1057¼ 1042 1048½ +10¼
Nov 1038 1050¾ 1037 1043¼ +10
Jan 1041¼ 1053¼ 1040¾ 1046½ +9½
Mar 1031½ 1042¾ 1031¼ 1036½ +7¾
May 1031¼ 1040 1029½ 1033½ +6½
Jul 1035 1042¼ 1031½ 1035¼ +5
Aug 1030¼ +4½
Sep 1013¼ +4½
Nov 995 1003¾ 994 997½ +4½
Jan 1000 +5
Mar 998¼ +2¾
May 999¾ + ¼
Jul 1006 +6
Aug 998½ +6
Sep 994¾ +6
Nov 985 985 980¾ 980¾ —3½
Jul 983½ —3½
Nov 983½ —3½
Est. sales 340,142. Fri.'s sales 359,335
Fri.'s open int 921,133, up 9,770
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 31.53 31.75 31.29 31.52 —.01
Jul 31.83 32.02 31.56 31.79 —.02
Aug 31.93 32.14 31.70 31.93
Sep 32.09 32.27 31.85 32.09 +.01
Oct 32.30 32.39 32.02 32.24 +.02
Dec 32.55 32.73 32.32 32.57 +.04
Jan 32.88 32.92 32.61 32.84 +.04
Mar 33.09 33.27 32.91 33.13 +.05
May 33.35 33.41 33.18 33.41 +.09
Jul 33.58 33.67 33.54 33.67 +.09
Aug 33.71 +.09
Sep 33.73 +.09
Oct 33.68 +.07
Dec 33.79 33.91 33.61 33.84 +.07
Jan 33.95 +.06
Mar 34.18 +.07
May 34.20 +.06
Jul 34.34 +.02
Aug 34.33 +.02
Sep 34.33 +.02
Oct 34.33 +.02
Dec 34.29 +.01
Jul 34.29 +.01
Oct 34.29 +.01
Dec 34.29 +.01
Est. sales 210,886. Fri.'s sales 120,496
Fri.'s open int 538,933, up 11,925
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 386.80 393.30 385.00 389.60 +3.30
Jul 390.80 397.00 389.10 393.70 +3.60
Aug 386.70 393.20 385.90 391.20 +4.60
Sep 385.40 390.00 382.90 388.00 +5.00
Oct 384.00 386.50 379.00 384.40 +5.30
Dec 376.60 383.90 376.10 382.00 +5.80
Jan 377.80 379.20 372.00 377.40 +5.20
Mar 361.90 365.70 359.00 364.50 +4.20
May 358.10 360.20 352.80 358.70 +3.80
Jul 357.70 358.90 352.10 357.90 +4.20
Aug 354.10 +3.80
Sep 349.10 +3.40
Oct 342.50 +3.00
Dec 340.00 343.50 337.10 341.70 +2.80
Jan 342.40 +2.80
Mar 343.20 +2.80
May 343.20 +2.80
Jul 341.70 +2.80
Aug 341.70 +2.80
Sep 341.70 +2.80
Oct 341.70 +2.80
Dec 338.50 +2.80
Jul 338.50 +2.80
Oct 338.50 +2.80
Dec 348.60 +2.80
Est. sales 186,231. Fri.'s sales 158,507
Fri.'s open int 492,884, up 7,498