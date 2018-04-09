CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May478493¾474¾490¾+18½
Jul494¼508½491¼506+17½
Sep511524¾508522½+17
Dec534546¾531¼544¾+16½
Mar550563½549¼562+15¾
May561½572557¾570¾+16¼
Jul561¼573¼560¾572¼+14¼
Sep570579½569¾579¼+14¼
Dec582593582592½+14
Mar601¾+14
May601½+14
Jul585¾+14
Est. sales 249,700. Fri.'s sales 145,812
Fri.'s open int 496,403
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May389¾392½388¾390¾+2¼
Jul398¾400¾397¼399+2
Sep405¼408404¼406+2
Dec413¼416½412¾414¾+2¼
Mar420¾423½420422+2
May425¾427½425426¼+1¾
Jul429¾431½429430¼+1
Sep415¾416¼414½415¼
Dec416½418½416416¼¾
Mar426426½424¼424¼—1
May428428428428
Jul432¼¼
Sep421½¼
Dec420420418418—1
Jul426¼—1
Dec421421½421421½
Est. sales 434,358. Fri.'s sales 650,717
Fri.'s open int 1,874,477
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May236¾238¼235¾237¼+4
Jul245¼246¼243¼243½+2½
Sep248¼248¼247¼247¼+2½
Dec255½256¾255½255¾+2¾
Mar262½+2¾
May266¼+2¾
Jul271¼+2¾
Sep272½+2¾
Dec272½+2¾
Mar272½+2¾
Jul271+2¾
Sep271+2¾
Est. sales 860. Fri.'s sales 336
Fri.'s open int 6,849
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May1038¼1056¾1037½1047+13¼
Jul1048½1067½1048½1057½+12¾
Aug1050½1068½1050¼1058½+12½
Sep10421057¼10421048½+10¼
Nov10381050¾10371043¼+10
Jan1041¼1053¼1040¾1046½+9½
Mar1031½1042¾1031¼1036½+7¾
May1031¼10401029½1033½+6½
Jul10351042¼1031½1035¼+5
Aug1030¼+4½
Sep1013¼+4½
Nov9951003¾994997½+4½
Jan1000+5
Mar998¼+2¾
May999¾
Jul1006+6
Aug998½+6
Sep994¾+6
Nov985985980¾980¾—3½
Jul983½—3½
Nov983½—3½
Est. sales 340,142. Fri.'s sales 359,335
Fri.'s open int 921,133, up 9,770
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May31.5331.7531.2931.52—.01
Jul31.8332.0231.5631.79—.02
Aug31.9332.1431.7031.93
Sep32.0932.2731.8532.09+.01
Oct32.3032.3932.0232.24+.02
Dec32.5532.7332.3232.57+.04
Jan32.8832.9232.6132.84+.04
Mar33.0933.2732.9133.13+.05
May33.3533.4133.1833.41+.09
Jul33.5833.6733.5433.67+.09
Aug33.71+.09
Sep33.73+.09
Oct33.68+.07
Dec33.7933.9133.6133.84+.07
Jan33.95+.06
Mar34.18+.07
May34.20+.06
Jul34.34+.02
Aug34.33+.02
Sep34.33+.02
Oct34.33+.02
Dec34.29+.01
Jul34.29+.01
Oct34.29+.01
Dec34.29+.01
Est. sales 210,886. Fri.'s sales 120,496
Fri.'s open int 538,933, up 11,925
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May386.80393.30385.00389.60+3.30
Jul390.80397.00389.10393.70+3.60
Aug386.70393.20385.90391.20+4.60
Sep385.40390.00382.90388.00+5.00
Oct384.00386.50379.00384.40+5.30
Dec376.60383.90376.10382.00+5.80
Jan377.80379.20372.00377.40+5.20
Mar361.90365.70359.00364.50+4.20
May358.10360.20352.80358.70+3.80
Jul357.70358.90352.10357.90+4.20
Aug354.10+3.80
Sep349.10+3.40
Oct342.50+3.00
Dec340.00343.50337.10341.70+2.80
Jan342.40+2.80
Mar343.20+2.80
May343.20+2.80
Jul341.70+2.80
Aug341.70+2.80
Sep341.70+2.80
Oct341.70+2.80
Dec338.50+2.80
Jul338.50+2.80
Oct338.50+2.80
Dec348.60+2.80
Est. sales 186,231. Fri.'s sales 158,507
Fri.'s open int 492,884, up 7,498