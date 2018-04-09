https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-12818884.php
Updated 4:08 pm, Monday, April 9, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|478
|493¾
|474¾
|490¾
|+18½
|Jul
|494¼
|508½
|491¼
|506
|+17½
|Sep
|511
|524¾
|508
|522½
|+17
|Dec
|534
|546¾
|531¼
|544¾
|+16½
|Mar
|550
|563½
|549¼
|562
|+15¾
|May
|561½
|572
|557¾
|570¾
|+16¼
|Jul
|561¼
|573¼
|560¾
|572¼
|+14¼
|Sep
|570
|579½
|569¾
|579¼
|+14¼
|Dec
|582
|593
|582
|592½
|+14
|Mar
|601¾
|+14
|May
|601½
|+14
|Jul
|585¾
|+14
|Est. sales 249,700.
|Fri.'s sales 145,812
|Fri.'s open int 496,403
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|389¾
|392½
|388¾
|390¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|398¾
|400¾
|397¼
|399
|+2
|Sep
|405¼
|408
|404¼
|406
|+2
|Dec
|413¼
|416½
|412¾
|414¾
|+2¼
|Mar
|420¾
|423½
|420
|422
|+2
|May
|425¾
|427½
|425
|426¼
|+1¾
|Jul
|429¾
|431½
|429
|430¼
|+1
|Sep
|415¾
|416¼
|414½
|415¼
|+¼
|Dec
|416½
|418½
|416
|416¼
|—
|¾
|Mar
|426
|426½
|424¼
|424¼
|—1
|May
|428
|428
|428
|428
|+¼
|Jul
|432¼
|—
|¼
|Sep
|421½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|420
|420
|418
|418
|—1
|Jul
|426¼
|—1
|Dec
|421
|421½
|421
|421½
|+¼
|Est. sales 434,358.
|Fri.'s sales 650,717
|Fri.'s open int 1,874,477
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|236¾
|238¼
|235¾
|237¼
|+4
|Jul
|245¼
|246¼
|243¼
|243½
|+2½
|Sep
|248¼
|248¼
|247¼
|247¼
|+2½
|Dec
|255½
|256¾
|255½
|255¾
|+2¾
|Mar
|262½
|+2¾
|May
|266¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|271¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|272½
|+2¾
|Dec
|272½
|+2¾
|Mar
|272½
|+2¾
|Jul
|271
|+2¾
|Sep
|271
|+2¾
|Est. sales 860.
|Fri.'s sales 336
|Fri.'s open int 6,849
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1038¼
|1056¾
|1037½
|1047
|+13¼
|Jul
|1048½
|1067½
|1048½
|1057½
|+12¾
|Aug
|1050½
|1068½
|1050¼
|1058½
|+12½
|Sep
|1042
|1057¼
|1042
|1048½
|+10¼
|Nov
|1038
|1050¾
|1037
|1043¼
|+10
|Jan
|1041¼
|1053¼
|1040¾
|1046½
|+9½
|Mar
|1031½
|1042¾
|1031¼
|1036½
|+7¾
|May
|1031¼
|1040
|1029½
|1033½
|+6½
|Jul
|1035
|1042¼
|1031½
|1035¼
|+5
|Aug
|1030¼
|+4½
|Sep
|1013¼
|+4½
|Nov
|995
|1003¾
|994
|997½
|+4½
|Jan
|1000
|+5
|Mar
|998¼
|+2¾
|May
|999¾
|+¼
|Jul
|1006
|+6
|Aug
|998½
|+6
|Sep
|994¾
|+6
|Nov
|985
|985
|980¾
|980¾
|—3½
|Jul
|983½
|—3½
|Nov
|983½
|—3½
|Est. sales 340,142.
|Fri.'s sales 359,335
|Fri.'s open int 921,133,
|up 9,770
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|31.53
|31.75
|31.29
|31.52
|—.01
|Jul
|31.83
|32.02
|31.56
|31.79
|—.02
|Aug
|31.93
|32.14
|31.70
|31.93
|Sep
|32.09
|32.27
|31.85
|32.09
|+.01
|Oct
|32.30
|32.39
|32.02
|32.24
|+.02
|Dec
|32.55
|32.73
|32.32
|32.57
|+.04
|Jan
|32.88
|32.92
|32.61
|32.84
|+.04
|Mar
|33.09
|33.27
|32.91
|33.13
|+.05
|May
|33.35
|33.41
|33.18
|33.41
|+.09
|Jul
|33.58
|33.67
|33.54
|33.67
|+.09
|Aug
|33.71
|+.09
|Sep
|33.73
|+.09
|Oct
|33.68
|+.07
|Dec
|33.79
|33.91
|33.61
|33.84
|+.07
|Jan
|33.95
|+.06
|Mar
|34.18
|+.07
|May
|34.20
|+.06
|Jul
|34.34
|+.02
|Aug
|34.33
|+.02
|Sep
|34.33
|+.02
|Oct
|34.33
|+.02
|Dec
|34.29
|+.01
|Jul
|34.29
|+.01
|Oct
|34.29
|+.01
|Dec
|34.29
|+.01
|Est. sales 210,886.
|Fri.'s sales 120,496
|Fri.'s open int 538,933,
|up 11,925
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|386.80
|393.30
|385.00
|389.60
|+3.30
|Jul
|390.80
|397.00
|389.10
|393.70
|+3.60
|Aug
|386.70
|393.20
|385.90
|391.20
|+4.60
|Sep
|385.40
|390.00
|382.90
|388.00
|+5.00
|Oct
|384.00
|386.50
|379.00
|384.40
|+5.30
|Dec
|376.60
|383.90
|376.10
|382.00
|+5.80
|Jan
|377.80
|379.20
|372.00
|377.40
|+5.20
|Mar
|361.90
|365.70
|359.00
|364.50
|+4.20
|May
|358.10
|360.20
|352.80
|358.70
|+3.80
|Jul
|357.70
|358.90
|352.10
|357.90
|+4.20
|Aug
|354.10
|+3.80
|Sep
|349.10
|+3.40
|Oct
|342.50
|+3.00
|Dec
|340.00
|343.50
|337.10
|341.70
|+2.80
|Jan
|342.40
|+2.80
|Mar
|343.20
|+2.80
|May
|343.20
|+2.80
|Jul
|341.70
|+2.80
|Aug
|341.70
|+2.80
|Sep
|341.70
|+2.80
|Oct
|341.70
|+2.80
|Dec
|338.50
|+2.80
|Jul
|338.50
|+2.80
|Oct
|338.50
|+2.80
|Dec
|348.60
|+2.80
|Est. sales 186,231.
|Fri.'s sales 158,507
|Fri.'s open int 492,884,
|up 7,498
