Updated 4:06 pm, Monday, April 16, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|466½
|470¼
|461½
|462¼
|—10¼
|Jul
|483¼
|487
|478
|479
|—10¼
|Sep
|501¾
|505
|496½
|497½
|—10¼
|Dec
|525
|528¼
|520
|520¾
|—10½
|Mar
|543
|546
|537½
|538½
|—10½
|May
|551½
|554½
|546¾
|547½
|—9¾
|Jul
|554½
|558
|549
|550¼
|—8¼
|Sep
|559¼
|559¼
|557
|558½
|—8¼
|Dec
|576
|576¼
|572
|572¾
|—7¼
|Mar
|581¼
|—7¼
|May
|581
|—7¼
|Jul
|564
|—7¼
|Est. sales 189,156.
|Fri.'s sales 145,692
|Fri.'s open int 474,669,
|up 3,074
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|385
|386¼
|382
|382½
|—3¾
|Jul
|393½
|394½
|390½
|391
|—3½
|Sep
|400½
|401½
|397½
|398¼
|—3¼
|Dec
|410
|410¾
|406½
|407¼
|—3½
|Mar
|417¾
|418¼
|414¼
|415
|—3¼
|May
|422
|422
|418¾
|419¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|425½
|426¼
|422½
|423
|—3½
|Sep
|410
|411½
|407¾
|408
|—3½
|Dec
|413¼
|414¼
|410½
|410¾
|—3½
|Mar
|419
|—3½
|May
|422¾
|—3¾
|Jul
|426½
|—3½
|Sep
|415¾
|—3½
|Dec
|416
|416
|415¼
|415¼
|—3½
|Jul
|423½
|—3½
|Dec
|421½
|+ ½
|Est. sales 359,008.
|Fri.'s sales 501,303
|Fri.'s open int 1,871,342
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|233½
|234¼
|225½
|230½
|—3¾
|Jul
|240¾
|241¾
|232½
|236¾
|—4¾
|Sep
|242½
|244½
|240
|244½
|—4
|Dec
|254
|257
|254
|256¼
|—1½
|Mar
|263
|—1½
|May
|266¾
|—1½
|Jul
|271¾
|—1½
|Sep
|273
|—1½
|Dec
|273
|—1½
|Mar
|273
|—1½
|Jul
|271½
|—1½
|Sep
|271½
|—1½
|Est. sales 870.
|Fri.'s sales 973
|Fri.'s open int 6,541,
|up 9
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1054¼ 1058¾ 1041½ 1042
|—12¼
|Jul
|1065
|1069½ 1052½ 1053¼
|—11¾
|Aug
|1064¾ 1068¼ 1053
|1053½
|—11
|Sep
|1055½ 1058¾ 1045¾ 1045¾
|—9¾
|Nov
|1050
|1052½ 1039¼ 1040¼
|—9¼
|Jan
|1053
|1055½ 1042¼ 1043¼
|—9½
|Mar
|1035¼ 1038½ 1028½ 1030¼
|—7
|May
|1031¾ 1033¼ 1025¼ 1026¼
|—5
|Jul
|1033
|1035¾ 1027¾ 1029¾
|—4¼
|Aug
|1025
|—3¾
|Sep
|1008
|—3¾
|Nov
|1000¼ 1000½
|994
|995½
|—2¾
|Jan
|997¾
|—3
|Mar
|992½
|—5
|May
|993¾
|—5
|Jul
|1003¾
|—2½
|Aug
|996¼
|—2½
|Sep
|992½
|—2½
|Nov
|978½
|—2¼
|Jul
|981¼
|—2¼
|Nov
|981¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 233,900.
|Fri.'s sales 281,940
|Fri.'s open int 970,204,
|up 1,224
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|31.48
|31.58
|31.14
|31.18
|—.30
|Jul
|31.75
|31.84
|31.41
|31.45
|—.30
|Aug
|31.89
|31.96
|31.54
|31.58
|—.31
|Sep
|32.05
|32.09
|31.71
|31.76
|—.30
|Oct
|32.25
|32.27
|31.86
|31.91
|—.29
|Dec
|32.57
|32.64
|32.22
|32.28
|—.29
|Jan
|32.85
|32.85
|32.48
|32.55
|—.29
|Mar
|33.14
|33.17
|32.74
|32.80
|—.33
|May
|33.40
|33.40
|33.01
|33.07
|—.33
|Jul
|33.69
|33.69
|33.32
|33.34
|—.33
|Aug
|33.41
|—.29
|Sep
|33.48
|—.22
|Oct
|33.47
|—.21
|Dec
|33.90
|33.90
|33.51
|33.61
|—.27
|Jan
|33.76
|—.24
|Mar
|33.95
|—.25
|May
|34.06
|—.16
|Jul
|34.24
|—.11
|Aug
|34.23
|—.11
|Sep
|34.23
|—.11
|Oct
|34.23
|—.11
|Dec
|34.20
|—.11
|Jul
|34.20
|—.11
|Oct
|34.20
|—.11
|Dec
|34.20
|—.11
|Est. sales 124,547.
|Fri.'s sales 82,971
|Fri.'s open int 530,466
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|383.30 384.30 377.40 377.80
|—5.00
|Jul
|387.00 388.30 381.60 382.00
|—4.80
|Aug
|385.40 386.80 380.90 381.40
|—4.10
|Sep
|382.80 384.20 379.00 379.30
|—3.70
|Oct
|379.00 380.90 376.30 376.60
|—3.20
|Dec
|377.80 379.50 374.70 374.90
|—3.30
|Jan
|374.10 375.50 370.90 371.20
|—3.40
|Mar
|362.50 363.20 359.40 359.60
|—2.80
|May
|358.00 358.20 354.10 354.40
|—2.90
|Jul
|356.20 356.20 353.30 353.90
|—3.10
|Aug
|351.40
|—2.90
|Sep
|350.20 350.20 348.20 348.20
|—2.90
|Oct
|341.50
|—1.80
|Dec
|342.90 342.90 340.40 340.70
|—1.60
|Jan
|341.40
|—1.60
|Mar
|342.20
|—1.60
|May
|342.20
|—1.60
|Jul
|340.70
|—1.60
|Aug
|340.70
|—1.60
|Sep
|340.70
|—1.60
|Oct
|340.70
|—1.60
|Dec
|337.50
|—1.60
|Jul
|337.50
|—1.60
|Oct
|337.50
|—1.60
|Dec
|347.60
|—1.60
|Est. sales 132,116.
|Fri.'s sales 101,585
|Fri.'s open int 516,142
