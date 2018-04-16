CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 466½ 470¼ 461½ 462¼ —10¼
Jul 483¼ 487 478 479 —10¼
Sep 501¾ 505 496½ 497½ —10¼
Dec 525 528¼ 520 520¾ —10½
Mar 543 546 537½ 538½ —10½
May 551½ 554½ 546¾ 547½ —9¾
Jul 554½ 558 549 550¼ —8¼
Sep 559¼ 559¼ 557 558½ —8¼
Dec 576 576¼ 572 572¾ —7¼
Mar 581¼ —7¼
May 581 —7¼
Jul 564 —7¼
Est. sales 189,156. Fri.'s sales 145,692
Fri.'s open int 474,669, up 3,074
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 385 386¼ 382 382½ —3¾
Jul 393½ 394½ 390½ 391 —3½
Sep 400½ 401½ 397½ 398¼ —3¼
Dec 410 410¾ 406½ 407¼ —3½
Mar 417¾ 418¼ 414¼ 415 —3¼
May 422 422 418¾ 419¼ —3¼
Jul 425½ 426¼ 422½ 423 —3½
Sep 410 411½ 407¾ 408 —3½
Dec 413¼ 414¼ 410½ 410¾ —3½
Mar 419 —3½
May 422¾ —3¾
Jul 426½ —3½
Sep 415¾ —3½
Dec 416 416 415¼ 415¼ —3½
Jul 423½ —3½
Dec 421½ + ½
Est. sales 359,008. Fri.'s sales 501,303
Fri.'s open int 1,871,342
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 233½ 234¼ 225½ 230½ —3¾
Jul 240¾ 241¾ 232½ 236¾ —4¾
Sep 242½ 244½ 240 244½ —4
Dec 254 257 254 256¼ —1½
Mar 263 —1½
May 266¾ —1½
Jul 271¾ —1½
Sep 273 —1½
Dec 273 —1½
Mar 273 —1½
Jul 271½ —1½
Sep 271½ —1½
Est. sales 870. Fri.'s sales 973
Fri.'s open int 6,541, up 9
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1054¼ 1058¾ 1041½ 1042 —12¼
Jul 1065 1069½ 1052½ 1053¼ —11¾
Aug 1064¾ 1068¼ 1053 1053½ —11
Sep 1055½ 1058¾ 1045¾ 1045¾ —9¾
Nov 1050 1052½ 1039¼ 1040¼ —9¼
Jan 1053 1055½ 1042¼ 1043¼ —9½
Mar 1035¼ 1038½ 1028½ 1030¼ —7
May 1031¾ 1033¼ 1025¼ 1026¼ —5
Jul 1033 1035¾ 1027¾ 1029¾ —4¼
Aug 1025 —3¾
Sep 1008 —3¾
Nov 1000¼ 1000½ 994 995½ —2¾
Jan 997¾ —3
Mar 992½ —5
May 993¾ —5
Jul 1003¾ —2½
Aug 996¼ —2½
Sep 992½ —2½
Nov 978½ —2¼
Jul 981¼ —2¼
Nov 981¼ —2¼
Est. sales 233,900. Fri.'s sales 281,940
Fri.'s open int 970,204, up 1,224
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 31.48 31.58 31.14 31.18 —.30
Jul 31.75 31.84 31.41 31.45 —.30
Aug 31.89 31.96 31.54 31.58 —.31
Sep 32.05 32.09 31.71 31.76 —.30
Oct 32.25 32.27 31.86 31.91 —.29
Dec 32.57 32.64 32.22 32.28 —.29
Jan 32.85 32.85 32.48 32.55 —.29
Mar 33.14 33.17 32.74 32.80 —.33
May 33.40 33.40 33.01 33.07 —.33
Jul 33.69 33.69 33.32 33.34 —.33
Aug 33.41 —.29
Sep 33.48 —.22
Oct 33.47 —.21
Dec 33.90 33.90 33.51 33.61 —.27
Jan 33.76 —.24
Mar 33.95 —.25
May 34.06 —.16
Jul 34.24 —.11
Aug 34.23 —.11
Sep 34.23 —.11
Oct 34.23 —.11
Dec 34.20 —.11
Jul 34.20 —.11
Oct 34.20 —.11
Dec 34.20 —.11
Est. sales 124,547. Fri.'s sales 82,971
Fri.'s open int 530,466
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 383.30 384.30 377.40 377.80 —5.00
Jul 387.00 388.30 381.60 382.00 —4.80
Aug 385.40 386.80 380.90 381.40 —4.10
Sep 382.80 384.20 379.00 379.30 —3.70
Oct 379.00 380.90 376.30 376.60 —3.20
Dec 377.80 379.50 374.70 374.90 —3.30
Jan 374.10 375.50 370.90 371.20 —3.40
Mar 362.50 363.20 359.40 359.60 —2.80
May 358.00 358.20 354.10 354.40 —2.90
Jul 356.20 356.20 353.30 353.90 —3.10
Aug 351.40 —2.90
Sep 350.20 350.20 348.20 348.20 —2.90
Oct 341.50 —1.80
Dec 342.90 342.90 340.40 340.70 —1.60
Jan 341.40 —1.60
Mar 342.20 —1.60
May 342.20 —1.60
Jul 340.70 —1.60
Aug 340.70 —1.60
Sep 340.70 —1.60
Oct 340.70 —1.60
Dec 337.50 —1.60
Jul 337.50 —1.60
Oct 337.50 —1.60
Dec 347.60 —1.60
Est. sales 132,116. Fri.'s sales 101,585
Fri.'s open int 516,142