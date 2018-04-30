https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-12875463.php
Updated 3:22 pm, Monday, April 30, 2018
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|500
|515½
|499¾
|512½
|+17
|Jul
|500¾
|513¼
|500¾
|510½
|+12
|Sep
|517
|529¼
|517
|526¼
|+10¾
|Dec
|539¾
|550
|539¾
|547¼
|+9½
|Mar
|557¼
|566¼
|557
|563¼
|+8¼
|May
|565
|573½
|565
|570
|+6¾
|Jul
|570
|577
|567½
|572
|+5
|Sep
|579¾
|583¼
|575
|578¼
|+3½
|Dec
|589¾
|596¼
|587
|591¾
|+3
|Mar
|599
|600½
|599
|600
|+2½
|May
|599¾
|+2½
|Jul
|582
|584¾
|582
|584¾
|+3½
|Est. sales 139,294.
|Fri.'s sales 101,891
|Fri.'s open int 452,987
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|390¾
|395¾
|390½
|392½
|+3
|Jul
|399¼
|404
|399
|400¾
|+2¼
|Sep
|406½
|410½
|406
|407½
|+2
|Dec
|415
|418½
|414¾
|416
|+1½
|Mar
|422½
|425½
|422¼
|423½
|+1½
|May
|426¼
|429
|426¼
|427¾
|+1½
|Jul
|430¼
|433
|429½
|431¾
|+1½
|Sep
|415¼
|415¾
|414¼
|414¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|415¾
|419
|415¾
|417¾
|+1
|Mar
|425
|426¾
|425
|425¾
|+1
|May
|430
|430
|428½
|429½
|+¾
|Jul
|435
|435
|433¾
|433¾
|+½
|Sep
|425¼
|+¼
|Dec
|422¼
|422¼
|418
|421
|—
|½
|Jul
|432¼
|—
|½
|Dec
|423
|—
|½
|Est. sales 492,043.
|Fri.'s sales 578,322
|Fri.'s open int 1,703,792
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|225
|227
|222¼
|225½
|+4
|Jul
|233
|237¾
|232¾
|235¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|237½
|240¾
|237½
|239
|+3¼
|Dec
|249½
|251¾
|249½
|250¾
|+4½
|Mar
|256¾
|+4½
|May
|260¼
|+4½
|Jul
|265¼
|+4½
|Sep
|266½
|+4½
|Dec
|266½
|+4½
|Mar
|266½
|+4½
|Jul
|265
|+4½
|Sep
|265
|+4½
|Est. sales 595.
|Fri.'s sales 649
|Fri.'s open int 6,162
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1046¼
|1056½
|1036¾
|1037¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|1057¼
|1067½
|1047
|1048½
|—7¾
|Aug
|1058
|1069
|1049
|1050¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|1052
|1061¾
|1045
|1047¼
|—3
|Nov
|1048
|1057¾
|1041½
|1044¾
|—2¼
|Jan
|1049¾
|1059
|1045
|1048½
|—
|¾
|Mar
|1032¼
|1040
|1029¼
|1032½
|+¼
|May
|1029
|1034
|1024¾
|1027¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|1030½
|1037½
|1028½
|1031¾
|—
|¼
|Aug
|1028¾
|+¼
|Sep
|1011¾
|+¼
|Nov
|999¾
|1003
|996¼
|998¾
|+¼
|Jan
|1001½
|+¼
|Mar
|999½
|May
|1000
|Jul
|1005¾
|Aug
|998¼
|Sep
|994½
|Nov
|972
|975½
|972
|975½
|Jul
|978¼
|Nov
|977
|+½
|Est. sales 189,362.
|Fri.'s sales 339,496
|Fri.'s open int 853,295
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|30.43
|30.55
|30.32
|30.35
|—.08
|Jul
|30.71
|30.82
|30.59
|30.62
|—.11
|Aug
|30.88
|30.95
|30.70
|30.76
|—.10
|Sep
|31.06
|31.11
|30.88
|30.93
|—.10
|Oct
|31.21
|31.26
|30.96
|31.09
|—.08
|Dec
|31.60
|31.62
|31.40
|31.45
|—.08
|Jan
|31.83
|31.89
|31.70
|31.74
|—.07
|Mar
|32.14
|32.21
|32.02
|32.06
|—.07
|May
|32.39
|32.49
|32.31
|32.32
|—.08
|Jul
|32.65
|32.75
|32.55
|32.59
|—.11
|Aug
|32.68
|—.11
|Sep
|32.93
|32.93
|32.77
|32.77
|—.08
|Oct
|32.97
|32.97
|32.86
|32.86
|—.05
|Dec
|32.97
|33.20
|32.97
|33.03
|—.05
|Jan
|33.18
|—.02
|Mar
|33.38
|—.05
|May
|33.95
|33.95
|33.43
|33.43
|—.05
|Jul
|34.14
|34.15
|33.56
|33.56
|—.05
|Aug
|33.55
|—.05
|Sep
|33.55
|—.05
|Oct
|33.55
|—.05
|Dec
|33.52
|—.05
|Jul
|33.52
|—.05
|Oct
|33.52
|—.05
|Dec
|33.52
|—.05
|Est. sales 85,497.
|Fri.'s sales 183,300
|Fri.'s open int 497,950,
|up 70
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|394.60
|401.60
|391.00
|392.10
|—1.10
|Jul
|395.30
|403.60
|392.80
|393.80
|—1.50
|Aug
|393.20
|400.10
|391.50
|392.40
|—.40
|Sep
|391.20
|397.20
|389.40
|390.40
|+.10
|Oct
|390.10
|393.50
|386.50
|387.50
|+.20
|Dec
|385.60
|390.40
|383.40
|384.70
|+.20
|Jan
|381.10
|384.90
|379.10
|380.20
|Mar
|367.60
|369.20
|364.90
|365.80
|+.20
|May
|361.00
|362.10
|358.60
|359.30
|+.20
|Jul
|360.40
|360.90
|358.10
|358.70
|+.10
|Aug
|356.00
|+.10
|Sep
|352.70
|Oct
|346.10
|—.20
|Dec
|348.80
|348.80
|344.60
|345.20
|—.10
|Jan
|345.80
|—.10
|Mar
|346.60
|—.10
|May
|346.60
|—.10
|Jul
|344.90
|—.10
|Aug
|344.90
|—.10
|Sep
|344.90
|—.10
|Oct
|344.90
|—.10
|Dec
|341.20
|—.10
|Jul
|341.20
|—.10
|Oct
|341.20
|—.10
|Dec
|351.30
|—.10
|Est. sales 116,754.
|Fri.'s sales 198,375
|Fri.'s open int 512,954,
|up 7,299
