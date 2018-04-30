CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 500 515½ 499¾ 512½ +17
Jul 500¾ 513¼ 500¾ 510½ +12
Sep 517 529¼ 517 526¼ +10¾
Dec 539¾ 550 539¾ 547¼ +9½
Mar 557¼ 566¼ 557 563¼ +8¼
May 565 573½ 565 570 +6¾
Jul 570 577 567½ 572 +5
Sep 579¾ 583¼ 575 578¼ +3½
Dec 589¾ 596¼ 587 591¾ +3
Mar 599 600½ 599 600 +2½
May 599¾ +2½
Jul 582 584¾ 582 584¾ +3½
Est. sales 139,294. Fri.'s sales 101,891
Fri.'s open int 452,987
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 390¾ 395¾ 390½ 392½ +3
Jul 399¼ 404 399 400¾ +2¼
Sep 406½ 410½ 406 407½ +2
Dec 415 418½ 414¾ 416 +1½
Mar 422½ 425½ 422¼ 423½ +1½
May 426¼ 429 426¼ 427¾ +1½
Jul 430¼ 433 429½ 431¾ +1½
Sep 415¼ 415¾ 414¼ 414¾ +1¼
Dec 415¾ 419 415¾ 417¾ +1
Mar 425 426¾ 425 425¾ +1
May 430 430 428½ 429½
Jul 435 435 433¾ 433¾
Sep 425¼
Dec 422¼ 422¼ 418 421 ½
Jul 432¼ ½
Dec 423 ½
Est. sales 492,043. Fri.'s sales 578,322
Fri.'s open int 1,703,792
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 225 227 222¼ 225½ +4
Jul 233 237¾ 232¾ 235¾ +3¾
Sep 237½ 240¾ 237½ 239 +3¼
Dec 249½ 251¾ 249½ 250¾ +4½
Mar 256¾ +4½
May 260¼ +4½
Jul 265¼ +4½
Sep 266½ +4½
Dec 266½ +4½
Mar 266½ +4½
Jul 265 +4½
Sep 265 +4½
Est. sales 595. Fri.'s sales 649
Fri.'s open int 6,162
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1046¼ 1056½ 1036¾ 1037¾ —7¼
Jul 1057¼ 1067½ 1047 1048½ —7¾
Aug 1058 1069 1049 1050¾ —7¼
Sep 1052 1061¾ 1045 1047¼ —3
Nov 1048 1057¾ 1041½ 1044¾ —2¼
Jan 1049¾ 1059 1045 1048½ ¾
Mar 1032¼ 1040 1029¼ 1032½
May 1029 1034 1024¾ 1027¾ ½
Jul 1030½ 1037½ 1028½ 1031¾ ¼
Aug 1028¾
Sep 1011¾
Nov 999¾ 1003 996¼ 998¾
Jan 1001½
Mar 999½
May 1000
Jul 1005¾
Aug 998¼
Sep 994½
Nov 972 975½ 972 975½
Jul 978¼
Nov 977
Est. sales 189,362. Fri.'s sales 339,496
Fri.'s open int 853,295
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 30.43 30.55 30.32 30.35 —.08
Jul 30.71 30.82 30.59 30.62 —.11
Aug 30.88 30.95 30.70 30.76 —.10
Sep 31.06 31.11 30.88 30.93 —.10
Oct 31.21 31.26 30.96 31.09 —.08
Dec 31.60 31.62 31.40 31.45 —.08
Jan 31.83 31.89 31.70 31.74 —.07
Mar 32.14 32.21 32.02 32.06 —.07
May 32.39 32.49 32.31 32.32 —.08
Jul 32.65 32.75 32.55 32.59 —.11
Aug 32.68 —.11
Sep 32.93 32.93 32.77 32.77 —.08
Oct 32.97 32.97 32.86 32.86 —.05
Dec 32.97 33.20 32.97 33.03 —.05
Jan 33.18 —.02
Mar 33.38 —.05
May 33.95 33.95 33.43 33.43 —.05
Jul 34.14 34.15 33.56 33.56 —.05
Aug 33.55 —.05
Sep 33.55 —.05
Oct 33.55 —.05
Dec 33.52 —.05
Jul 33.52 —.05
Oct 33.52 —.05
Dec 33.52 —.05
Est. sales 85,497. Fri.'s sales 183,300
Fri.'s open int 497,950, up 70
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 394.60 401.60 391.00 392.10 —1.10
Jul 395.30 403.60 392.80 393.80 —1.50
Aug 393.20 400.10 391.50 392.40 —.40
Sep 391.20 397.20 389.40 390.40 +.10
Oct 390.10 393.50 386.50 387.50 +.20
Dec 385.60 390.40 383.40 384.70 +.20
Jan 381.10 384.90 379.10 380.20
Mar 367.60 369.20 364.90 365.80 +.20
May 361.00 362.10 358.60 359.30 +.20
Jul 360.40 360.90 358.10 358.70 +.10
Aug 356.00 +.10
Sep 352.70
Oct 346.10 —.20
Dec 348.80 348.80 344.60 345.20 —.10
Jan 345.80 —.10
Mar 346.60 —.10
May 346.60 —.10
Jul 344.90 —.10
Aug 344.90 —.10
Sep 344.90 —.10
Oct 344.90 —.10
Dec 341.20 —.10
Jul 341.20 —.10
Oct 341.20 —.10
Dec 351.30 —.10
Est. sales 116,754. Fri.'s sales 198,375
Fri.'s open int 512,954, up 7,299