https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-13123831.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|559½
|593
|559
|560½
|+2¼
|Dec
|579¾
|613
|579½
|582¾
|+4
|Mar
|595
|627½
|595
|600
|+6
|May
|599
|630
|599
|606
|+7½
|Jul
|597
|617¼
|595
|597½
|+ ¾
|Sep
|606¾
|622½
|601¾
|603¾
|+ ½
|Dec
|614¾
|632¼
|612¼
|614¼
|+ ¾
|Mar
|619¾
|637
|619
|619
|+ ½
|May
|624
|634½
|618¾
|618¾
|—1
|Jul
|610
|619
|597¾
|601
|—4½
|Sep
|619
|619
|604
|604
|—4¼
|Dec
|611¼
|—5
|Mar
|617
|617
|611¼
|611¼
|—2¼
|May
|611¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|610¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 339,349.
|Wed.'s sales 213,428
|Wed.'s open int 503,903,
|up 13,094
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|365
|372¾
|364¾
|366¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|379¾
|387¼
|379¼
|381¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|390½
|397½
|390
|392¼
|+2
|May
|396¼
|403
|396
|398
|+2
|Jul
|401¼
|407¾
|401
|403¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|403
|407¼
|401¼
|405
|+3½
|Dec
|404½
|409
|404
|408¼
|+4¾
|Mar
|414½
|418¾
|414
|418¼
|+4¾
|May
|423¼
|423¾
|423¼
|423¾
|+4½
|Jul
|425¾
|427¾
|425¼
|427¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|419
|+2¾
|Dec
|418
|419½
|417
|419¼
|+2½
|Jul
|431½
|+ ¼
|Dec
|418½
|+ ½
|Est. sales 500,247.
|Wed.'s sales 4,229,984
|Wed.'s open int 1,830,748
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|237½
|244
|237
|243
|+4
|Dec
|248
|251¾
|247¼
|250¾
|+2½
|Mar
|253
|254¼
|253
|254¼
|+2
|May
|256¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|260
|+1¾
|Sep
|264½
|+1¾
|Dec
|264½
|+1¾
|Mar
|264½
|+1¾
|May
|264½
|+1¾
|Jul
|263
|+1¾
|Sep
|263
|+1¾
|Est. sales 516.
|Wed.'s sales 1,105
|Wed.'s open int 5,011
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Aug
|886¾
|886¾
|875
|882½
|—4¼
|Sep
|886¾
|893
|875¾
|887
|—4½
|Nov
|897½
|903½
|885½
|897½
|—4¼
|Jan
|908½
|914¼
|897
|908¾
|—4
|Mar
|917
|923
|906
|918
|—3¾
|May
|926½
|932
|915½
|927½
|—3
|Jul
|933¾
|940
|922¾
|935¾
|—2½
|Aug
|937
|937½
|925½
|937½
|—2¼
|Sep
|927¾
|933¾
|927¼
|931¾
|—1¾
|Nov
|925¾
|932
|916
|929¼
|—1½
|Jan
|937½
|—1¼
|Mar
|941¾
|—1¼
|May
|950¼
|950¼
|949½
|949½
|—1¼
|Jul
|956¾
|—1¼
|Aug
|958½
|—1¼
|Sep
|942½
|—1¼
|Nov
|932
|933
|930
|931¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|958½
|—1¾
|Nov
|937½
|—1¾
|Est. sales 161,983.
|Wed.'s sales 217,957
|Wed.'s open int 795,150
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Aug
|28.39
|28.39
|27.96
|28.12
|—.33
|Sep
|28.62
|28.76
|28.05
|28.29
|—.33
|Oct
|28.70
|28.87
|28.18
|28.40
|—.32
|Dec
|29.00
|29.10
|28.39
|28.61
|—.34
|Jan
|29.30
|29.32
|28.64
|28.86
|—.34
|Mar
|29.53
|29.63
|28.95
|29.18
|—.33
|May
|29.88
|29.96
|29.26
|29.51
|—.30
|Jul
|30.10
|30.25
|29.58
|29.84
|—.30
|Aug
|30.33
|30.34
|29.79
|29.97
|—.31
|Sep
|30.48
|30.52
|30.07
|30.11
|—.30
|Oct
|30.54
|30.54
|30.07
|30.20
|—.25
|Dec
|30.80
|30.80
|30.18
|30.43
|—.22
|Jan
|30.77
|30.84
|30.72
|30.72
|—.21
|Mar
|30.97
|31.06
|30.97
|31.06
|—.20
|May
|31.27
|31.38
|31.27
|31.38
|—.19
|Jul
|31.64
|31.70
|31.64
|31.70
|—.09
|Aug
|31.80
|—.06
|Sep
|31.93
|—.04
|Oct
|31.85
|32.00
|31.85
|32.00
|—.02
|Dec
|32.00
|32.14
|32.00
|32.14
|+.07
|Jul
|32.14
|+.07
|Oct
|32.14
|+.07
|Dec
|32.14
|+.07
|Est. sales 93,083.
|Wed.'s sales 97,203
|Wed.'s open int 513,489
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Aug
|335.50 336.30 331.80 332.80
|—3.70
|Sep
|333.40 334.50 329.50 331.00
|—3.50
|Oct
|333.60 334.70 330.00 331.30
|—3.50
|Dec
|334.50 335.70 331.00 332.60
|—3.40
|Jan
|333.00 334.70 330.20 332.00
|—2.70
|Mar
|328.70 330.40 326.70 329.00
|—1.30
|May
|326.00 328.90 325.00 327.70
|—.70
|Jul
|328.40 330.50 326.80 329.50
|—.30
|Aug
|328.50 330.90 326.80 329.90
|Sep
|328.30 330.70 326.40 329.70
|Oct
|326.10 328.80 325.70 327.80
|Dec
|326.00 328.30 324.20 327.90
|+.30
|Jan
|328.50 328.50 328.50 328.50
|+.30
|Mar
|328.50
|+.30
|May
|330.50
|+.20
|Jul
|332.80
|+.10
|Aug
|329.40
|+.10
|Sep
|329.40
|+.10
|Oct
|329.40
|+.10
|Dec
|329.40
|+.10
|Jul
|332.30
|+.10
|Oct
|332.30
|+.10
|Dec
|339.30
|+.10
|Est. sales 116,001.
|Wed.'s sales 98,765
|Wed.'s open int 512,634
View Comments