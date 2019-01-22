CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 518 526 514¼ 521¼ +3¼
May 524 531¼ 520¼ 527 +3
Jul 527¾ 536 525½ 532¾ +3¾
Sep 536¾ 544 534 541¼ +4¼
Dec 549½ 556½ 547½ 554½ +4½
Mar 563 565½ 557½ 564 +4
May 567½ 570 562½ 568¾ +4¾
Jul 565¼ 565¼ 564¾ 564¾ +3¾
Sep 570½ +3½
Dec 582¼ +3¼
Mar 590½ +3½
May 594¼ +3¼
Jul 583¼ +3¼
Est. sales 107,526. Fri.'s sales 84,301
Fri.'s open int 450,874, up 446
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 380¾ 382¼ 376¾ 379 —3
May 388¾ 390½ 385¼ 387¼ —2¾
Jul 396¼ 398 392¾ 395 —2
Sep 398¼ 400¼ 395¼ 397 —3
Dec 402½ 404 399 400¾ —3¼
Mar 411¼ 412¾ 408 409¾ —3¼
May 417½ 417½ 413¾ 415 —3
Jul 420¾ 422½ 418 419½ —2½
Sep 412¼ —1¾
Dec 413 414 411 412½ —1½
Mar 421 421 420¼ 420¼ ¾
May 420¾ ¾
Jul 429¼ —1¾
Sep 421¾ —1¼
Dec 418 418 417¾ 417¾ ¼
Jul 427¼ ¾
Dec 416¼ ¾
Est. sales 328,675. Fri.'s sales 372,185
Fri.'s open int 1,643,928, up 2,805
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 298 299¾ 296 297 —2
May 294¼ 295½ 293 294½ ½
Jul 291¼ 292½ 291¼ 292½ —1½
Sep 283½ ½
Dec 274 279½ 272½ 279½ —1½
Mar 279½ —1½
May 279½ —1½
Jul 278 —1½
Sep 278 —1½
Dec 278 —1½
Jul 278 —1½
Sep 278 —1½
Est. sales 279. Fri.'s sales 236
Fri.'s open int 6,137, up 137
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 916½ 919½ 899½ 909¼ —7¾
May 930 932¾ 913½ 922¾ —7¼
Jul 942½ 945¼ 926½ 935¾ —7¼
Aug 947¾ 949¾ 932 941 —7
Sep 951¼ 951¼ 934½ 943½ —5½
Nov 955¼ 957½ 941¾ 950¼ —5¾
Jan 965 968 953 961½ —5½
Mar 970¾ 973½ 958¾ 968 —5
May 979 979 974 974 —5
Jul 986 986 980¾ 980¾ —5¼
Aug 980 —5
Sep 974½ —5½
Nov 977 978 971 974½ —3½
Jan 976½ —3½
Mar 976½ —3½
May 977 —3½
Jul 992¾ —3¼
Aug 992¾ —3½
Sep 992¾ —3½
Nov 981¾ —2¼
Jul 981¾ —2¼
Nov 981¾ —2¼
Est. sales 181,476. Fri.'s sales 176,854
Fri.'s open int 689,986, up 242,236
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 29.19 29.23 28.76 29.06 +.05
May 29.46 29.50 29.05 29.34 +.05
Jul 29.77 29.80 29.34 29.64 +.05
Aug 29.90 29.93 29.49 29.77 +.04
Sep 29.98 30.03 29.71 29.91 +.05
Oct 30.12 30.13 29.78 30.00 +.06
Dec 30.32 30.33 29.89 30.20 +.07
Jan 30.52 30.56 30.39 30.45 +.07
Mar 30.84 30.84 30.61 30.73 +.07
May 31.14 31.14 31.02 31.02 +.07
Jul 31.43 31.43 31.30 31.30 +.06
Aug 31.43 +.05
Sep 31.56 +.05
Oct 31.64 +.06
Dec 31.75 +.08
Jan 31.89 +.08
Mar 31.89 +.08
May 31.89 +.08
Jul 31.91 +.08
Aug 31.91 +.08
Sep 31.91 +.08
Oct 31.91 +.08
Dec 31.96 +.08
Jul 31.96 +.08
Oct 31.96 +.08
Dec 31.96 +.08
Est. sales 91,726. Fri.'s sales 90,199
Fri.'s open int 503,931, up 7,469
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 314.30 315.70 310.10 313.00 —2.10
May 317.90 319.20 313.80 316.70 —1.90
Jul 321.10 323.00 317.60 320.40 —1.90
Aug 322.10 324.50 319.30 321.90 —1.90
Sep 323.80 325.50 320.90 323.10 —2.00
Oct 324.30 325.90 321.60 323.70 —1.90
Dec 327.20 328.00 323.00 325.60 —1.90
Jan 328.00 328.70 325.60 326.80 —1.70
Mar 328.50 328.50 326.50 327.40 —1.90
May 330.30 330.30 328.30 328.30 —2.00
Jul 329.60 —2.00
Aug 327.20 —2.00
Sep 325.20 —2.00
Oct 323.50 —2.00
Dec 323.80 —2.00
Jan 323.80 —2.00
Mar 323.80 —2.00
May 323.80 —2.00
Jul 326.70 —2.00
Aug 326.70 —2.00
Sep 326.70 —2.00
Oct 326.70 —2.00
Dec 333.70 —2.00
Jul 333.70 —2.00
Oct 333.70 —2.00
Dec 333.70 —2.00
Est. sales 85,042. Fri.'s sales 178,985
Fri.'s open int 453,344, up 3,702