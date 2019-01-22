https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-13552711.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|518
|526
|514¼
|521¼
|+3¼
|May
|524
|531¼
|520¼
|527
|+3
|Jul
|527¾
|536
|525½
|532¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|536¾
|544
|534
|541¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|549½
|556½
|547½
|554½
|+4½
|Mar
|563
|565½
|557½
|564
|+4
|May
|567½
|570
|562½
|568¾
|+4¾
|Jul
|565¼
|565¼
|564¾
|564¾
|+3¾
|Sep
|570½
|+3½
|Dec
|582¼
|+3¼
|Mar
|590½
|+3½
|May
|594¼
|+3¼
|Jul
|583¼
|+3¼
|Est. sales 107,526.
|Fri.'s sales 84,301
|Fri.'s open int 450,874,
|up 446
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|380¾
|382¼
|376¾
|379
|—3
|May
|388¾
|390½
|385¼
|387¼
|—2¾
|Jul
|396¼
|398
|392¾
|395
|—2
|Sep
|398¼
|400¼
|395¼
|397
|—3
|Dec
|402½
|404
|399
|400¾
|—3¼
|Mar
|411¼
|412¾
|408
|409¾
|—3¼
|May
|417½
|417½
|413¾
|415
|—3
|Jul
|420¾
|422½
|418
|419½
|—2½
|Sep
|412¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|413
|414
|411
|412½
|—1½
|Mar
|421
|421
|420¼
|420¼
|—
|¾
|May
|420¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|429¼
|—1¾
|Sep
|421¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|418
|418
|417¾
|417¾
|—
|¼
|Jul
|427¼
|—
|¾
|Dec
|416¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 328,675.
|Fri.'s sales 372,185
|Fri.'s open int 1,643,928,
|up 2,805
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|298
|299¾
|296
|297
|—2
|May
|294¼
|295½
|293
|294½
|—
|½
|Jul
|291¼
|292½
|291¼
|292½
|—1½
|Sep
|283½
|—
|½
|Dec
|274
|279½
|272½
|279½
|—1½
|Mar
|279½
|—1½
|May
|279½
|—1½
|Jul
|278
|—1½
|Sep
|278
|—1½
|Dec
|278
|—1½
|Jul
|278
|—1½
|Sep
|278
|—1½
|Est. sales 279.
|Fri.'s sales 236
|Fri.'s open int 6,137,
|up 137
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|916½
|919½
|899½
|909¼
|—7¾
|May
|930
|932¾
|913½
|922¾
|—7¼
|Jul
|942½
|945¼
|926½
|935¾
|—7¼
|Aug
|947¾
|949¾
|932
|941
|—7
|Sep
|951¼
|951¼
|934½
|943½
|—5½
|Nov
|955¼
|957½
|941¾
|950¼
|—5¾
|Jan
|965
|968
|953
|961½
|—5½
|Mar
|970¾
|973½
|958¾
|968
|—5
|May
|979
|979
|974
|974
|—5
|Jul
|986
|986
|980¾
|980¾
|—5¼
|Aug
|980
|—5
|Sep
|974½
|—5½
|Nov
|977
|978
|971
|974½
|—3½
|Jan
|976½
|—3½
|Mar
|976½
|—3½
|May
|977
|—3½
|Jul
|992¾
|—3¼
|Aug
|992¾
|—3½
|Sep
|992¾
|—3½
|Nov
|981¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|981¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|981¾
|—2¼
|Est. sales 181,476.
|Fri.'s sales 176,854
|Fri.'s open int 689,986,
|up 242,236
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|29.19
|29.23
|28.76
|29.06
|+.05
|May
|29.46
|29.50
|29.05
|29.34
|+.05
|Jul
|29.77
|29.80
|29.34
|29.64
|+.05
|Aug
|29.90
|29.93
|29.49
|29.77
|+.04
|Sep
|29.98
|30.03
|29.71
|29.91
|+.05
|Oct
|30.12
|30.13
|29.78
|30.00
|+.06
|Dec
|30.32
|30.33
|29.89
|30.20
|+.07
|Jan
|30.52
|30.56
|30.39
|30.45
|+.07
|Mar
|30.84
|30.84
|30.61
|30.73
|+.07
|May
|31.14
|31.14
|31.02
|31.02
|+.07
|Jul
|31.43
|31.43
|31.30
|31.30
|+.06
|Aug
|31.43
|+.05
|Sep
|31.56
|+.05
|Oct
|31.64
|+.06
|Dec
|31.75
|+.08
|Jan
|31.89
|+.08
|Mar
|31.89
|+.08
|May
|31.89
|+.08
|Jul
|31.91
|+.08
|Aug
|31.91
|+.08
|Sep
|31.91
|+.08
|Oct
|31.91
|+.08
|Dec
|31.96
|+.08
|Jul
|31.96
|+.08
|Oct
|31.96
|+.08
|Dec
|31.96
|+.08
|Est. sales 91,726.
|Fri.'s sales 90,199
|Fri.'s open int 503,931,
|up 7,469
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|314.30
|315.70
|310.10
|313.00
|—2.10
|May
|317.90
|319.20
|313.80
|316.70
|—1.90
|Jul
|321.10
|323.00
|317.60
|320.40
|—1.90
|Aug
|322.10
|324.50
|319.30
|321.90
|—1.90
|Sep
|323.80
|325.50
|320.90
|323.10
|—2.00
|Oct
|324.30
|325.90
|321.60
|323.70
|—1.90
|Dec
|327.20
|328.00
|323.00
|325.60
|—1.90
|Jan
|328.00
|328.70
|325.60
|326.80
|—1.70
|Mar
|328.50
|328.50
|326.50
|327.40
|—1.90
|May
|330.30
|330.30
|328.30
|328.30
|—2.00
|Jul
|329.60
|—2.00
|Aug
|327.20
|—2.00
|Sep
|325.20
|—2.00
|Oct
|323.50
|—2.00
|Dec
|323.80
|—2.00
|Jan
|323.80
|—2.00
|Mar
|323.80
|—2.00
|May
|323.80
|—2.00
|Jul
|326.70
|—2.00
|Aug
|326.70
|—2.00
|Sep
|326.70
|—2.00
|Oct
|326.70
|—2.00
|Dec
|333.70
|—2.00
|Jul
|333.70
|—2.00
|Oct
|333.70
|—2.00
|Dec
|333.70
|—2.00
|Est. sales 85,042.
|Fri.'s sales 178,985
|Fri.'s open int 453,344,
|up 3,702
