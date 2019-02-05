CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 525¼ 528¼ 520½ 527¼ +1½
May 529 529¾ 524¼ 529¼ ½
Jul 532 532¼ 527½ 530¾ —2½
Sep 538 539 534½ 536½ —4
Dec 550 551 546¼ 547¾ —4½
Mar 558½ 558½ 555 556 —5
May 562 562 558¾ 559 —5
Jul 557½ 557½ 553¾ 553¾ —6¼
Sep 559¾ 559¾ 559¼ 559¼ —6
Dec 570½ —6
Mar 578¾ —6
May 582½ —6
Jul 571½ —6
Est. sales 143,713. Mon.'s sales 149,810
Mon.'s open int 465,051
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 379½ 381¼ 377 380¾ +1½
May 388 389¾ 385½ 389 +1½
Jul 395½ 397¼ 393¼ 396½ +1¼
Sep 398¼ 399½ 396¼ 399
Dec 402½ 404 400¾ 403½ +1
Mar 411¼ 412½ 409¾ 412¼ +1
May 417 417¾ 415¾ 417¾ +1
Jul 421¾ 422½ 420¾ 422¼
Sep 414 414¾ 414 414¾
Dec 414 414½ 413½ 414½
Mar 422
May 424¼
Jul 431½
Sep 422
Dec 418½
Jul 428¾
Dec 419 419 418¾ 418¾
Est. sales 307,519. Mon.'s sales 276,967
Mon.'s open int 1,694,985
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 289¼ 293 289¼ 291¼ +2¼
May 289½ 292¾ 289½ 291¼ +1¾
Jul 291 291 290 290 +1¾
Sep 281 +1¾
Dec 274¼
Mar 274¼
May 274¼
Jul 272¾
Sep 272¾
Dec 272¾
Jul 272¾
Sep 272¾
Est. sales 210. Mon.'s sales 492
Mon.'s open int 5,824, up 53
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 917¾ 921 913½ 920¼ +1¾
May 931¾ 934¾ 927½ 934¼ +1¾
Jul 944¼ 948 940½ 947½ +2½
Aug 948¾ 952¾ 945¾ 952½ +2¼
Sep 952½ 954¾ 948¼ 954½ +2¼
Nov 957¼ 961 953¾ 960½ +2½
Jan 966¼ 969¾ 963¼ 969¼ +2¼
Mar 968¼ 973¼ 968¼ 973¼ +2
May 976¼ 978¼ 976¼ 978¼ +1¾
Jul 981¼ 984¾ 980¾ 984½ +1¾
Aug 983½ +1¾
Sep 978½ +2¼
Nov 974 979¾ 974 979 +2½
Jan 983¾ +2½
Mar 983¾ +2½
May 984¼ +2½
Jul 999½ +2½
Aug 999½ +2½
Sep 995 +2¼
Nov 979½ 982 979½ 982 +1¼
Jul 982 +1¼
Nov 982 +1¼
Est. sales 161,141. Mon.'s sales 162,344
Mon.'s open int 724,496, up 19,371
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 30.13 30.39 29.94 30.38 +.25
May 30.41 30.69 30.24 30.68 +.24
Jul 30.74 30.99 30.60 30.98 +.24
Aug 30.86 31.11 30.71 31.11 +.24
Sep 31.04 31.22 30.90 31.22 +.23
Oct 31.08 31.31 30.99 31.30 +.22
Dec 31.10 31.50 31.10 31.49 +.23
Jan 31.44 31.72 31.42 31.72 +.23
Mar 31.84 31.95 31.84 31.95 +.22
May 31.98 32.18 31.98 32.18 +.21
Jul 32.21 32.39 32.21 32.39 +.19
Aug 32.50 +.21
Sep 32.62 +.23
Oct 32.71 +.23
Dec 32.75 32.93 32.75 32.93 +.22
Jan 33.08 +.22
Mar 33.08 +.22
May 33.08 +.22
Jul 33.10 +.22
Aug 33.10 +.22
Sep 33.10 +.22
Oct 33.10 +.22
Dec 33.15 +.22
Jul 33.15 +.22
Oct 33.15 +.22
Dec 33.15 +.22
Est. sales 73,598. Mon.'s sales 99,983
Mon.'s open int 504,404, up 2,942
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 310.60 310.60 308.50 309.50 —1.10
May 315.00 315.00 312.60 313.50 —1.10
Jul 318.50 318.50 316.60 317.50 —.90
Aug 319.80 319.80 318.20 319.20 —.80
Sep 321.70 321.70 319.70 320.70 —.60
Oct 321.20 321.80 320.40 321.30 —.40
Dec 323.10 323.40 321.90 323.20
Jan 323.70 324.10 323.00 324.00 +.10
Mar 324.20 324.50 323.50 324.40
May 323.90 324.80 323.90 324.80
Jul 326.00 326.00 324.80 325.90
Aug 324.50
Sep 324.30 —.20
Oct 322.60 —1.20
Dec 323.60 323.60 323.50 323.50 —.20
Jan 323.50 —.20
Mar 323.50 —.20
May 323.50 —.20
Jul 326.40 —.20
Aug 326.40 —.20
Sep 326.40 —.20
Oct 326.40 —.20
Dec 333.40 —.20
Jul 333.40 —.20
Oct 333.40 —.20
Dec 333.40 —.20
Est. sales 103,982. Mon.'s sales 95,601
Mon.'s open int 461,968, up 723