CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|454¾
|454¾
|446
|446¾
|—7¼
|May
|457¼
|461¼
|454¼
|455½
|—1½
|Jul
|463
|467
|460¼
|461
|—2
|Sep
|473
|476¼
|469¼
|470¼
|—2¾
|Dec
|488¼
|491½
|484
|485
|—3
|Mar
|503¼
|504¾
|496¼
|497¼
|—3¾
|May
|511¾
|513
|504½
|505½
|—4½
|Jul
|511
|511¾
|504¾
|505
|—5
|Sep
|515
|515¼
|511¾
|512
|—5
|Dec
|527¼
|527¼
|523½
|523½
|—4½
|Mar
|531½
|—4½
|May
|536½
|—4½
|Jul
|532½
|—4½
|Est. sales 101,184.
|Fri.'s sales 164,169
|Fri.'s open int 465,064,
|up 2,674
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|365¼
|368
|364½
|365
|+1
|May
|373½
|377¾
|373½
|374¾
|+1¾
|Jul
|382
|386¼
|382
|383¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|387¾
|391½
|387¾
|389
|+2
|Dec
|394½
|398
|394½
|395¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|404¾
|408½
|404¾
|406¼
|+1¼
|May
|410
|413¾
|410
|411½
|+1½
|Jul
|415
|417¼
|414¾
|415¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|408
|+1
|Dec
|409
|410¾
|408¾
|408¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|417½
|+½
|May
|423
|Jul
|428½
|428½
|428
|428
|+1
|Sep
|417¾
|+¾
|Dec
|415
|415½
|414½
|414¾
|+¾
|Jul
|429¾
|+¾
|Dec
|418
|+1
|Est. sales 230,214.
|Fri.'s sales 369,345
|Fri.'s open int 1,670,887,
|up 19,934
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|256½
|256½
|255½
|255½
|+2½
|May
|265
|268½
|260½
|265
|+1
|Jul
|267¾
|268
|262½
|266
|+1
|Sep
|261¾
|264½
|261¾
|262¼
|+1¼
|Dec
|262½
|262½
|259¾
|259¾
|+¾
|Mar
|254½
|+½
|May
|254½
|+½
|Jul
|253
|Sep
|253
|+¼
|Dec
|253
|+¼
|Jul
|253
|+¼
|Sep
|253
|+¼
|Est. sales 481.
|Fri.'s sales 491
|Fri.'s open int 4,377
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|901¼
|912¼
|901¼
|903¼
|+4¼
|May
|914¾
|924¾
|913
|916
|+5
|Jul
|928¼
|938¼
|927
|930
|+4
|Aug
|935¼
|944
|933½
|936
|+5
|Sep
|939¼
|948
|939¼
|940½
|+4½
|Nov
|948
|957½
|947½
|950½
|+4½
|Jan
|958¾
|966½
|956¾
|959½
|+4½
|Mar
|965¼
|971¾
|964¼
|966¼
|+5¼
|May
|966½
|977¼
|966½
|972
|+6
|Jul
|979
|983¾
|978¼
|978¼
|+5¼
|Aug
|979
|+6
|Sep
|974½
|+5½
|Nov
|976
|981¾
|976
|976½
|+5½
|Jan
|981
|+5¾
|Mar
|981
|+5¾
|May
|981½
|+5¾
|Jul
|995
|+6
|Aug
|995
|+5¾
|Sep
|990½
|+5¾
|Nov
|985½
|985½
|981¼
|981¼
|+5¼
|Jul
|981¼
|+5½
|Nov
|976¼
|+5½
|Est. sales 178,817.
|Fri.'s sales 234,174
|Fri.'s open int 659,174,
|up 8,038
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|29.99
|30.08
|29.78
|29.78
|—.17
|May
|30.30
|30.56
|30.05
|30.08
|—.16
|Jul
|30.61
|30.88
|30.38
|30.41
|—.17
|Aug
|30.81
|31.01
|30.56
|30.57
|—.17
|Sep
|30.89
|31.15
|30.68
|30.70
|—.17
|Oct
|30.99
|31.23
|30.78
|30.82
|—.16
|Dec
|31.30
|31.50
|30.99
|31.03
|—.17
|Jan
|31.69
|31.69
|31.25
|31.29
|—.16
|Mar
|31.84
|31.84
|31.58
|31.59
|—.14
|May
|32.03
|32.03
|31.83
|31.84
|—.12
|Jul
|32.26
|32.26
|32.07
|32.07
|—.12
|Aug
|32.14
|—.12
|Sep
|32.20
|—.14
|Oct
|32.24
|—.14
|Dec
|32.42
|32.43
|32.36
|32.38
|—.15
|Jan
|32.54
|—.15
|Mar
|32.54
|—.15
|May
|32.54
|—.15
|Jul
|32.56
|—.15
|Aug
|32.56
|—.15
|Sep
|32.56
|—.15
|Oct
|32.56
|—.15
|Dec
|32.61
|—.15
|Jul
|32.61
|—.15
|Oct
|32.61
|—.15
|Dec
|32.61
|—.15
|Est. sales 73,892.
|Fri.'s sales 103,633
|Fri.'s open int 494,971,
|up 6,648
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|303.80
|308.60
|303.70
|306.30
|+3.00
|May
|308.20
|313.00
|307.50
|310.50
|+3.10
|Jul
|311.90
|316.70
|311.20
|314.20
|+3.00
|Aug
|313.70
|318.20
|313.00
|315.80
|+3.00
|Sep
|315.30
|319.90
|315.00
|317.60
|+2.90
|Oct
|316.50
|320.60
|316.10
|318.50
|+2.90
|Dec
|318.00
|322.40
|317.50
|320.20
|+2.80
|Jan
|319.20
|323.00
|319.20
|321.30
|+2.60
|Mar
|320.00
|324.30
|320.00
|322.20
|+2.60
|May
|321.00
|324.60
|321.00
|322.60
|+2.70
|Jul
|324.20
|326.20
|324.10
|324.10
|+2.50
|Aug
|324.00
|+2.20
|Sep
|324.30
|+2.40
|Oct
|322.80
|+2.30
|Dec
|325.90
|326.00
|324.90
|325.00
|+3.30
|Jan
|324.90
|+3.30
|Mar
|324.90
|+3.30
|May
|324.90
|+3.30
|Jul
|327.80
|+3.30
|Aug
|327.80
|+3.30
|Sep
|327.80
|+3.30
|Oct
|327.80
|+3.30
|Dec
|332.80
|+3.30
|Jul
|332.80
|+3.30
|Oct
|332.80
|+3.30
|Dec
|332.80
|+3.30
|Est. sales 87,281.
|Fri.'s sales 121,196
|Fri.'s open int 441,670,
|up 3,299
