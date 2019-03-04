CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 454¾ 454¾ 446 446¾ —7¼
May 457¼ 461¼ 454¼ 455½ —1½
Jul 463 467 460¼ 461 —2
Sep 473 476¼ 469¼ 470¼ —2¾
Dec 488¼ 491½ 484 485 —3
Mar 503¼ 504¾ 496¼ 497¼ —3¾
May 511¾ 513 504½ 505½ —4½
Jul 511 511¾ 504¾ 505 —5
Sep 515 515¼ 511¾ 512 —5
Dec 527¼ 527¼ 523½ 523½ —4½
Mar 531½ —4½
May 536½ —4½
Jul 532½ —4½
Est. sales 101,184. Fri.'s sales 164,169
Fri.'s open int 465,064, up 2,674
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 365¼ 368 364½ 365 +1
May 373½ 377¾ 373½ 374¾ +1¾
Jul 382 386¼ 382 383¼ +1¼
Sep 387¾ 391½ 387¾ 389 +2
Dec 394½ 398 394½ 395¾ +1¾
Mar 404¾ 408½ 404¾ 406¼ +1¼
May 410 413¾ 410 411½ +1½
Jul 415 417¼ 414¾ 415¼ +1¼
Sep 408 +1
Dec 409 410¾ 408¾ 408¾ ¼
Mar 417½
May 423
Jul 428½ 428½ 428 428 +1
Sep 417¾
Dec 415 415½ 414½ 414¾
Jul 429¾
Dec 418 +1
Est. sales 230,214. Fri.'s sales 369,345
Fri.'s open int 1,670,887, up 19,934
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 256½ 256½ 255½ 255½ +2½
May 265 268½ 260½ 265 +1
Jul 267¾ 268 262½ 266 +1
Sep 261¾ 264½ 261¾ 262¼ +1¼
Dec 262½ 262½ 259¾ 259¾
Mar 254½
May 254½
Jul 253
Sep 253
Dec 253
Jul 253
Sep 253
Est. sales 481. Fri.'s sales 491
Fri.'s open int 4,377
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 901¼ 912¼ 901¼ 903¼ +4¼
May 914¾ 924¾ 913 916 +5
Jul 928¼ 938¼ 927 930 +4
Aug 935¼ 944 933½ 936 +5
Sep 939¼ 948 939¼ 940½ +4½
Nov 948 957½ 947½ 950½ +4½
Jan 958¾ 966½ 956¾ 959½ +4½
Mar 965¼ 971¾ 964¼ 966¼ +5¼
May 966½ 977¼ 966½ 972 +6
Jul 979 983¾ 978¼ 978¼ +5¼
Aug 979 +6
Sep 974½ +5½
Nov 976 981¾ 976 976½ +5½
Jan 981 +5¾
Mar 981 +5¾
May 981½ +5¾
Jul 995 +6
Aug 995 +5¾
Sep 990½ +5¾
Nov 985½ 985½ 981¼ 981¼ +5¼
Jul 981¼ +5½
Nov 976¼ +5½
Est. sales 178,817. Fri.'s sales 234,174
Fri.'s open int 659,174, up 8,038
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 29.99 30.08 29.78 29.78 —.17
May 30.30 30.56 30.05 30.08 —.16
Jul 30.61 30.88 30.38 30.41 —.17
Aug 30.81 31.01 30.56 30.57 —.17
Sep 30.89 31.15 30.68 30.70 —.17
Oct 30.99 31.23 30.78 30.82 —.16
Dec 31.30 31.50 30.99 31.03 —.17
Jan 31.69 31.69 31.25 31.29 —.16
Mar 31.84 31.84 31.58 31.59 —.14
May 32.03 32.03 31.83 31.84 —.12
Jul 32.26 32.26 32.07 32.07 —.12
Aug 32.14 —.12
Sep 32.20 —.14
Oct 32.24 —.14
Dec 32.42 32.43 32.36 32.38 —.15
Jan 32.54 —.15
Mar 32.54 —.15
May 32.54 —.15
Jul 32.56 —.15
Aug 32.56 —.15
Sep 32.56 —.15
Oct 32.56 —.15
Dec 32.61 —.15
Jul 32.61 —.15
Oct 32.61 —.15
Dec 32.61 —.15
Est. sales 73,892. Fri.'s sales 103,633
Fri.'s open int 494,971, up 6,648
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 303.80 308.60 303.70 306.30 +3.00
May 308.20 313.00 307.50 310.50 +3.10
Jul 311.90 316.70 311.20 314.20 +3.00
Aug 313.70 318.20 313.00 315.80 +3.00
Sep 315.30 319.90 315.00 317.60 +2.90
Oct 316.50 320.60 316.10 318.50 +2.90
Dec 318.00 322.40 317.50 320.20 +2.80
Jan 319.20 323.00 319.20 321.30 +2.60
Mar 320.00 324.30 320.00 322.20 +2.60
May 321.00 324.60 321.00 322.60 +2.70
Jul 324.20 326.20 324.10 324.10 +2.50
Aug 324.00 +2.20
Sep 324.30 +2.40
Oct 322.80 +2.30
Dec 325.90 326.00 324.90 325.00 +3.30
Jan 324.90 +3.30
Mar 324.90 +3.30
May 324.90 +3.30
Jul 327.80 +3.30
Aug 327.80 +3.30
Sep 327.80 +3.30
Oct 327.80 +3.30
Dec 332.80 +3.30
Jul 332.80 +3.30
Oct 332.80 +3.30
Dec 332.80 +3.30
Est. sales 87,281. Fri.'s sales 121,196
Fri.'s open int 441,670, up 3,299