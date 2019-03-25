CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 466½ 471¾ 463 469½ +3½
Jul 470 476¾ 468½ 475 +4
Sep 480½ 485½ 477½ 483½ +3½
Dec 495¼ 500 492¼ 498½ +4½
Mar 509¼ 513½ 506½ 511¾ +3¾
May 513½ 520 513½ 518¼ +4¼
Jul 515¼ 521½ 514¾ 519¾ +3¾
Sep 525¼ 526¼ 525¼ 525¾ +3¾
Dec 533 538¾ 532¾ 536¾ +2¾
Mar 545 +3
May 550 +3
Jul 549¾ +2¾
Est. sales 90,183. Fri.'s sales 119,108
Fri.'s open int 495,630
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 378¾ 380¾ 376¾ 379¾ +1¾
Jul 388 390 386 389¼ +1¼
Sep 393½ 396 392¼ 395¼ +2¼
Dec 400¼ 402½ 399 401¾ +1¾
Mar 410¼ 412½ 409¼ 411¾ +1¾
May 415 417 414 416¾ +1¾
Jul 418 419¾ 417 419¼ +1¼
Sep 409½ 410½ 408 409½ + ½
Dec 411 412¾ 410 412 +1
Mar 417¼ 419¼ 417¼ 419¼ +1¼
May 422½ +1½
Jul 429¾ +1¾
Sep 417 +1
Dec 415 416¼ 415 416¼ + ¼
Jul 428½ 430 428½ 430 —1
Dec 416¼ —1¾
Est. sales 290,371. Fri.'s sales 435,018
Fri.'s open int 1,820,847, up 3,992
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 280 280 272¾ 275¼ —3¾
Jul 275 275 268¾ 272¼ —2¾
Sep 265 265 265 265 —2
Dec 264 264 260 260 —2
Mar 261¾ 261¾ 256¾ 256¾ —1¼
May 253½ —1½
Jul 252 —2
Sep 252 —1½
Dec 252 —1½
Mar 252 —1½
Jul 252 —1½
Sep 252 —1½
Est. sales 333. Fri.'s sales 696
Fri.'s open int 4,952, up 162
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 904½ 908¼ 901½ 906½ +2½
Jul 918 921½ 914¾ 920 +3
Aug 924 927½ 921 926 +3
Sep 928¾ 932 926¼ 930¾ +1¾
Nov 938 941 935 939¾ +1¾
Jan 945 949 943 947½ +2½
Mar 949¾ 954 947¾ 952½ +2½
May 955¼ 958½ 953½ 957½ +2½
Jul 965 965¼ 959¾ 964¼ +2¼
Aug 966¼ +2¼
Sep 965¼ +2¼
Nov 969½ 970½ 965½ 969½ +1½
Jan 974 +2
Mar 974 +1¾
May 975¾ +1¾
Jul 987¾ +1¾
Aug 987¾ +1¾
Sep 977¾ +1¾
Nov 966½ +1½
Jul 966½ +1¾
Nov 956½ +1¾
Est. sales 107,042. Fri.'s sales 186,004
Fri.'s open int 702,602, up 5,568
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 28.65 28.89 28.54 28.82 +.16
Jul 28.99 29.20 28.88 29.14 +.16
Aug 29.06 29.32 29.01 29.27 +.16
Sep 29.26 29.48 29.17 29.43 +.17
Oct 29.34 29.62 29.33 29.57 +.17
Dec 29.65 29.94 29.60 29.88 +.19
Jan 29.90 30.20 29.88 30.15 +.22
Mar 30.15 30.46 30.13 30.43 +.24
May 30.47 30.75 30.39 30.73 +.25
Jul 30.76 31.07 30.68 31.04 +.27
Aug 31.15 31.19 31.15 31.16 +.26
Sep 31.31 31.32 31.25 31.25 +.23
Oct 31.27 +.21
Dec 31.34 31.39 31.34 31.38 +.18
Jan 31.52 +.17
Mar 31.52 +.17
May 31.52 +.17
Jul 31.54 +.17
Aug 31.54 +.17
Sep 31.54 +.17
Oct 31.54 +.17
Dec 31.59 +.17
Jul 31.59 +.17
Oct 31.59 +.17
Dec 31.59 +.17
Est. sales 99,097. Fri.'s sales 115,148
Fri.'s open int 482,312, up 1,086
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 314.90 316.50 314.10 315.10 +.10
Jul 318.20 319.60 317.30 318.40 +.20
Aug 319.50 321.10 318.70 319.70 +.20
Sep 320.80 321.90 320.10 321.00 +.10
Oct 322.60 323.00 320.90 322.00 +.20
Dec 324.00 325.20 323.00 324.10 +.20
Jan 324.90 325.60 323.80 324.60 +.20
Mar 324.90 325.00 323.60 324.60 +.10
May 324.90 325.30 323.80 324.80 —.10
Jul 326.50 326.70 325.10 325.90 —.10
Aug 326.00 326.00 325.20 325.20 —.80
Sep 325.40 —1.20
Oct 325.40 —1.50
Dec 328.20 328.40 327.90 327.90 —.10
Jan 332.50 —.10
Mar 334.40 —.10
May 334.40 —.10
Jul 337.30 —.10
Aug 337.30 —.10
Sep 337.30 —.10
Oct 337.30 —.10
Dec 335.70 —.10
Jul 335.70 —.10
Oct 335.70 —.10
Dec 335.70 —.10
Est. sales 63,957. Fri.'s sales 131,772
Fri.'s open int 464,613, up 2,310