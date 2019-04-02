CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 463½ 465¾ 456 464 +1¼
Jul 468¼ 470½ 461 468½
Sep 475 478 469 476
Dec 490¾ 492¼ 483¾ 489¾ ¼
Mar 504¼ 506 497¾ 503¼ ¼
May 506½ 510½ 504½ 510¼ ¼
Jul 510 512 506¼ 512
Sep 515¾ 518½ 515¾ 518½
Dec 527 530 527 530
Mar 538½
May 543½
Jul 543¼
Est. sales 90,738. Mon.'s sales 115,149
Mon.'s open int 496,832, up 2,120
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 362¼ 363½ 359¼ 361½ ¼
Jul 371¾ 372¾ 368½ 370¾ ¼
Sep 380 381¼ 377 379¼
Dec 389¾ 390¾ 386½ 389½
Mar 402¼ 404 399½ 403¾ +2¼
May 408½ 411½ 406½ 411½ +3¼
Jul 413½ 417¼ 412 417 +3½
Sep 406½ 410 404½ 409½ +3¾
Dec 408 412¼ 406¼ 411¾ +4¼
Mar 414¾ 419¼ 414¾ 419¼ +4
May 420¾ 421¾ 420½ 421¾ ¾
Jul 429 430½ 428¾ 430½ +3½
Sep 416¾ +3½
Dec 418 418¾ 417 418¾ +1¾
Jul 430½ 432½ 430½ 432½ +1¾
Dec 418¾ +1¾
Est. sales 370,347. Mon.'s sales 468,029
Mon.'s open int 1,817,042
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 278 279 276¼ 278 ½
Jul 277 277 273¾ 274½ —2¾
Sep 270 270 267 267 —1½
Dec 260½ 261 258½ 258½ —1¼
Mar 255¾ —1¾
May 253 —1½
Jul 251½ —1½
Sep 251½ —1½
Dec 251½ —1½
Mar 251½ —1½
Jul 251½ —1½
Sep 251½ —1½
Est. sales 324. Mon.'s sales 1,024
Mon.'s open int 5,241, up 220
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 895¾ 901¼ 892½ 900 +4½
Jul 908¾ 914¾ 906 913½ +4¾
Aug 914¾ 920½ 912¼ 919½ +4¾
Sep 921¾ 925 916¾ 924 +4¾
Nov 928¼ 934 926¼ 932¾ +4½
Jan 938¼ 943 935½ 942¼ +4½
Mar 944¼ 948½ 941½ 948¼ +5¼
May 952 954½ 946 954½ +6½
Jul 957 963 953½ 963 +7¼
Aug 965¼ +6¾
Sep 964¼ +6¾
Nov 961¼ 967½ 961¼ 967½ +6
Jan 971½ +4½
Mar 971½ +4½
May 973¼ +4½
Jul 985¼ +4½
Aug 985¼ +4½
Sep 975¼ +4½
Nov 964 +4½
Jul 964 +4½
Nov 954 +4½
Est. sales 129,415. Mon.'s sales 209,558
Mon.'s open int 734,329
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 28.57 28.98 28.53 28.96 +.39
Jul 28.90 29.31 28.90 29.29 +.39
Aug 29.06 29.46 29.05 29.44 +.38
Sep 29.23 29.61 29.23 29.60 +.38
Oct 29.38 29.77 29.38 29.75 +.38
Dec 29.68 30.07 29.67 30.05 +.37
Jan 30.06 30.32 29.98 30.30 +.35
Mar 30.35 30.62 30.30 30.62 +.37
May 30.78 30.93 30.74 30.93 +.37
Jul 30.93 31.21 30.93 31.21 +.35
Aug 31.33 +.33
Sep 31.40 31.40 31.39 31.39 +.32
Oct 31.45 +.34
Dec 31.31 31.59 31.31 31.59 +.35
Jan 31.82 +.35
Mar 32.13 +.35
May 32.13 +.35
Jul 32.15 +.35
Aug 32.15 +.35
Sep 32.15 +.35
Oct 32.15 +.35
Dec 32.20 +.35
Jul 32.20 +.35
Oct 32.20 +.35
Dec 32.20 +.35
Est. sales 96,280. Mon.'s sales 127,579
Mon.'s open int 480,553, up 938
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 309.80 311.10 308.30 310.60 +1.20
Jul 313.00 314.60 311.90 314.20 +1.30
Aug 315.30 316.20 313.40 315.70 +1.10
Sep 317.00 317.60 315.10 317.10 +1.10
Oct 318.20 318.40 316.30 318.20 +1.00
Dec 320.30 321.50 318.90 320.70 +.80
Jan 321.80 322.40 320.00 321.80 +.70
Mar 322.10 322.40 320.80 322.10 +.70
May 320.80 322.50 320.80 322.20 +.60
Jul 323.80 323.80 322.40 323.50 +.50
Aug 322.20 323.60 321.90 322.90 +.40
Sep 321.90 323.40 321.90 323.00 +.40
Oct 322.90 322.90 322.80 322.80
Dec 325.00 325.30 325.00 325.30 +.30
Jan 326.30 —1.20
Mar 328.20 —1.20
May 328.20 —1.20
Jul 331.10 —1.20
Aug 331.10 —1.20
Sep 331.10 —1.20
Oct 331.10 —1.20
Dec 329.50 —1.20
Jul 329.50 —1.20
Oct 329.50 —1.20
Dec 329.50 —1.20
Est. sales 67,706. Mon.'s sales 111,895
Mon.'s open int 459,205, up 2,630