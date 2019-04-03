CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 463 472¾ 463 471 +7
Jul 467½ 476¾ 467¼ 474½ +6
Sep 475¼ 483½ 474¾ 481¾ +5¾
Dec 489 496¾ 489 495¼ +5½
Mar 502¾ 509½ 502¾ 508½ +5¼
May 510½ 516¼ 510¼ 515½ +5¼
Jul 514¾ 517¼ 513¼ 517¼ +5¼
Sep 521 523½ 521 523½ +5
Dec 530½ 535 530½ 535 +5
Mar 539¼ 543½ 538¾ 543½ +5
May 548½ +5
Jul 548¼ +5
Est. sales 115,240. Tue.'s sales 90,738
Tue.'s open int 499,820, up 2,988
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 361¼ 364¾ 360½ 362¾ +1¼
Jul 370¾ 374¼ 370 372 +1¼
Sep 379¼ 382½ 378¾ 380½ +1¼
Dec 389½ 392¾ 389 390¾ +1¼
Mar 404 406 403¼ 405 +1¼
May 411 413½ 411 412¾ +1¼
Jul 416¾ 419 416½ 418¾ +1¾
Sep 410 413¼ 410 412¼ +2¾
Dec 411½ 414¾ 411½ 414¾ +3
Mar 419 422¼ 419 422¼ +3
May 422¾ 425½ 422¼ 425½ +3¾
Jul 431 432¾ 431 432¾ +2¼
Sep 419 +2¼
Dec 418 420 418 419¾ +1
Jul 433½ +1
Dec 418¼ ½
Est. sales 288,435. Tue.'s sales 370,347
Tue.'s open int 1,823,857, up 6,815
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 277½ 288¾ 277¼ 285¼ +7¼
Jul 274 280 274 277¼ +2¾
Sep 269½ 269½ 268½ 268½ +1½
Dec 259 265 257½ 259¾ +1¼
Mar 255 257¼ 255 257¼ +1½
May 254¼ +1¼
Jul 252¾ +1¼
Sep 252¾ +1¼
Dec 252¾ +1¼
Mar 252¾ +1¼
Jul 252¾ +1¼
Sep 252¾ +1¼
Est. sales 1,120. Tue.'s sales 324
Tue.'s open int 5,283, up 42
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 899¼ 903 894¾ 898¾ —1¼
Jul 913 916½ 908½ 912¼ —1¼
Aug 918¼ 922¼ 914½ 918 —1½
Sep 924½ 926½ 919 922½ —1½
Nov 932 935¾ 928¼ 932 ¾
Jan 941¼ 945 938 941½ ¾
Mar 947 951 944½ 947¾ ½
May 954½ 956 950½ 954 —1
Jul 965 965¼ 959¼ 962½ ½
Aug 964¾ ½
Sep 963½ ¾
Nov 968½ 968½ 963½ 966¾ ¾
Jan 972 972¼ 972 972¼
Mar 972¼
May 974
Jul 984 —1¼
Aug 984 —1¼
Sep 974 —1¼
Nov 962¾ —1¼
Jul 962¾ —1¼
Nov 952¾ —1¼
Est. sales 109,480. Tue.'s sales 129,420
Tue.'s open int 737,102, up 2,773
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 28.94 29.07 28.74 28.80 —.16
Jul 29.28 29.40 29.07 29.13 —.16
Aug 29.40 29.54 29.22 29.28 —.16
Sep 29.54 29.70 29.38 29.45 —.15
Oct 29.71 29.82 29.53 29.59 —.16
Dec 30.01 30.15 29.81 29.90 —.15
Jan 30.35 30.36 30.07 30.14 —.16
Mar 30.67 30.67 30.36 30.46 —.16
May 30.73 30.77 30.73 30.77 —.16
Jul 31.06 31.11 31.02 31.08 —.13
Aug 31.20 —.13
Sep 31.25 —.14
Oct 31.32 —.13
Dec 31.46 —.13
Jan 31.67 —.15
Mar 31.98 —.15
May 31.98 —.15
Jul 32.00 —.15
Aug 32.00 —.15
Sep 32.00 —.15
Oct 32.00 —.15
Dec 32.05 —.15
Jul 32.05 —.15
Oct 32.05 —.15
Dec 32.05 —.15
Est. sales 77,977. Tue.'s sales 96,308
Tue.'s open int 482,812, up 2,259
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 310.60 311.90 309.40 311.00 +.40
Jul 314.20 315.50 313.00 314.70 +.50
Aug 315.40 316.90 314.50 316.20 +.50
Sep 317.20 318.30 316.00 317.50 +.40
Oct 318.50 319.40 317.50 318.70 +.50
Dec 320.50 321.90 319.60 321.20 +.50
Jan 322.00 322.80 320.70 322.20 +.40
Mar 323.00 323.30 321.00 322.70 +.60
May 323.40 323.50 321.60 322.80 +.60
Jul 324.00 324.90 323.20 324.10 +.60
Aug 324.00 324.30 323.00 323.50 +.60
Sep 323.00 323.60 323.00 323.60 +.60
Oct 323.40 +.60
Dec 325.50 326.00 325.50 326.00 +.70
Jan 327.00 +.70
Mar 328.90 +.70
May 328.90 +.70
Jul 331.80 +.70
Aug 331.80 +.70
Sep 331.80 +.70
Oct 331.80 +.70
Dec 330.20 +.70
Jul 330.20 +.70
Oct 330.20 +.20
Dec 330.20 +.70
Est. sales 71,669. Tue.'s sales 67,706
Tue.'s open int 460,239, up 1,034