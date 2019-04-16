https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-13772233.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|458¾
|460¼
|442¼
|445
|—14½
|Jul
|462¼
|463¾
|446
|448½
|—14¾
|Sep
|470½
|471¾
|454¼
|456½
|—14¾
|Dec
|488
|488¾
|472¼
|474¼
|—14
|Mar
|504
|504¼
|489¾
|491½
|—12¾
|May
|508¼
|508¼
|499¼
|501¾
|—11¼
|Jul
|512¾
|512¾
|502½
|505¼
|—9½
|Sep
|520
|520
|511½
|513
|—8½
|Dec
|531
|531
|522¾
|525¾
|—7¼
|Mar
|536
|536¼
|535
|535
|—7
|May
|541
|—7
|Jul
|532
|532
|532
|532
|—6¼
|Est. sales 216,028.
|Mon.'s sales 184,103
|Mon.'s open int 469,573
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|362½
|362½
|357¼
|359
|—3¾
|Jul
|371¼
|371¼
|366¼
|367¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|379
|379¼
|374¼
|376
|—3½
|Dec
|390¼
|390½
|386
|387½
|—3¼
|Mar
|404
|404¼
|400¼
|401½
|—3
|May
|411¾
|411¾
|407¾
|409¼
|—3
|Jul
|417
|417¾
|413½
|415½
|—2½
|Sep
|412½
|412½
|410
|411¼
|—1¾
|Dec
|414¾
|415½
|413
|415
|—1¼
|Mar
|423
|423
|422
|423
|—1¼
|May
|424¼
|426
|424¼
|426
|—1
|Jul
|430¾
|432
|430½
|432
|—1¼
|Sep
|418¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|418
|419
|417
|419
|—1
|Jul
|434
|—
|¾
|Dec
|419
|419½
|419
|419½
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 401,232.
|Mon.'s sales 445,668
|Mon.'s open int 1,787,978,
|up 4,759
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|289
|297¾
|287
|294¾
|+5½
|Jul
|278
|279
|276
|278
|+¼
|Sep
|268¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|256¾
|261
|256
|259½
|+½
|Mar
|252
|—1¼
|May
|249¼
|—1
|Jul
|247¾
|—1
|Sep
|247¾
|—1
|Dec
|247¾
|—1
|Mar
|247¾
|—1
|Jul
|247¾
|—1
|Sep
|247¾
|—1
|Est. sales 935.
|Mon.'s sales 511
|Mon.'s open int 6,060
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|898¼
|899
|886¼
|888
|—10¾
|Jul
|911¾
|912¾
|900
|901¾
|—10¾
|Aug
|917¼
|918
|905¾
|907½
|—10½
|Sep
|922½
|922½
|910½
|912¼
|—10
|Nov
|930½
|931
|919½
|921
|—10
|Jan
|940¼
|940½
|929¼
|931
|—9½
|Mar
|945¾
|946¼
|935¾
|937½
|—9
|May
|950½
|950½
|943¼
|944¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|961¾
|961¾
|952¼
|954
|—8¾
|Aug
|956
|—8¾
|Sep
|954¼
|—9
|Nov
|964
|964
|955
|957
|—8¾
|Jan
|959½
|962¾
|959½
|962¾
|—8½
|Mar
|962¾
|—8½
|May
|964½
|—8½
|Jul
|972¾
|—8
|Aug
|972¾
|—8
|Sep
|962¾
|—8
|Nov
|965
|965
|962
|962
|—6¾
|Jul
|962
|—6¾
|Nov
|952
|—6¾
|Est. sales 196,329.
|Mon.'s sales 175,602
|Mon.'s open int 767,733
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|28.75
|28.79
|28.59
|28.72
|—.09
|Jul
|29.04
|29.09
|28.90
|29.02
|—.09
|Aug
|29.20
|29.23
|29.05
|29.17
|—.10
|Sep
|29.40
|29.40
|29.22
|29.33
|—.10
|Oct
|29.50
|29.54
|29.36
|29.47
|—.10
|Dec
|29.79
|29.82
|29.65
|29.76
|—.09
|Jan
|30.07
|30.07
|29.91
|30.02
|—.08
|Mar
|30.30
|30.36
|30.21
|30.33
|—.08
|May
|30.67
|30.67
|30.54
|30.65
|—.06
|Jul
|30.98
|30.98
|30.88
|30.94
|—.08
|Aug
|31.02
|31.08
|31.02
|31.08
|—.06
|Sep
|31.16
|—.08
|Oct
|31.24
|—.08
|Dec
|31.37
|—.08
|Jan
|31.58
|—.08
|Mar
|31.89
|—.08
|May
|31.89
|—.08
|Jul
|31.91
|—.08
|Aug
|31.91
|—.08
|Sep
|31.91
|—.08
|Oct
|31.91
|—.08
|Dec
|31.96
|—.08
|Jul
|31.96
|—.08
|Oct
|31.96
|—.08
|Dec
|31.96
|—.08
|Est. sales 102,020.
|Mon.'s sales 105,756
|Mon.'s open int 488,717,
|up 12,969
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|311.00
|311.40
|306.00
|306.50
|—4.50
|Jul
|314.50
|315.00
|309.60
|310.10
|—4.60
|Aug
|315.60
|315.90
|310.90
|311.40
|—4.40
|Sep
|317.10
|317.40
|312.50
|312.90
|—4.30
|Oct
|318.40
|318.50
|313.70
|314.10
|—4.30
|Dec
|320.80
|321.20
|316.40
|316.70
|—4.40
|Jan
|322.30
|322.40
|317.70
|318.00
|—4.30
|Mar
|322.50
|322.60
|317.90
|318.20
|—4.40
|May
|323.30
|323.40
|319.10
|319.10
|—4.20
|Jul
|324.60
|324.70
|320.20
|320.40
|—3.90
|Aug
|324.20
|324.20
|319.50
|319.80
|—3.90
|Sep
|325.20
|325.20
|319.10
|319.60
|—3.80
|Oct
|320.00
|320.00
|319.00
|319.00
|—4.40
|Dec
|322.00
|322.30
|320.00
|320.00
|—4.80
|Jan
|321.00
|—4.80
|Mar
|322.90
|—4.80
|May
|322.90
|—4.80
|Jul
|325.80
|—4.80
|Aug
|325.80
|—4.80
|Sep
|325.80
|—4.80
|Oct
|325.80
|—4.80
|Dec
|324.20
|—4.80
|Jul
|324.20
|—4.80
|Oct
|324.20
|—4.80
|Dec
|324.20
|—4.80
|Est. sales 133,164.
|Mon.'s sales 137,320
|Mon.'s open int 454,084,
|up 4,442
