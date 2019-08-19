https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-14358721.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|469
|470½
|464
|465½
|—5¼
|Dec
|475¼
|476¾
|471
|472½
|—5
|Mar
|481¾
|483
|477½
|479½
|—4½
|May
|486
|488½
|482½
|485
|—4¾
|Jul
|491¼
|493½
|487
|489¾
|—5¼
|Sep
|499
|501
|496
|498
|—5¼
|Dec
|511
|513
|507¾
|509¾
|—5¾
|Mar
|520½
|520½
|519½
|519½
|—5
|May
|521¾
|522¼
|521¾
|522¼
|—3½
|Jul
|517½
|517½
|516
|517¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|517¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|531
|—2¼
|Mar
|532½
|—2¼
|May
|532½
|—2¼
|Jul
|532½
|—2¼
|Est. sales 110,537.
|Fri.'s sales 107,452
|Fri.'s open int 385,327,
|up 1,175
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|367¼
|368¼
|363¼
|365
|—6
|Dec
|377
|378¼
|373¼
|374½
|—6¼
|Mar
|389¼
|390
|385¾
|387
|—5¾
|May
|396
|397¼
|393¼
|394¼
|—5¾
|Jul
|402
|403¼
|399¼
|400½
|—5¼
|Sep
|403
|404
|400¼
|401
|—4
|Dec
|406½
|407½
|403¾
|405
|—3½
|Mar
|415¾
|416½
|414
|414½
|—3½
|May
|420
|—3¼
|Jul
|424½
|424½
|423
|423¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|413
|413½
|413
|413½
|Dec
|414¾
|415
|414
|414½
|— ¼
|Jul
|430
|Dec
|413½
|— ¼
|Est. sales 264,630.
|Fri.'s sales 377,454
|Fri.'s open int 1,752,322
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|281½
|282
|270
|270¼
|—10
|Dec
|274¼
|276
|268½
|271¾
|—2½
|Mar
|278¾
|279
|274
|276¼
|—2
|May
|275¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|277
|—2
|Sep
|280
|—1¾
|Dec
|280
|—1¾
|Mar
|280
|—1¾
|May
|280
|—1¾
|Jul
|280
|—1¾
|Sep
|280
|—1¾
|Est. sales 595.
|Fri.'s sales 411
|Fri.'s open int 4,721
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|862¼
|865
|852
|854
|—13¼
|Nov
|874¾
|877¾
|864½
|866½
|—13¼
|Jan
|888½
|891¼
|878½
|880½
|—13
|Mar
|901¼
|903½
|891¾
|893¾
|—12¾
|May
|912¾
|914¼
|903½
|905½
|—12
|Jul
|922½
|925
|915
|916½
|—11½
|Aug
|923
|923
|920½
|920½
|—11¼
|Sep
|921½
|—11
|Nov
|933½
|935½
|925½
|927
|—11¼
|Jan
|941¾
|941¾
|935¼
|935¼
|—11¼
|Mar
|945¼
|945¾
|939½
|939½
|—11¾
|May
|946
|—12¼
|Jul
|953½
|—12¼
|Aug
|952¾
|—12¼
|Sep
|942¾
|—12¼
|Nov
|934
|936
|930½
|930½
|—8
|Jul
|934¼
|—8
|Nov
|917
|—8
|Est. sales 103,876.
|Fri.'s sales 119,796
|Fri.'s open int 637,320,
|up 4,719
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|29.07
|29.14
|28.53
|28.68
|—.45
|Oct
|29.19
|29.27
|28.64
|28.80
|—.45
|Dec
|29.44
|29.52
|28.88
|29.04
|—.47
|Jan
|29.68
|29.74
|29.12
|29.28
|—.46
|Mar
|29.94
|30.01
|29.39
|29.55
|—.46
|May
|30.27
|30.29
|29.70
|29.87
|—.42
|Jul
|30.42
|30.46
|29.98
|30.12
|—.44
|Aug
|30.63
|30.63
|30.22
|30.22
|—.44
|Sep
|30.30
|—.44
|Oct
|30.35
|30.35
|30.26
|30.34
|—.43
|Dec
|30.81
|30.86
|30.33
|30.51
|—.43
|Jan
|30.89
|30.89
|30.74
|30.74
|—.44
|Mar
|31.07
|31.07
|30.97
|31.07
|—.43
|May
|31.38
|—.43
|Jul
|31.69
|—.44
|Aug
|31.79
|—.43
|Sep
|31.86
|—.44
|Oct
|31.77
|—.43
|Dec
|31.89
|—.44
|Jul
|31.89
|—.44
|Oct
|31.89
|—.44
|Dec
|31.89
|—.44
|Est. sales 88,982.
|Fri.'s sales 98,811
|Fri.'s open int 476,729,
|up 13,181
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|293.50 295.20 291.40 292.00
|—2.90
|Oct
|295.40 297.00 293.20 293.90
|—2.90
|Dec
|298.90 300.50 296.60 297.20
|—3.10
|Jan
|300.30 302.10 298.20 298.80
|—3.00
|Mar
|303.80 305.30 301.30 302.00
|—3.10
|May
|308.60 309.10 305.30 305.90
|—3.20
|Jul
|311.60 313.10 309.70 310.00
|—3.20
|Aug
|313.30 314.00 311.50 311.60
|—3.30
|Sep
|315.00 315.60 313.20 313.40
|—3.00
|Oct
|315.60 315.90 314.30 314.30
|—3.00
|Dec
|319.10 319.70 316.10 316.60
|—3.10
|Jan
|317.20
|—3.00
|Mar
|317.80
|—3.00
|May
|318.70
|—2.90
|Jul
|320.10
|—3.00
|Aug
|320.10
|—3.00
|Sep
|320.10
|—3.00
|Oct
|320.10
|—3.00
|Dec
|319.10
|—3.00
|Jul
|319.10
|—3.00
|Oct
|319.10
|—3.00
|Dec
|319.10
|—3.00
|Est. sales 58,155.
|Fri.'s sales 79,848
|Fri.'s open int 446,573,
|up 3,199
