CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 469 470½ 464 465½ —5¼
Dec 475¼ 476¾ 471 472½ —5
Mar 481¾ 483 477½ 479½ —4½
May 486 488½ 482½ 485 —4¾
Jul 491¼ 493½ 487 489¾ —5¼
Sep 499 501 496 498 —5¼
Dec 511 513 507¾ 509¾ —5¾
Mar 520½ 520½ 519½ 519½ —5
May 521¾ 522¼ 521¾ 522¼ —3½
Jul 517½ 517½ 516 517¼ —2¼
Sep 517¼ —2¼
Dec 531 —2¼
Mar 532½ —2¼
May 532½ —2¼
Jul 532½ —2¼
Est. sales 110,537. Fri.'s sales 107,452
Fri.'s open int 385,327, up 1,175
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 367¼ 368¼ 363¼ 365 —6
Dec 377 378¼ 373¼ 374½ —6¼
Mar 389¼ 390 385¾ 387 —5¾
May 396 397¼ 393¼ 394¼ —5¾
Jul 402 403¼ 399¼ 400½ —5¼
Sep 403 404 400¼ 401 —4
Dec 406½ 407½ 403¾ 405 —3½
Mar 415¾ 416½ 414 414½ —3½
May 420 —3¼
Jul 424½ 424½ 423 423¾ —2¾
Sep 413 413½ 413 413½
Dec 414¾ 415 414 414½ — ¼
Jul 430
Dec 413½ — ¼
Est. sales 264,630. Fri.'s sales 377,454
Fri.'s open int 1,752,322
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 281½ 282 270 270¼ —10
Dec 274¼ 276 268½ 271¾ —2½
Mar 278¾ 279 274 276¼ —2
May 275¼ —2¼
Jul 277 —2
Sep 280 —1¾
Dec 280 —1¾
Mar 280 —1¾
May 280 —1¾
Jul 280 —1¾
Sep 280 —1¾
Est. sales 595. Fri.'s sales 411
Fri.'s open int 4,721
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Sep 862¼ 865 852 854 —13¼
Nov 874¾ 877¾ 864½ 866½ —13¼
Jan 888½ 891¼ 878½ 880½ —13
Mar 901¼ 903½ 891¾ 893¾ —12¾
May 912¾ 914¼ 903½ 905½ —12
Jul 922½ 925 915 916½ —11½
Aug 923 923 920½ 920½ —11¼
Sep 921½ —11
Nov 933½ 935½ 925½ 927 —11¼
Jan 941¾ 941¾ 935¼ 935¼ —11¼
Mar 945¼ 945¾ 939½ 939½ —11¾
May 946 —12¼
Jul 953½ —12¼
Aug 952¾ —12¼
Sep 942¾ —12¼
Nov 934 936 930½ 930½ —8
Jul 934¼ —8
Nov 917 —8
Est. sales 103,876. Fri.'s sales 119,796
Fri.'s open int 637,320, up 4,719
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Sep 29.07 29.14 28.53 28.68 —.45
Oct 29.19 29.27 28.64 28.80 —.45
Dec 29.44 29.52 28.88 29.04 —.47
Jan 29.68 29.74 29.12 29.28 —.46
Mar 29.94 30.01 29.39 29.55 —.46
May 30.27 30.29 29.70 29.87 —.42
Jul 30.42 30.46 29.98 30.12 —.44
Aug 30.63 30.63 30.22 30.22 —.44
Sep 30.30 —.44
Oct 30.35 30.35 30.26 30.34 —.43
Dec 30.81 30.86 30.33 30.51 —.43
Jan 30.89 30.89 30.74 30.74 —.44
Mar 31.07 31.07 30.97 31.07 —.43
May 31.38 —.43
Jul 31.69 —.44
Aug 31.79 —.43
Sep 31.86 —.44
Oct 31.77 —.43
Dec 31.89 —.44
Jul 31.89 —.44
Oct 31.89 —.44
Dec 31.89 —.44
Est. sales 88,982. Fri.'s sales 98,811
Fri.'s open int 476,729, up 13,181
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Sep 293.50 295.20 291.40 292.00 —2.90
Oct 295.40 297.00 293.20 293.90 —2.90
Dec 298.90 300.50 296.60 297.20 —3.10
Jan 300.30 302.10 298.20 298.80 —3.00
Mar 303.80 305.30 301.30 302.00 —3.10
May 308.60 309.10 305.30 305.90 —3.20
Jul 311.60 313.10 309.70 310.00 —3.20
Aug 313.30 314.00 311.50 311.60 —3.30
Sep 315.00 315.60 313.20 313.40 —3.00
Oct 315.60 315.90 314.30 314.30 —3.00
Dec 319.10 319.70 316.10 316.60 —3.10
Jan 317.20 —3.00
Mar 317.80 —3.00
May 318.70 —2.90
Jul 320.10 —3.00
Aug 320.10 —3.00
Sep 320.10 —3.00
Oct 320.10 —3.00
Dec 319.10 —3.00
Jul 319.10 —3.00
Oct 319.10 —3.00
Dec 319.10 —3.00
Est. sales 58,155. Fri.'s sales 79,848
Fri.'s open int 446,573, up 3,199