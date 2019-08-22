https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-14371168.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|462¾
|470½
|460¾
|467¼
|+4¾
|Dec
|468
|474½
|466
|471¾
|+3¾
|Mar
|475
|479½
|472¼
|477¾
|+3¼
|May
|479¼
|483¾
|476½
|481¾
|+2½
|Jul
|483¼
|488
|480¾
|485¾
|+2
|Sep
|492
|495½
|489¾
|493¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|504½
|507¼
|501¾
|505½
|+1¼
|Mar
|514
|515
|514
|515
|+1¼
|May
|517¼
|+1¼
|Jul
|520¾
|520¾
|516¾
|516¾
|+¼
|Sep
|516¾
|+¼
|Dec
|530¾
|+¼
|Mar
|532¼
|+¼
|May
|532¼
|+¼
|Jul
|532¼
|+¼
|Est. sales 86,726.
|Wed.'s sales 100,094
|Wed.'s open int 389,947,
|up 2,611
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|363
|366½
|359
|363¼
|+¾
|Dec
|370¾
|374½
|368
|371
|+¾
|Mar
|383
|386¼
|380¼
|383
|+½
|May
|390¼
|394
|388
|390¾
|+½
|Jul
|397¼
|400¾
|395
|397¼
|+½
|Sep
|401½
|403
|399
|400¾
|+¼
|Dec
|406
|408
|404¾
|406
|+¼
|Mar
|416
|417¾
|414¾
|416
|May
|420½
|421½
|420½
|421½
|Jul
|425¾
|425¾
|424
|425¼
|Sep
|414
|414¼
|414
|414¼
|+¼
|Dec
|415
|416
|415
|415¼
|+¼
|Jul
|430¾
|+¼
|Dec
|414
|414
|414
|414
|Est. sales 315,453.
|Wed.'s sales 410,433
|Wed.'s open int 1,737,243
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|268¼
|270¼
|261
|265¼
|—6¼
|Dec
|270
|272
|265
|266¼
|—4
|Mar
|275¾
|275¾
|270
|270¾
|—3¾
|May
|271
|271
|270½
|270½
|—3¼
|Jul
|272¼
|—3¼
|Sep
|275¼
|—3
|Dec
|275¼
|—3
|Mar
|275¼
|—3
|May
|275¼
|—3
|Jul
|275¼
|—3
|Sep
|275¼
|—3
|Est. sales 348.
|Wed.'s sales 171
|Wed.'s open int 4,617,
|up 19
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|860½
|869½
|855¼
|856
|—4½
|Nov
|873
|882
|867¾
|868¾
|—4¼
|Jan
|886¾
|895¾
|881½
|882½
|—4¼
|Mar
|900
|908¾
|894¼
|895½
|—4¾
|May
|912½
|920
|905¾
|907
|—4¾
|Jul
|922½
|930¼
|916¼
|917¼
|—4¾
|Aug
|928½
|931¼
|921¼
|921¼
|—4½
|Sep
|926
|926
|922
|923¼
|—3¾
|Nov
|933¼
|940
|928
|929¼
|—3
|Jan
|937¼
|—2¾
|Mar
|939
|—2¼
|May
|946
|—3½
|Jul
|954¼
|—3¾
|Aug
|952¾
|—2¼
|Sep
|942¾
|—2¼
|Nov
|940
|940
|931
|933
|—4
|Jul
|936¾
|—4
|Nov
|919½
|—4
|Est. sales 155,366.
|Wed.'s sales 118,285
|Wed.'s open int 645,042,
|up 2,166
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.74
|28.95
|28.49
|28.54
|—.20
|Oct
|28.88
|29.05
|28.61
|28.65
|—.22
|Dec
|29.10
|29.32
|28.84
|28.90
|—.22
|Jan
|29.35
|29.54
|29.08
|29.12
|—.23
|Mar
|29.58
|29.81
|29.33
|29.39
|—.23
|May
|29.88
|30.09
|29.63
|29.68
|—.24
|Jul
|30.10
|30.33
|29.92
|29.96
|—.24
|Aug
|30.41
|30.47
|30.08
|30.08
|—.22
|Sep
|30.30
|30.30
|30.18
|30.18
|—.22
|Oct
|30.28
|30.28
|30.26
|30.26
|—.22
|Dec
|30.58
|30.82
|30.43
|30.46
|—.22
|Jan
|30.65
|30.69
|30.65
|30.69
|—.21
|Mar
|30.98
|31.02
|30.98
|31.02
|—.21
|May
|31.33
|—.21
|Jul
|31.64
|—.22
|Aug
|31.74
|—.21
|Sep
|31.83
|—.21
|Oct
|31.84
|—.21
|Dec
|31.97
|—.20
|Jul
|31.97
|—.20
|Oct
|31.97
|—.20
|Dec
|31.97
|—.20
|Est. sales 95,092.
|Wed.'s sales 103,052
|Wed.'s open int 483,347,
|up 5,125
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|294.80
|297.80
|293.30
|293.70
|—1.00
|Oct
|296.70
|299.70
|295.30
|295.70
|—.90
|Dec
|300.30
|303.40
|298.80
|299.30
|—1.00
|Jan
|301.80
|304.70
|300.10
|300.60
|—1.10
|Mar
|304.70
|307.50
|302.80
|303.20
|—1.50
|May
|307.90
|310.60
|305.90
|306.40
|—1.80
|Jul
|312.20
|313.60
|309.70
|310.20
|—1.70
|Aug
|314.00
|314.90
|311.80
|311.80
|—1.90
|Sep
|315.60
|316.00
|313.20
|313.20
|—2.00
|Oct
|316.40
|316.60
|314.00
|314.00
|—2.10
|Dec
|318.90
|319.90
|315.90
|316.20
|—2.00
|Jan
|316.00
|—1.80
|Mar
|316.50
|—1.40
|May
|317.50
|—1.30
|Jul
|318.90
|—1.30
|Aug
|318.90
|—1.30
|Sep
|318.90
|—1.30
|Oct
|318.90
|—1.30
|Dec
|317.90
|—1.30
|Jul
|317.90
|—1.30
|Oct
|317.90
|—1.30
|Dec
|317.90
|—1.30
|Est. sales 108,713.
|Wed.'s sales 77,024
|Wed.'s open int 449,103,
|up 1,272
