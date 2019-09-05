https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-14416831.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|462¼
|465¾
|462
|464
|+7¾
|Dec
|460½
|469½
|460¼
|466¼
|+5½
|Mar
|466½
|475
|466½
|472½
|+5½
|May
|471¼
|478¾
|470¾
|477
|+5¾
|Jul
|474½
|481½
|474½
|480
|+5
|Sep
|487
|489½
|486¼
|487¾
|+4¾
|Dec
|496
|501½
|496
|500¼
|+4¼
|Mar
|510
|+3¼
|May
|514¾
|+3¼
|Jul
|513½
|+3
|Sep
|513½
|+3
|Dec
|531¾
|+3
|Mar
|533¼
|+3¼
|May
|533¼
|+3
|Jul
|533¼
|+3
|Est. sales 65,943.
|Wed.'s sales 97,968
|Wed.'s open int 358,547,
|up 4,584
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|346½
|349½
|346½
|346½
|+½
|Dec
|358½
|362¾
|358¼
|358¾
|+¼
|Mar
|371¾
|375½
|371½
|371¾
|May
|379¾
|383½
|379¾
|380¾
|+¼
|Jul
|387¼
|390½
|387¼
|387¾
|Sep
|392¾
|395
|392¼
|392½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|399¾
|401¾
|399
|399¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|411¼
|412
|410
|410
|—
|½
|May
|417½
|417½
|416¾
|416¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|422
|422¼
|421¼
|421¼
|Sep
|411½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|413¼
|414¾
|412½
|412¾
|Jul
|427
|Dec
|414
|+¼
|Est. sales 202,996.
|Wed.'s sales 316,069
|Wed.'s open int 1,575,207,
|up 3,872
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|275
|+11
|Dec
|266
|268
|265¼
|267¾
|Mar
|270
|270
|269
|269¾
|—1
|May
|268
|268½
|268
|268½
|—1¾
|Jul
|269¾
|—2½
|Sep
|272
|—3½
|Dec
|272
|—3½
|Mar
|272
|—3½
|May
|272
|—3½
|Jul
|272
|—3½
|Sep
|272
|—3½
|Est. sales 197.
|Wed.'s sales 207
|Wed.'s open int 4,536,
|up 7
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|863
|863
|846¾
|849¾
|—12¾
|Nov
|875¼
|878¾
|858¼
|861½
|—14
|Jan
|888¾
|892
|872¼
|875½
|—13¾
|Mar
|901¾
|904¾
|885
|888¾
|—13
|May
|912
|915
|896
|899¾
|—12¾
|Jul
|920¾
|924¼
|906
|909½
|—12½
|Aug
|925½
|927¾
|913¾
|913¾
|—12½
|Sep
|929½
|930¼
|916
|916
|—13
|Nov
|936
|938½
|921
|923¾
|—13
|Jan
|945¾
|945¾
|933¼
|933¼
|—13
|Mar
|939
|—12¾
|May
|957¼
|957¼
|946¾
|946¾
|—12¼
|Jul
|957¼
|957¼
|955¾
|955¾
|—11½
|Aug
|954¾
|—11¼
|Sep
|944¾
|—11¼
|Nov
|945
|945
|934¼
|936
|—8
|Jul
|939¾
|—8
|Nov
|932½
|—3¾
|Est. sales 156,054.
|Wed.'s sales 151,208
|Wed.'s open int 643,964,
|up 1,832
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|28.71
|28.86
|28.33
|28.47
|—.32
|Oct
|28.84
|28.89
|28.28
|28.46
|—.38
|Dec
|28.97
|29.05
|28.43
|28.64
|—.35
|Jan
|29.15
|29.26
|28.64
|28.86
|—.35
|Mar
|29.43
|29.52
|28.92
|29.14
|—.35
|May
|29.74
|29.82
|29.22
|29.46
|—.35
|Jul
|30.01
|30.14
|29.57
|29.77
|—.35
|Aug
|30.17
|30.26
|29.73
|29.90
|—.34
|Sep
|30.32
|30.33
|29.87
|29.99
|—.36
|Oct
|30.33
|30.38
|29.93
|30.06
|—.35
|Dec
|30.55
|30.61
|30.03
|30.22
|—.35
|Jan
|30.78
|30.83
|30.28
|30.46
|—.35
|Mar
|31.09
|31.14
|30.76
|30.76
|—.36
|May
|31.40
|31.44
|30.90
|31.07
|—.35
|Jul
|31.72
|31.75
|31.38
|31.38
|—.35
|Aug
|31.48
|—.35
|Sep
|31.54
|—.36
|Oct
|31.50
|—.37
|Dec
|31.67
|—.35
|Jul
|31.67
|—.35
|Oct
|31.67
|—.35
|Dec
|31.67
|—.35
|Est. sales 142,416.
|Wed.'s sales 96,794
|Wed.'s open int 488,138,
|up 2,314
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|293.10
|293.10
|288.10
|288.70
|—3.50
|Oct
|294.30
|296.40
|290.00
|290.70
|—3.90
|Dec
|298.20
|300.20
|293.80
|294.50
|—4.00
|Jan
|299.70
|301.70
|295.60
|296.30
|—3.80
|Mar
|302.70
|304.50
|298.70
|299.50
|—3.50
|May
|306.30
|308.00
|302.60
|303.30
|—3.30
|Jul
|310.30
|312.00
|306.80
|307.50
|—3.30
|Aug
|312.40
|313.80
|309.00
|309.60
|—3.10
|Sep
|314.40
|315.10
|310.70
|311.40
|—3.00
|Oct
|314.80
|314.80
|311.70
|312.30
|—3.00
|Dec
|316.90
|318.70
|314.20
|314.90
|—3.20
|Jan
|316.40
|—2.30
|Mar
|319.90
|320.00
|317.40
|317.40
|—1.90
|May
|318.30
|—2.10
|Jul
|319.70
|—2.20
|Aug
|319.70
|—2.20
|Sep
|319.70
|—2.20
|Oct
|319.70
|—2.20
|Dec
|318.70
|—2.20
|Jul
|318.70
|—2.20
|Oct
|318.70
|—2.20
|Dec
|318.70
|—2.20
|Est. sales 89,358.
|Wed.'s sales 100,520
|Wed.'s open int 488,138,
|up 45,585
View Comments