CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|513
|515
|506¾
|511
|+3
|Mar
|518½
|520½
|512¾
|516¾
|+2¾
|May
|523
|524¾
|517¼
|521¼
|+2¾
|Jul
|526½
|528
|520½
|524½
|+2¼
|Sep
|533
|534½
|527¾
|531
|+1¾
|Dec
|543½
|546¼
|538½
|542¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|550
|552¾
|550
|551
|+1½
|May
|550
|550¾
|550
|550¾
|Jul
|541¼
|542¾
|539
|542¾
|— ¾
|Sep
|542¾
|— ¾
|Dec
|561
|561
|555½
|558¼
|—1
|Mar
|559½
|— ¾
|May
|559½
|— ¾
|Jul
|559½
|— ¾
|Est. sales 88,812.
|Fri.'s sales 135,338
|Fri.'s open int 399,725,
|up 7,519
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|401¼
|402½
|393¼
|397¾
|Mar
|411
|411¾
|403¾
|407½
|— ¼
|May
|416
|416½
|409¼
|412½
|— ¼
|Jul
|419
|420
|413½
|416
|— ½
|Sep
|410
|410
|406
|406½
|—1¼
|Dec
|411
|411½
|408
|409½
|— ½
|Mar
|420
|420
|417½
|418½
|May
|425
|425
|423¼
|423¾
|— ¼
|Jul
|427½
|428¼
|426¼
|427
|— ¼
|Sep
|415½
|— ¼
|Dec
|417¼
|417¾
|416¼
|416¾
|Jul
|433½
|+ ¼
|Dec
|419
|422
|419
|419¾
|+2
|Est. sales 251,283.
|Fri.'s sales 460,563
|Fri.'s open int 1,612,449
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|289½
|298
|289¼
|297¾
|+8½
|Mar
|293
|294¾
|292¾
|294¾
|+6
|May
|295
|+5¼
|Jul
|294¾
|+4½
|Sep
|293¼
|+2¼
|Dec
|293¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|293¼
|+2¼
|May
|293¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|293¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|293¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|293¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|293¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 600.
|Fri.'s sales 331
|Fri.'s open int 5,683,
|up 125
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Nov
|940½
|945½
|930½
|940½
|+4½
|Jan
|955
|959½
|945¼
|955
|+4½
|Mar
|965
|968½
|956
|965
|+4
|May
|973
|975
|964
|972¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|980
|982½
|972¼
|980½
|+3¾
|Aug
|982¼
|983¾
|974½
|982¾
|+4
|Sep
|976¼
|976¼
|972
|976¼
|+4
|Nov
|974½
|975
|966¾
|973½
|+2¾
|Jan
|975½
|975¾
|972
|975¼
|+3
|Mar
|967½
|967½
|965¾
|967½
|+2½
|May
|965¼
|+1½
|Jul
|964½
|966¾
|964½
|966¾
|+1¼
|Aug
|966¼
|+2
|Sep
|948¾
|—4¼
|Nov
|939
|943¼
|939
|941¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|950¾
|—1¼
|Nov
|940¾
|—2½
|Est. sales 264,974.
|Fri.'s sales 396,288
|Fri.'s open int 751,977,
|up 15,133
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Oct
|30.04
|30.04
|30.04
|30.04
|+.21
|Dec
|30.20
|30.20
|29.82
|30.00
|+.03
|Jan
|30.41
|30.41
|30.07
|30.24
|+.03
|Mar
|30.69
|30.69
|30.32
|30.51
|+.05
|May
|30.98
|30.98
|30.61
|30.81
|+.06
|Jul
|31.17
|31.24
|30.90
|31.09
|+.03
|Aug
|31.40
|31.40
|31.00
|31.17
|+.02
|Sep
|31.53
|31.53
|31.16
|31.23
|+.03
|Oct
|31.05
|31.33
|31.05
|31.22
|+.03
|Dec
|31.41
|31.45
|31.12
|31.31
|+.02
|Jan
|31.47
|+.03
|Mar
|31.63
|+.03
|May
|31.81
|+.03
|Jul
|32.03
|+.03
|Aug
|32.11
|+.03
|Sep
|32.20
|+.03
|Oct
|32.02
|+.04
|Dec
|32.09
|+.04
|Jul
|32.09
|+.04
|Oct
|32.09
|+.04
|Dec
|32.09
|+.04
|Est. sales 98,944.
|Fri.'s sales 102,340
|Fri.'s open int 488,649,
|up 6,681
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|312.30 313.90 309.00 310.90
|+.10
|Jan
|315.60 316.20 311.50 313.50
|+.30
|Mar
|318.80 319.50 315.10 317.00
|+.40
|May
|322.00 322.70 318.80 320.50
|+.30
|Jul
|326.00 326.50 322.80 324.20
|+.10
|Aug
|326.80 327.20 324.20 325.00
|—.20
|Sep
|327.00 327.00 324.20 325.00
|—.20
|Oct
|325.90 325.90 322.90 323.80
|—.20
|Dec
|326.10 326.70 323.50 324.70
|—.10
|Jan
|323.80
|+.20
|Mar
|319.10 320.60 318.90 320.30
|+.40
|May
|318.50 319.40 318.50 319.40
|+.50
|Jul
|318.00 318.70 318.00 318.70
|+.10
|Aug
|319.00 319.00 319.00 319.00
|Sep
|319.00 319.40 319.00 319.40
|Oct
|318.00
|Dec
|317.70
|Jul
|317.70
|Oct
|317.70
|Dec
|317.70
|Est. sales 122,355.
|Fri.'s sales 137,310
|Fri.'s open int 424,702,
|up 8,691
