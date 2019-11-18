https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-14844126.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|503¼
|510¾
|498½
|507¼
|+4½
|Mar
|506½
|513½
|501¾
|510¾
|+4¾
|May
|511¼
|516¾
|506
|514½
|+3¾
|Jul
|514½
|519¾
|509¼
|517¾
|+3¼
|Sep
|520
|527¼
|517¼
|525½
|+3½
|Dec
|533¼
|538½
|529
|537
|+3¼
|Mar
|542½
|545½
|540½
|545½
|+3
|May
|545¾
|+3
|Jul
|534¼
|539½
|534
|539½
|+3
|Sep
|543¾
|+3
|Dec
|550
|555¼
|549½
|555¼
|+2¾
|Mar
|558½
|+2¾
|May
|558½
|+2¾
|Jul
|558½
|+2¾
|Est. sales 144,966.
|Fri.'s sales 108,421
|Fri.'s open int 400,440,
|up 777
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|371
|371¾
|367½
|367¾
|—3½
|Mar
|380¼
|381¼
|377
|377¼
|—3½
|May
|386
|387
|382¾
|383
|—3½
|Jul
|392
|393
|388½
|388¾
|—3¾
|Sep
|391¼
|391½
|388½
|388½
|—2½
|Dec
|395¾
|396¼
|393¼
|393½
|—2¼
|Mar
|406¼
|406¼
|403¾
|404
|—2
|May
|410¾
|411¼
|409¼
|409¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|414
|414½
|412¼
|412½
|—2¼
|Sep
|406¼
|406¼
|405½
|405½
|—1
|Dec
|409
|409
|407
|407¼
|—1¼
|Jul
|425½
|425½
|424½
|424¾
|— ¾
|Dec
|414¾
|414¾
|413½
|414¼
|— ½
|Est. sales 392,743.
|Fri.'s sales 268,661
|Fri.'s open int 1,622,404,
|up 9,488
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|308½
|310½
|299¼
|302¼
|—6¾
|Mar
|304½
|307
|297½
|301½
|—3¼
|May
|301¼
|301¾
|298
|299½
|—2½
|Jul
|290½
|—1½
|Sep
|277
|— ¾
|Dec
|278
|—7½
|Mar
|278
|—7½
|May
|278
|—7½
|Jul
|278
|—7½
|Sep
|278
|—7½
|Jul
|278
|—7½
|Sep
|278
|—7½
|Est. sales 1,816.
|Fri.'s sales 1,314
|Fri.'s open int 7,118,
|up 60
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|919
|921¾
|910
|910¼
|—8
|Mar
|931¼
|934¼
|922¾
|923
|—7¾
|May
|943¼
|945¾
|934¾
|935
|—7¼
|Jul
|953
|956¼
|945¼
|945¾
|—6¾
|Aug
|956½
|959¼
|948¾
|949
|—6¾
|Sep
|952½
|954½
|945
|945¼
|—6¾
|Nov
|953
|956¼
|945
|946¾
|—6½
|Jan
|959
|959
|949
|950¾
|—6½
|Mar
|954¾
|954¾
|944¼
|945¾
|—7
|May
|950¼
|950¼
|943¼
|944¾
|—6¾
|Jul
|953¼
|953¼
|946¾
|948
|—6
|Aug
|947
|—5¾
|Sep
|930½
|—5¾
|Nov
|934¾
|935¼
|930½
|931¼
|—4¾
|Jan
|931¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|931¼
|—4¾
|May
|931¼
|—4¾
|Jul
|941
|—4¾
|Aug
|941
|—4¾
|Sep
|941
|—4¾
|Nov
|931
|—4¾
|Jul
|931
|—4¾
|Nov
|931
|—4¾
|Est. sales 138,161.
|Fri.'s sales 118,660
|Fri.'s open int 753,508,
|up 1,865
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|30.48
|30.83
|30.45
|30.64
|+.21
|Jan
|30.64
|31.00
|30.63
|30.82
|+.22
|Mar
|30.93
|31.26
|30.90
|31.09
|+.22
|May
|31.27
|31.57
|31.24
|31.41
|+.23
|Jul
|31.55
|31.86
|31.52
|31.70
|+.21
|Aug
|31.72
|31.78
|31.61
|31.78
|+.22
|Sep
|31.74
|31.96
|31.66
|31.85
|+.23
|Oct
|31.77
|32.00
|31.72
|31.87
|+.24
|Dec
|31.80
|32.16
|31.79
|32.02
|+.26
|Jan
|32.21
|32.21
|32.15
|32.15
|+.25
|Mar
|32.36
|32.37
|32.31
|32.31
|+.26
|May
|32.47
|+.25
|Jul
|32.68
|+.24
|Aug
|32.77
|+.23
|Sep
|32.85
|+.23
|Oct
|32.66
|+.26
|Dec
|32.76
|+.26
|Jul
|32.76
|+.26
|Oct
|32.76
|+.26
|Dec
|32.76
|+.26
|Est. sales 109,985.
|Fri.'s sales 141,098
|Fri.'s open int 536,689
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|307.30 307.90 300.60 301.20
|—5.90
|Jan
|309.20 310.00 303.10 303.80
|—5.40
|Mar
|312.20 312.70 306.50 307.00
|—5.10
|May
|314.90 315.30 309.20 309.80
|—5.00
|Jul
|317.60 317.90 312.10 312.60
|—4.90
|Aug
|318.10 318.50 313.00 313.50
|—4.90
|Sep
|318.30 318.60 313.10 313.70
|—4.80
|Oct
|317.70 318.10 312.40 312.90
|—5.00
|Dec
|318.80 319.10 313.10 313.80
|—5.00
|Jan
|313.30 313.30 313.20 313.20
|—5.10
|Mar
|310.30
|—5.00
|May
|309.60
|—4.90
|Jul
|310.20
|—4.90
|Aug
|309.40
|—4.90
|Sep
|308.40
|—4.90
|Oct
|307.30
|—4.90
|Dec
|306.50
|—4.00
|Jul
|306.50
|—4.00
|Oct
|306.50
|—4.00
|Dec
|306.50
|—4.00
|Est. sales 179,527.
|Fri.'s sales 101,187
|Fri.'s open int 428,809,
|up 1,575
