CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 573½ 573½ 560 565¼ —7¾
May 574 574 561¼ 566¼ —7¾
Jul 574½ 574½ 562½ 566¾ —8
Sep 579 579 568¼ 572 —8
Dec 585½ 585½ 576½ 580½ —6½
Mar 590¼ 590¼ 583¾ 587¼ —6
May 584 584¼ 581 584¼ —4¾
Jul 567¾ 568¾ 565¼ 568¾ —4¾
Sep 566¼ 571¼ 566¼ 571¼ —4
Dec 576¼ 579¾ 576¼ 579¾ —4¼
Mar 585 —4½
May 584¼ —4½
Jul 576 —4½
Est. sales 99,486. Wed.'s sales 146,874
Wed.'s open int 486,824, up 10,060
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 387¼ 387¾ 375¼ 375½ —12
May 393¾ 394¼ 382¼ 382½ —11½
Jul 400 400½ 388½ 389 —11½
Sep 400 400 390 390½ —9¾
Dec 401¾ 402¼ 393¼ 394 —8½
Mar 411 411½ 403½ 404¼ —7¾
May 414½ 414½ 407¾ 408¾ —7¼
Jul 415½ 416¼ 410½ 411¾ —7
Sep 404 404¼ 403 404¼ —5
Dec 408¼ 408¼ 404 404½ —5
Mar 412 412½ 411 412½ —5
May 413 —4½
Jul 422 422 419¾ 419¾ —5½
Sep 418¼ —5½
Dec 414 414 413¼ 413¼ —2¼
Jul 422¼ —2¼
Dec 416 —2
Est. sales 361,431. Wed.'s sales 264,943
Wed.'s open int 1,560,240, up 3,793
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 307¾ 307¾ 303¾ 305½ ¼
May 302¼ 302¼ 300½ 301 —1¼
Jul 291¼ 291¼ 289 290 —3¾
Sep 280½ —1½
Dec 270½ —1½
Mar 270½ —1½
May 270½ —1½
Jul 270¾ —1½
Sep 270¾ —1½
Dec 270¾ —1½
Jul 270¾ —1½
Sep 270¾ —1½
Est. sales 228. Wed.'s sales 662
Wed.'s open int 4,987, up 53
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 929¾ 930¼ 922 924 —4¾
May 943 943¼ 935 937¼ —4¾
Jul 955 955½ 947¾ 950 —4¼
Aug 958½ 958½ 951¾ 954 —4
Sep 956½ 957 950¾ 953 —3½
Nov 959¼ 959¼ 953½ 956¼ —2½
Jan 962¼ 962½ 957½ 959¾ —2¼
Mar 952 953 948¼ 950½ —1¾
May 951½ 951¾ 947½ 949¾ —1½
Jul 954 955¼ 951½ 953 —1¼
Aug 948½ 949 948½ 949 —1½
Sep 941 941½ 931 936¾ —4¾
Nov 937 940¾ 935¼ 939½ +1¼
Jan 939½ +1¼
Mar 939½ +1¼
May 939½ +1¼
Jul 950 +1¼
Aug 950 +1¼
Sep 950 +1¼
Nov 942¾
Jul 942¾
Nov 941¾
Est. sales 175,347. Wed.'s sales 222,704
Wed.'s open int 759,049, up 12,927
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 33.30 33.45 32.89 33.03 —.27
May 33.65 33.77 33.23 33.37 —.27
Jul 34.04 34.15 33.61 33.74 —.27
Aug 34.15 34.22 33.70 33.82 —.28
Sep 34.24 34.25 33.80 33.90 —.26
Oct 34.27 34.31 33.82 33.92 —.26
Dec 34.39 34.49 33.98 34.10 —.26
Jan 34.59 34.59 34.14 34.25 —.25
Mar 34.22 34.44 34.10 34.23 —.23
May 34.23 34.41 34.07 34.18 —.27
Jul 34.17 34.45 34.16 34.23 —.28
Aug 34.24 —.28
Sep 34.09 34.36 34.09 34.18 —.32
Oct 33.87 —.25
Dec 33.98 —.25
Jan 33.98 —.25
Mar 33.98 —.25
May 33.98 —.25
Jul 33.98 —.25
Aug 33.98 —.25
Sep 33.98 —.25
Oct 33.98 —.25
Dec 33.98 —.25
Jul 33.98 —.25
Oct 33.98 —.25
Dec 33.98 —.25
Est. sales 124,891. Wed.'s sales 177,388
Wed.'s open int 546,345, up 4,645
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 300.20 301.10 299.00 300.60 +.50
May 304.80 305.60 303.70 305.20 +.40
Jul 309.40 310.10 308.30 309.70 +.30
Aug 311.20 311.70 310.00 311.50 +.40
Sep 312.10 312.90 311.60 312.60 +.30
Oct 312.40 313.60 311.80 313.10 +.50
Dec 314.70 316.10 314.10 315.70 +.70
Jan 314.20 315.60 314.20 315.40 +.70
Mar 311.90 313.20 311.70 312.40 +.50
May 311.10 312.20 310.50 311.50 +.60
Jul 313.10 313.10 312.10 312.40 +.90
Aug 309.80 311.10 309.80 310.70 +.40
Sep 309.90 310.60 309.30 309.50 +.70
Oct 307.40 +.30
Dec 307.10 308.00 307.10 308.00 +.60
Jan 308.00 +.60
Mar 308.00 +.60
May 308.00 +.60
Jul 308.00 +.60
Aug 308.00 +.60
Sep 308.00 +.60
Oct 308.00 +.60
Dec 308.00 +.60
Jul 308.00 +.60
Oct 308.00 +.60
Dec 308.00 +.60
Est. sales 89,902. Wed.'s sales 124,600
Wed.'s open int 466,860, up 4,398