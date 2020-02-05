https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-15032868.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|559¼
|563¾
|555½
|562
|+4¾
|May
|556¼
|560½
|553¼
|559
|+4½
|Jul
|555¼
|560
|553½
|558¼
|+3¾
|Sep
|561½
|565¾
|559¾
|564¼
|+3¾
|Dec
|569½
|573½
|568½
|572¾
|+3½
|Mar
|578¼
|580¼
|575½
|580¼
|+4
|May
|576¼
|577
|573¾
|576¼
|+3½
|Jul
|558½
|563
|557¾
|562¼
|+3½
|Sep
|563
|564¾
|563
|564¾
|+3¼
|Dec
|569¾
|571½
|568
|571½
|+3
|Mar
|575¼
|577½
|575¼
|577½
|+2¼
|May
|576¼
|+2¼
|Jul
|565¼
|+2¼
|Est. sales 105,543.
|Tue.'s sales 141,688
|Tue.'s open int 525,368,
|up 5,918
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|381½
|383¼
|379½
|380¾
|—1½
|May
|387½
|389
|385¼
|386½
|—1½
|Jul
|392
|393½
|390
|391
|—1¾
|Sep
|388½
|390¼
|387¼
|388¾
|—1¼
|Dec
|392
|393¾
|391¼
|392½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|401¾
|402½
|400½
|401¾
|—
|½
|May
|405¼
|406¼
|404¾
|405¾
|—
|½
|Jul
|408¼
|409¾
|407¼
|408¼
|—1
|Sep
|400¼
|401½
|400
|400¼
|—1½
|Dec
|403¼
|404¼
|401½
|402
|—2
|Mar
|410¾
|—1¾
|May
|411½
|—1½
|Jul
|419¾
|—1¾
|Sep
|416¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|409
|409
|408¾
|408¾
|—1¼
|Jul
|419
|—1
|Dec
|415¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 236,654.
|Tue.'s sales 337,579
|Tue.'s open int 1,567,004,
|up 13,871
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|308
|309¾
|304
|304½
|—3½
|May
|302
|302¾
|299
|299
|—1½
|Jul
|290¾
|—1
|Sep
|272½
|—
|½
|Dec
|271¼
|271¼
|269
|270½
|—
|¼
|Mar
|270½
|—
|¼
|May
|270½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|270¾
|—
|¼
|Sep
|278
|—
|¼
|Dec
|278
|—
|¼
|Jul
|278
|—
|¼
|Sep
|278
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 306.
|Tue.'s sales 446
|Tue.'s open int 5,448,
|up 60
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|880
|888
|878
|880
|+½
|May
|893
|901½
|891¾
|893½
|+½
|Jul
|906¼
|914¾
|905¼
|907¼
|+1
|Aug
|912
|919½
|910½
|912¼
|+¾
|Sep
|914
|920¾
|912¼
|913¾
|+1¼
|Nov
|919
|927¼
|918¼
|920¼
|+2
|Jan
|925
|932½
|924
|926¼
|+1¾
|Mar
|922
|930
|921
|922¾
|+1¼
|May
|931
|931
|923¾
|925¼
|+½
|Jul
|936¾
|936¾
|930
|931
|+¼
|Aug
|930¾
|+¼
|Sep
|926½
|+¼
|Nov
|929¼
|931¾
|926
|926¾
|+¼
|Jan
|932¾
|Mar
|932¾
|May
|932¾
|Jul
|946
|946
|945½
|945½
|+1
|Aug
|945½
|+1
|Sep
|945½
|+1
|Nov
|937½
|+¾
|Jul
|941
|+¾
|Nov
|937¾
|+¾
|Est. sales 144,267.
|Tue.'s sales 193,693
|Tue.'s open int 859,677,
|up 6,936
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|30.83
|31.69
|30.64
|31.32
|+.59
|May
|31.23
|32.07
|31.05
|31.69
|+.59
|Jul
|31.58
|32.44
|31.41
|32.05
|+.57
|Aug
|31.74
|32.56
|31.55
|32.18
|+.56
|Sep
|31.88
|32.66
|31.79
|32.30
|+.56
|Oct
|31.96
|32.78
|31.95
|32.40
|+.55
|Dec
|32.28
|33.12
|32.15
|32.69
|+.52
|Jan
|32.57
|33.23
|32.57
|32.81
|+.48
|Mar
|32.71
|33.35
|32.70
|32.95
|+.45
|May
|33.20
|33.49
|32.90
|33.09
|+.43
|Jul
|33.41
|33.41
|33.08
|33.23
|+.41
|Aug
|33.27
|+.41
|Sep
|33.27
|+.39
|Oct
|33.23
|+.36
|Dec
|33.57
|33.57
|33.27
|33.38
|+.41
|Jan
|33.38
|+.41
|Mar
|33.38
|+.41
|May
|33.38
|+.41
|Jul
|33.38
|+.41
|Aug
|33.38
|+.41
|Sep
|33.38
|+.41
|Oct
|33.38
|+.41
|Dec
|33.38
|+.41
|Jul
|33.38
|+.41
|Oct
|33.38
|+.41
|Dec
|33.38
|+.41
|Est. sales 157,592.
|Tue.'s sales 193,216
|Tue.'s open int 526,658
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|288.30
|289.40
|287.20
|287.40
|—1.10
|May
|294.00
|295.00
|293.00
|293.10
|—.90
|Jul
|299.50
|300.40
|298.20
|298.40
|—.80
|Aug
|301.60
|302.10
|300.10
|300.30
|—.80
|Sep
|302.80
|303.60
|301.60
|301.70
|—.90
|Oct
|303.90
|304.00
|302.50
|302.60
|—1.00
|Dec
|307.40
|308.30
|306.00
|306.30
|—.90
|Jan
|307.60
|308.30
|306.70
|306.70
|—1.30
|Mar
|307.00
|307.00
|305.10
|305.20
|—1.40
|May
|307.20
|307.20
|305.60
|305.80
|—1.70
|Jul
|308.30
|309.20
|307.60
|307.80
|—1.70
|Aug
|309.40
|309.40
|307.90
|307.90
|—1.60
|Sep
|307.50
|—1.80
|Oct
|306.20
|—2.00
|Dec
|308.50
|308.60
|307.10
|307.10
|—2.20
|Jan
|307.10
|—2.20
|Mar
|307.10
|—2.20
|May
|307.10
|—2.20
|Jul
|307.10
|—2.20
|Aug
|307.10
|—2.20
|Sep
|307.10
|—2.20
|Oct
|307.10
|—2.20
|Dec
|307.10
|—2.20
|Jul
|307.10
|—2.20
|Oct
|307.10
|—2.20
|Dec
|307.10
|—2.20
|Est. sales 101,225.
|Tue.'s sales 121,757
|Tue.'s open int 499,317,
|up 2,107
