CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 559¼ 563¾ 555½ 562 +4¾
May 556¼ 560½ 553¼ 559 +4½
Jul 555¼ 560 553½ 558¼ +3¾
Sep 561½ 565¾ 559¾ 564¼ +3¾
Dec 569½ 573½ 568½ 572¾ +3½
Mar 578¼ 580¼ 575½ 580¼ +4
May 576¼ 577 573¾ 576¼ +3½
Jul 558½ 563 557¾ 562¼ +3½
Sep 563 564¾ 563 564¾ +3¼
Dec 569¾ 571½ 568 571½ +3
Mar 575¼ 577½ 575¼ 577½ +2¼
May 576¼ +2¼
Jul 565¼ +2¼
Est. sales 105,543. Tue.'s sales 141,688
Tue.'s open int 525,368, up 5,918
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 381½ 383¼ 379½ 380¾ —1½
May 387½ 389 385¼ 386½ —1½
Jul 392 393½ 390 391 —1¾
Sep 388½ 390¼ 387¼ 388¾ —1¼
Dec 392 393¾ 391¼ 392½ ¼
Mar 401¾ 402½ 400½ 401¾ ½
May 405¼ 406¼ 404¾ 405¾ ½
Jul 408¼ 409¾ 407¼ 408¼ —1
Sep 400¼ 401½ 400 400¼ —1½
Dec 403¼ 404¼ 401½ 402 —2
Mar 410¾ —1¾
May 411½ —1½
Jul 419¾ —1¾
Sep 416¾ —1¾
Dec 409 409 408¾ 408¾ —1¼
Jul 419 —1
Dec 415¼ ¾
Est. sales 236,654. Tue.'s sales 337,579
Tue.'s open int 1,567,004, up 13,871
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 308 309¾ 304 304½ —3½
May 302 302¾ 299 299 —1½
Jul 290¾ —1
Sep 272½ ½
Dec 271¼ 271¼ 269 270½ ¼
Mar 270½ ¼
May 270½ ¼
Jul 270¾ ¼
Sep 278 ¼
Dec 278 ¼
Jul 278 ¼
Sep 278 ¼
Est. sales 306. Tue.'s sales 446
Tue.'s open int 5,448, up 60
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 880 888 878 880
May 893 901½ 891¾ 893½
Jul 906¼ 914¾ 905¼ 907¼ +1
Aug 912 919½ 910½ 912¼
Sep 914 920¾ 912¼ 913¾ +1¼
Nov 919 927¼ 918¼ 920¼ +2
Jan 925 932½ 924 926¼ +1¾
Mar 922 930 921 922¾ +1¼
May 931 931 923¾ 925¼
Jul 936¾ 936¾ 930 931
Aug 930¾
Sep 926½
Nov 929¼ 931¾ 926 926¾
Jan 932¾
Mar 932¾
May 932¾
Jul 946 946 945½ 945½ +1
Aug 945½ +1
Sep 945½ +1
Nov 937½
Jul 941
Nov 937¾
Est. sales 144,267. Tue.'s sales 193,693
Tue.'s open int 859,677, up 6,936
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 30.83 31.69 30.64 31.32 +.59
May 31.23 32.07 31.05 31.69 +.59
Jul 31.58 32.44 31.41 32.05 +.57
Aug 31.74 32.56 31.55 32.18 +.56
Sep 31.88 32.66 31.79 32.30 +.56
Oct 31.96 32.78 31.95 32.40 +.55
Dec 32.28 33.12 32.15 32.69 +.52
Jan 32.57 33.23 32.57 32.81 +.48
Mar 32.71 33.35 32.70 32.95 +.45
May 33.20 33.49 32.90 33.09 +.43
Jul 33.41 33.41 33.08 33.23 +.41
Aug 33.27 +.41
Sep 33.27 +.39
Oct 33.23 +.36
Dec 33.57 33.57 33.27 33.38 +.41
Jan 33.38 +.41
Mar 33.38 +.41
May 33.38 +.41
Jul 33.38 +.41
Aug 33.38 +.41
Sep 33.38 +.41
Oct 33.38 +.41
Dec 33.38 +.41
Jul 33.38 +.41
Oct 33.38 +.41
Dec 33.38 +.41
Est. sales 157,592. Tue.'s sales 193,216
Tue.'s open int 526,658
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 288.30 289.40 287.20 287.40 —1.10
May 294.00 295.00 293.00 293.10 —.90
Jul 299.50 300.40 298.20 298.40 —.80
Aug 301.60 302.10 300.10 300.30 —.80
Sep 302.80 303.60 301.60 301.70 —.90
Oct 303.90 304.00 302.50 302.60 —1.00
Dec 307.40 308.30 306.00 306.30 —.90
Jan 307.60 308.30 306.70 306.70 —1.30
Mar 307.00 307.00 305.10 305.20 —1.40
May 307.20 307.20 305.60 305.80 —1.70
Jul 308.30 309.20 307.60 307.80 —1.70
Aug 309.40 309.40 307.90 307.90 —1.60
Sep 307.50 —1.80
Oct 306.20 —2.00
Dec 308.50 308.60 307.10 307.10 —2.20
Jan 307.10 —2.20
Mar 307.10 —2.20
May 307.10 —2.20
Jul 307.10 —2.20
Aug 307.10 —2.20
Sep 307.10 —2.20
Oct 307.10 —2.20
Dec 307.10 —2.20
Jul 307.10 —2.20
Oct 307.10 —2.20
Dec 307.10 —2.20
Est. sales 101,225. Tue.'s sales 121,757
Tue.'s open int 499,317, up 2,107