CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 538¾ 539¼ 528¼ 529¼ —11
May 534½ 535 526¼ 527½ —8¼
Jul 534 534½ 527¼ 529 —6½
Sep 540¼ 540¾ 534¼ 536 —5¾
Dec 550½ 550½ 544½ 546¼ —5¾
Mar 559 559 553 555 —5¼
May 555½ 555½ 551¾ 554¼ —5
Jul 545¼ 545½ 541½ 543½ —5
Sep 548 548¼ 542½ 546½ —5
Dec 553½ 553½ 550¼ 552½ —5
Mar 559¼ 559¼ 558½ 558½ —4¾
May 557¼ —4¾
Jul 546 —4¾
Est. sales 140,550. Wed.'s sales 118,984
Wed.'s open int 455,646
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 369¾ 370 361¾ 364½ —6
May 373¾ 374 366¼ 368 —6½
Jul 378¼ 378½ 371¼ 372½ —6¼
Sep 377½ 377½ 371½ 372¾ —5
Dec 381 381½ 376¼ 377½ —4
Mar 390½ 391¼ 386¼ 387½ —4
May 395 395½ 391 392¾ —3
Jul 397 398 393½ 395¾ —2¼
Sep 390 392 388½ 389½ —2¼
Dec 393½ 395¼ 391 392 —2½
Mar 403 403 401 401¾ —2¾
May 406
Jul 411 411¾ 409 410 —2
Sep 405 405 403¼ 403¼ —2¾
Dec 404 404 400 401¼ —3¼
Jul 411¾ —3¼
Dec 406½ —3¼
Est. sales 612,629. Wed.'s sales 722,687
Wed.'s open int 1,527,853
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 277 280¼ 268 273½ —5¼
May 286½ 287½ 277 279¾ —6
Jul 282¼ 282¼ 276 279¼ —5
Sep 266 268½ 266 268½ —1¼
Dec 263½ 265 261½ 265
Mar 265
May 265
Jul 265¼
Sep 272½
Dec 272½
Jul 272½
Sep 272½
Est. sales 1,922. Wed.'s sales 1,197
Wed.'s open int 4,715
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Mar 880½ 887¾ 866¾ 886¼ +5¼
May 891½ 897 878¼ 895 +3
Jul 902 906½ 890¼ 904¾ +2
Aug 905½ 909¾ 894¼ 908¼ +1¼
Sep 906 910 896¼ 908½
Nov 912¼ 914½ 902¼ 913½
Jan 915 917 905¾ 916½
Mar 908 910 898¾ 908¾ ¾
May 908¾ 909½ 899 908¼ —1
Jul 914 914¾ 905 913¼ —1½
Aug 908 912¾ 905 912¾ —1½
Sep 908½ 908½ 908½ 908½ —1
Nov 909¼ 909¼ 902 908 —1¾
Jan 910 915½ 910 915½ —1½
Mar 915½ —1¾
May 922½ —1¾
Jul 928½ —1½
Aug 928½ —1½
Sep 928½ —1½
Nov 921¾ —1½
Jul 932¾ —1½
Nov 931 ¾
Est. sales 339,253. Wed.'s sales 326,033
Wed.'s open int 791,993
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Mar 29.03 29.31 28.63 28.83 —.24
May 29.45 29.70 29.00 29.19 —.26
Jul 29.80 30.09 29.39 29.56 —.27
Aug 29.98 30.25 29.57 29.72 —.28
Sep 30.15 30.39 29.74 29.89 —.27
Oct 30.28 30.52 29.90 30.03 —.25
Dec 30.54 30.86 30.24 30.35 —.26
Jan 30.79 31.03 30.44 30.53 —.25
Mar 30.90 31.12 30.53 30.66 —.24
May 31.05 31.05 30.74 30.82 —.20
Jul 31.16 31.32 30.92 30.99 —.19
Aug 31.13 31.15 30.97 31.04 —.20
Sep 31.00 31.20 31.00 31.08 —.20
Oct 31.00 31.16 31.00 31.09 —.19
Dec 31.22 31.31 31.20 31.20 —.18
Jan 31.31 31.40 31.24 31.24 —.09
Mar 31.57 +.15
May 31.57 +.15
Jul 31.57 +.15
Aug 31.57 +.15
Sep 31.57 +.15
Oct 31.57 +.15
Dec 31.58 +.15
Jul 31.58 +.15
Oct 31.58 +.15
Dec 31.58 +.15
Est. sales 180,909. Wed.'s sales 228,776
Wed.'s open int 479,782
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Mar 291.90 297.40 286.90 296.90 +5.60
May 298.50 304.30 294.00 303.60 +5.30
Jul 304.30 308.60 299.90 307.90 +4.10
Aug 305.50 309.80 301.80 309.20 +3.40
Sep 306.80 310.30 303.50 310.00 +2.90
Oct 307.00 310.90 303.90 310.40 +2.40
Dec 311.20 313.70 307.00 313.30 +2.20
Jan 311.20 313.10 306.90 313.10 +1.90
Mar 308.40 309.70 304.10 309.60 +1.20
May 307.90 308.80 303.50 308.70 +.60
Jul 308.80 310.30 305.80 310.10 —.10
Aug 306.30 309.90 306.10 309.90 —.20
Sep 309.20 —.20
Oct 308.10 —.20
Dec 306.50 309.30 306.40 309.30
Jan 309.30
Mar 309.30
May 309.30
Jul 309.30
Aug 309.30
Sep 309.30
Oct 309.30
Dec 309.30
Jul 309.30
Oct 309.30
Dec 309.30
Est. sales 222,501. Wed.'s sales 252,529
Wed.'s open int 484,848