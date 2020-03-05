https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-15108528.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|521¼
|528½
|518½
|524¼
|+2¾
|May
|520¼
|523¾
|514½
|518¾
|+½
|Jul
|521¾
|524
|516¼
|519½
|Sep
|528½
|530¼
|523½
|526½
|Dec
|539
|541¼
|535
|537¾
|—
|¼
|Mar
|549½
|550½
|545¼
|547½
|—
|¾
|May
|551½
|553½
|548¼
|550½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|541¾
|545¼
|541
|543¾
|+¼
|Sep
|545¼
|547¼
|544¾
|547¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|551½
|554¾
|551½
|554¼
|—
|½
|Mar
|556¼
|558¾
|554¾
|557½
|—1¾
|May
|558¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|544¾
|—1¾
|Est. sales 115,625.
|Wed.'s sales 116,422
|Wed.'s open int 427,403,
|up 1,046
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|387½
|387½
|382
|384½
|—2½
|May
|384
|384½
|379½
|381¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|385¼
|386
|381½
|383¾
|—2½
|Sep
|381½
|381½
|378
|380
|—2
|Dec
|384½
|385¼
|381¾
|383¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|394½
|395
|391¾
|393½
|—2
|May
|399
|399
|396½
|398
|—2
|Jul
|401¼
|401½
|398½
|400½
|—1½
|Sep
|393¼
|393½
|391
|392
|—2
|Dec
|395½
|396
|392½
|393¾
|—2½
|Mar
|403¼
|403¼
|401¼
|403¼
|—2¼
|May
|407
|—2½
|Jul
|411½
|—2¼
|Sep
|404¾
|—2¼
|Dec
|402
|402
|401
|402
|—
|½
|Jul
|414½
|—
|½
|Dec
|408½
|Est. sales 199,857.
|Wed.'s sales 330,643
|Wed.'s open int 1,503,406,
|up 2,391
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|264
|—
|¼
|May
|269¾
|272¼
|268¼
|270½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|269¾
|272¼
|269¾
|271¾
|+½
|Sep
|264¼
|+½
|Dec
|263¾
|263¾
|263¼
|263¼
|+½
|Mar
|266¼
|+½
|May
|266¼
|+½
|Jul
|266½
|+½
|Sep
|273¾
|+½
|Dec
|273¾
|+½
|Jul
|273¾
|+½
|Sep
|273¾
|+½
|Est. sales 344.
|Wed.'s sales 527
|Wed.'s open int 4,739
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|896½
|896½
|889
|889
|—9¾
|May
|907
|912½
|894¾
|897
|—10¼
|Jul
|915
|920½
|903¼
|905
|—10¼
|Aug
|916
|921½
|905
|906½
|—10
|Sep
|914½
|919¾
|904¼
|905¾
|—9¼
|Nov
|917
|922
|906¾
|908½
|—9
|Jan
|918
|922¾
|908¼
|910
|—8¾
|Mar
|907¾
|912¾
|898
|900¼
|—9
|May
|907
|910½
|896¼
|898¾
|—9¼
|Jul
|912½
|913¼
|900½
|902¾
|—9¾
|Aug
|900
|902
|900
|902
|—9¼
|Sep
|900
|900
|897¼
|897¼
|—8¾
|Nov
|905¼
|908
|893½
|896½
|—8¼
|Jan
|904
|—8¼
|Mar
|910
|910
|903½
|903½
|—9
|May
|910
|910
|908½
|908½
|—11
|Jul
|925
|925
|916¾
|916¾
|—10½
|Aug
|913½
|—10½
|Sep
|913½
|—10½
|Nov
|915
|915
|911
|911
|—8½
|Jul
|922
|—8½
|Nov
|925
|925
|920¾
|920¾
|—6¾
|Est. sales 201,435.
|Wed.'s sales 241,430
|Wed.'s open int 800,565,
|up 13,542
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|29.72
|29.73
|29.10
|29.10
|—.34
|May
|29.85
|30.16
|29.33
|29.39
|—.35
|Jul
|30.15
|30.47
|29.68
|29.75
|—.30
|Aug
|30.26
|30.57
|29.81
|29.87
|—.28
|Sep
|30.39
|30.67
|29.95
|30.02
|—.26
|Oct
|30.52
|30.81
|30.08
|30.13
|—.27
|Dec
|30.84
|31.15
|30.37
|30.47
|—.28
|Jan
|31.13
|31.27
|30.56
|30.61
|—.33
|Mar
|31.17
|31.37
|30.50
|30.70
|—.36
|May
|31.37
|31.37
|30.63
|30.78
|—.38
|Jul
|31.38
|31.51
|30.79
|30.91
|—.39
|Aug
|31.09
|31.09
|30.90
|30.96
|—.39
|Sep
|31.03
|31.03
|30.90
|30.96
|—.40
|Oct
|31.00
|31.00
|30.74
|30.95
|—.41
|Dec
|31.53
|31.56
|30.96
|31.07
|—.41
|Jan
|31.17
|—.41
|Mar
|31.50
|—.41
|May
|31.68
|—.41
|Jul
|31.68
|—.41
|Aug
|31.68
|—.41
|Sep
|31.68
|—.41
|Oct
|31.68
|—.41
|Dec
|31.69
|—.41
|Jul
|31.69
|—.41
|Oct
|31.69
|—.41
|Dec
|31.69
|—.41
|Est. sales 192,011.
|Wed.'s sales 160,924
|Wed.'s open int 469,429,
|up 11,327
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|304.00
|304.00
|300.40
|300.40
|—4.80
|May
|307.80
|309.50
|303.40
|303.90
|—5.00
|Jul
|311.40
|312.90
|307.90
|308.40
|—4.40
|Aug
|311.10
|312.70
|308.00
|308.40
|—4.20
|Sep
|310.50
|312.10
|307.80
|308.10
|—4.10
|Oct
|310.70
|311.80
|307.90
|308.20
|—3.70
|Dec
|313.70
|314.90
|310.70
|311.30
|—3.50
|Jan
|313.60
|313.60
|309.50
|310.10
|—3.50
|Mar
|308.30
|309.40
|305.50
|305.90
|—3.30
|May
|306.70
|307.40
|303.80
|304.60
|—2.70
|Jul
|308.00
|308.00
|305.40
|306.00
|—2.20
|Aug
|306.50
|306.50
|305.30
|306.00
|—1.70
|Sep
|305.30
|306.00
|304.80
|305.70
|—1.10
|Oct
|304.00
|305.10
|304.00
|304.60
|—1.10
|Dec
|305.50
|306.10
|304.10
|305.70
|—1.10
|Jan
|305.70
|—1.10
|Mar
|305.70
|—1.10
|May
|305.70
|—1.10
|Jul
|305.70
|—1.10
|Aug
|305.70
|—1.10
|Sep
|305.70
|—1.10
|Oct
|305.70
|—1.10
|Dec
|305.70
|—1.10
|Jul
|305.70
|—1.10
|Oct
|305.70
|—1.10
|Dec
|305.70
|—1.10
|Est. sales 125,687.
|Wed.'s sales 150,256
|Wed.'s open int 446,619
