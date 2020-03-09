https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-15117591.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|516
|524
|513½
|522¼
|+1
|May
|509
|522½
|505¾
|518¾
|+3
|Jul
|511
|521¾
|506½
|518¾
|+2
|Sep
|515¾
|528¼
|514
|525¾
|+1¾
|Dec
|529
|539½
|525½
|537
|+1¾
|Mar
|538¾
|549
|535¾
|547
|+2
|May
|541
|553
|541
|551
|+1¾
|Jul
|536¼
|546½
|532½
|544¾
|+1¾
|Sep
|538¼
|548¾
|538¼
|548½
|+1¾
|Dec
|548¼
|557½
|543¾
|555½
|+1
|Mar
|549
|561¼
|549
|559¼
|+1¾
|May
|560
|+1¾
|Jul
|546½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 162,559.
|Fri.'s sales 109,660
|Fri.'s open int 435,557,
|up 4,190
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|372
|377½
|368½
|374¼
|—3
|May
|370¼
|375¼
|366¾
|372¾
|—3¼
|Jul
|373½
|377¼
|370
|375
|—4¼
|Sep
|372
|374¾
|370
|372½
|—5
|Dec
|377
|378½
|374
|376¼
|—5¼
|Mar
|387¾
|388¾
|385
|387
|—4¾
|May
|391¾
|393¾
|390½
|392½
|—4½
|Jul
|394½
|396¾
|393½
|396¼
|—3¾
|Sep
|389
|390¾
|387
|390
|—2½
|Dec
|392¼
|392¾
|390
|391¾
|—3
|Mar
|400
|401¼
|399¼
|401¼
|—2¾
|May
|405
|406¾
|405
|406¾
|—1
|Jul
|409¾
|—2¾
|Sep
|403
|—2¾
|Dec
|401½
|401½
|399½
|399½
|—2¾
|Jul
|412
|—2¾
|Dec
|407
|407
|405¾
|405¾
|—2¾
|Est. sales 437,487.
|Fri.'s sales 344,827
|Fri.'s open int 1,478,121
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|261
|—
|¾
|May
|269
|270¾
|255¼
|267½
|—
|¾
|Jul
|269¼
|273
|258½
|270¾
|+1½
|Sep
|260½
|263¼
|256
|263¼
|+1½
|Dec
|260¼
|265
|250½
|263
|+2¼
|Mar
|266
|+2
|May
|266
|+2
|Jul
|266¼
|+2
|Sep
|273½
|+2
|Dec
|273½
|+2
|Jul
|273½
|+2
|Sep
|273½
|+2
|Est. sales 1,049.
|Fri.'s sales 349
|Fri.'s open int 4,738,
|up 8
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Mar
|865
|871¾
|861¾
|863½
|—19¾
|May
|883½
|883½
|867
|870
|—21¼
|Jul
|892¾
|893
|876
|879
|—21
|Aug
|894½
|894¾
|879
|881½
|—20¼
|Sep
|895½
|895½
|880¼
|882¼
|—19½
|Nov
|900
|900
|884
|886¼
|—19¼
|Jan
|902
|902½
|887½
|889¼
|—18¾
|Mar
|895
|895
|880
|881¾
|—18¼
|May
|894½
|894½
|879¾
|881½
|—18
|Jul
|900
|900
|885¼
|887
|—17½
|Aug
|893
|893
|886¼
|886¾
|—17½
|Sep
|884
|885
|883¾
|883¾
|—16¾
|Nov
|896
|896
|884
|884½
|—15¾
|Jan
|892
|—15½
|Mar
|891½
|—15½
|May
|896½
|—15½
|Jul
|910
|910
|904¼
|904¼
|—15½
|Aug
|910
|910
|904¾
|904¾
|—11¾
|Sep
|910
|910
|904¾
|904¾
|—11¾
|Nov
|910
|911
|900½
|900½
|—13
|Jul
|920½
|—4
|Nov
|920
|920
|917¾
|917¾
|—4
|Est. sales 268,843.
|Fri.'s sales 225,002
|Fri.'s open int 808,448
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Mar
|27.83
|27.83
|26.91
|27.31
|—1.17
|May
|28.08
|28.33
|27.07
|27.54
|—1.21
|Jul
|28.68
|28.68
|27.45
|27.90
|—1.20
|Aug
|28.78
|28.82
|27.62
|28.08
|—1.15
|Sep
|28.98
|28.99
|27.81
|28.25
|—1.13
|Oct
|29.05
|29.14
|27.97
|28.41
|—1.10
|Dec
|29.40
|29.46
|28.31
|28.75
|—1.09
|Jan
|29.59
|29.65
|28.55
|28.96
|—1.05
|Mar
|29.78
|29.78
|28.76
|29.14
|—.96
|May
|29.94
|29.94
|28.90
|29.30
|—.87
|Jul
|30.10
|30.10
|29.12
|29.52
|—.80
|Aug
|29.47
|29.80
|29.39
|29.57
|—.78
|Sep
|29.51
|29.68
|29.51
|29.62
|—.75
|Oct
|29.70
|29.70
|29.61
|29.63
|—.74
|Dec
|30.12
|30.12
|29.60
|29.77
|—.73
|Jan
|29.95
|29.95
|29.89
|29.89
|—.72
|Mar
|30.25
|30.36
|30.25
|30.36
|—.64
|May
|30.50
|—.68
|Jul
|30.60
|—.64
|Aug
|30.60
|—.64
|Sep
|30.60
|—.64
|Oct
|30.60
|—.64
|Dec
|30.61
|—.64
|Jul
|30.61
|—.64
|Oct
|30.61
|—.64
|Dec
|30.61
|—.64
|Est. sales 220,175.
|Fri.'s sales 124,641
|Fri.'s open int 465,091
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Mar
|302.80
|302.80
|293.80
|296.60
|—4.70
|May
|303.00
|303.30
|296.20
|300.40
|—4.70
|Jul
|307.30
|307.90
|301.30
|304.70
|—4.70
|Aug
|308.00
|308.40
|302.50
|305.50
|—4.20
|Sep
|308.10
|308.20
|303.20
|305.90
|—3.70
|Oct
|308.10
|308.70
|303.80
|306.30
|—3.40
|Dec
|311.20
|311.80
|307.10
|309.50
|—3.40
|Jan
|310.80
|310.90
|307.00
|309.10
|—3.10
|Mar
|307.50
|307.50
|303.60
|305.00
|—3.50
|May
|306.60
|307.10
|302.70
|304.20
|—3.30
|Jul
|309.00
|309.30
|304.70
|305.90
|—3.20
|Aug
|309.20
|309.90
|305.50
|306.50
|—3.00
|Sep
|308.90
|309.60
|305.30
|306.30
|—2.80
|Oct
|308.60
|309.10
|305.00
|306.30
|—1.70
|Dec
|307.50
|310.50
|306.50
|307.90
|—1.80
|Jan
|307.90
|—1.80
|Mar
|307.90
|—1.80
|May
|314.80
|319.00
|307.90
|307.90
|—1.80
|Jul
|307.90
|—1.80
|Aug
|307.90
|—1.80
|Sep
|307.90
|—1.80
|Oct
|307.90
|—1.80
|Dec
|307.90
|—1.80
|Jul
|307.90
|—1.80
|Oct
|307.90
|—1.80
|Dec
|307.90
|—1.80
|Est. sales 153,659.
|Fri.'s sales 114,697
|Fri.'s open int 451,391,
|up 4,194
