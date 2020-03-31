CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 569¾ 575¼ 564¼ 568¾ ¾
Jul 558¾ 567¾ 553½ 562½ +4¼
Sep 559 570 554¾ 565¼ +6¼
Dec 566¼ 577½ 562¾ 572¾ +6
Mar 572½ 582¾ 569 578¾ +6¾
May 569¼ 580½ 568¾ 577 +5½
Jul 555¾ 566¼ 554¾ 566¼ +5½
Sep 556¾ 567 556¼ 567 +5½
Dec 567 575¾ 566¾ 575¾ +5
Mar 569½ 580 569 580 +6
May 574½ +5¼
Jul 550 550½ 550 550½ +4¾
Est. sales 131,557. Mon.'s sales 124,942
Mon.'s open int 364,326, up 4,942
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 341¾ 344¾ 333½ 340¾ ½
Jul 347¾ 350¼ 339½ 346 —1½
Sep 352 354¼ 344¾ 349¾ —2¼
Dec 360 362½ 353¼ 357½ —2¼
Mar 369½ 371¾ 365 368½ ¾
May 374½ 376¼ 370½ 374½
Jul 376¾ 379½ 373¼ 377½
Sep 369½ 372½ 368 371½ +1½
Dec 376½ 379¼ 374 377½ +1¼
Mar 389½ 391¾ 387 390¼ +1¼
May 395¾ +2
Jul 398 400 397¾ 399½ +1
Sep 390 391¾ 390 391¾
Dec 388¼ 390¾ 387 390
Jul 403½
Dec 395¼ +1¼
Est. sales 458,259. Mon.'s sales 226,989
Mon.'s open int 1,378,265, up 8,410
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 261 266½ 257¼ 264¼ +2¾
Jul 260 268 258½ 267½ +3¾
Sep 253 261¼ 253 261¼ +1¾
Dec 252 256¾ 252 256
Mar 260
May 260
Jul 260¼
Sep 267½
Dec 267½
Mar 267½
Jul 267½
Sep 267½
Est. sales 532. Mon.'s sales 452
Mon.'s open int 4,159, up 35
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 882½ 887½ 875¾ 886 +4
Jul 886½ 892¼ 880½ 889½ +3
Aug 886¼ 891 880¾ 888¾ +2¾
Sep 877¾ 884 873¾ 881 +3¼
Nov 874 881¼ 870¾ 877½ +3
Jan 872 878¾ 869¼ 875½ +3¼
Mar 852 859¼ 848¼ 855¼ +2¾
May 850½ 856 845¾ 851 +1¼
Jul 857 864¼ 854 859½ +1¼
Aug 856 860¾ 856 859¾ +1¼
Sep 849¾ 852½ 849¼ 851 ¼
Nov 849¾ 850½ 843¼ 845¼ —1¾
Jan 853½ —2
Mar 855¾ —2
May 861¾ —1½
Jul 866¾ —1¼
Aug 865½ —1¼
Sep 866¾ —1¼
Nov 865 865¼ 865 865¼ —1¼
Jul 885¼ —1¼
Nov 880¾ —1¼
Est. sales 209,631. Mon.'s sales 155,444
Mon.'s open int 777,276, up 7,921
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 26.86 27.15 26.68 27.01 +.14
Jul 27.22 27.50 27.03 27.36 +.13
Aug 27.39 27.66 27.20 27.51 +.11
Sep 27.56 27.79 27.38 27.66 +.10
Oct 27.72 27.97 27.53 27.81 +.10
Dec 28.08 28.33 27.87 28.17 +.09
Jan 28.13 28.47 28.13 28.38 +.08
Mar 28.58 28.60 28.26 28.51 +.08
May 28.77 28.79 28.50 28.74 +.09
Jul 29.15 29.15 28.78 29.03 +.09
Aug 29.10 29.18 29.10 29.15 +.07
Sep 29.17 29.28 29.09 29.28 +.06
Oct 29.35 +.05
Dec 29.74 29.74 29.40 29.59 +.05
Jan 29.83 +.04
Mar 30.12 +.04
May 30.25 —.02
Jul 30.31 —.06
Aug 30.28 —.06
Sep 30.12 —.06
Oct 30.12 —.06
Dec 30.13 —.06
Jul 30.13 —.06
Oct 30.13 —.06
Dec 30.13 —.06
Est. sales 96,262. Mon.'s sales 95,147
Mon.'s open int 456,156, up 1,312
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 326.00 326.90 320.30 321.50 —4.00
Jul 321.50 321.70 317.10 318.90 —2.00
Aug 315.20 316.40 312.40 314.00 —1.00
Sep 311.30 312.60 309.00 310.00 —.90
Oct 308.80 310.00 307.00 308.00 —.60
Dec 309.10 310.80 307.40 308.40 —.60
Jan 305.50 307.10 304.10 305.40 —.10
Mar 295.70 297.60 293.70 295.80 +.10
May 293.80 295.30 291.50 293.00 —.70
Jul 296.30 296.70 293.80 294.90 —1.40
Aug 296.40 296.90 294.40 295.00 —1.40
Sep 295.70 296.00 293.50 294.00 —1.30
Oct 294.30 294.50 291.70 291.70 —2.00
Dec 294.70 295.70 292.50 292.50 —1.80
Jan 292.80 —1.50
Mar 292.80 —1.50
May 292.80 —1.50
Jul 292.80 —1.50
Aug 292.80 —1.50
Sep 292.80 —1.50
Oct 292.80 —1.50
Dec 292.80 —1.50
Jul 292.80 —1.50
Oct 292.80 —1.50
Dec 292.80 —1.50
Est. sales 72,205. Mon.'s sales 62,464
Mon.'s open int 400,113, up 379