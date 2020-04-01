https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-15172210.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|567¼
|571¾
|546½
|550¼
|—18½
|Jul
|561¼
|566¾
|544¼
|547¾
|—14¾
|Sep
|564½
|569
|547¾
|551¼
|—14
|Dec
|571¾
|576¾
|555¾
|559¾
|—13
|Mar
|577¾
|581¼
|561¾
|565¾
|—13
|May
|578¾
|579¾
|559¾
|563½
|—13½
|Jul
|565
|566
|548½
|551¾
|—14½
|Sep
|563
|563
|549½
|553
|—14
|Dec
|572¼
|573¾
|558¾
|561¾
|—14
|Mar
|576½
|577
|562
|566
|—14
|May
|560¾
|—13¾
|Jul
|537
|537
|536½
|536½
|—14
|Est. sales 142,256.
|Tue.'s sales 13,155
|Tue.'s open int 372,589,
|up 8,263
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|341¼
|342¾
|333½
|334¾
|—6
|Jul
|346¼
|347½
|338¼
|338¾
|—7¼
|Sep
|350
|351
|340½
|340¾
|—9
|Dec
|357½
|358¾
|347
|347¼
|—10¼
|Mar
|368¼
|369½
|359
|359
|—9½
|May
|374
|374
|365¼
|365¼
|—9¼
|Jul
|378¼
|378½
|368¾
|369
|—8½
|Sep
|368
|368½
|364
|364
|—7½
|Dec
|378½
|378½
|368½
|368¾
|—8¾
|Mar
|385¼
|385¼
|381¾
|381¾
|—8½
|May
|390
|390
|387½
|387½
|—8¼
|Jul
|391¼
|—8¼
|Sep
|390
|390
|382½
|382½
|—9¼
|Dec
|389
|389
|381¾
|381¾
|—8¼
|Jul
|396
|—7½
|Dec
|387¼
|—8
|Est. sales 366,161.
|Tue.'s sales 488,559
|Tue.'s open int 1,389,346,
|up 11,081
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|264
|265¼
|259
|260¼
|—4
|Jul
|263¼
|264¼
|262
|263¼
|—4¼
|Sep
|257½
|—3¾
|Dec
|253¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|257¾
|—2¼
|May
|257¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|258
|—2¼
|Sep
|265¼
|—2¼
|Dec
|265¼
|—2¼
|Mar
|265¼
|—2¼
|Jul
|265¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|265¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 460.
|Tue.'s sales 697
|Tue.'s open int 4,179,
|up 20
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|885¾
|887¼
|860¾
|862¾
|—23¼
|Jul
|889
|890¼
|865¼
|867¼
|—22¼
|Aug
|888¼
|889
|866½
|868¾
|—20
|Sep
|881½
|881½
|862¼
|864¾
|—16¼
|Nov
|877¾
|878½
|861
|863½
|—14
|Jan
|875¾
|875¾
|860¼
|862½
|—13
|Mar
|854½
|855¼
|843
|844¾
|—10½
|May
|851
|851½
|841
|843
|—8
|Jul
|856½
|857
|850
|851¾
|—7¾
|Aug
|855
|858¾
|852
|852
|—7¾
|Sep
|848½
|849½
|844¾
|844¾
|—6¼
|Nov
|846
|846
|839¼
|840½
|—4¾
|Jan
|851½
|851½
|848¾
|848¾
|—5¼
|Mar
|855
|855
|849½
|850½
|—5¼
|May
|856¼
|—5½
|Jul
|860¾
|—6
|Aug
|859½
|—6
|Sep
|860¾
|—6
|Nov
|860
|860
|859¼
|859¼
|—6
|Jul
|879¼
|—6
|Nov
|876¾
|—4
|Est. sales 186,053.
|Tue.'s sales 223,113
|Tue.'s open int 793,202,
|up 15,926
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|26.85
|26.97
|25.82
|26.05
|—.96
|Jul
|27.12
|27.32
|26.18
|26.41
|—.95
|Aug
|27.37
|27.43
|26.36
|26.58
|—.93
|Sep
|27.55
|27.56
|26.52
|26.75
|—.91
|Oct
|27.70
|27.70
|26.73
|26.90
|—.91
|Dec
|28.34
|28.34
|27.04
|27.27
|—.90
|Jan
|28.05
|28.28
|27.33
|27.49
|—.89
|Mar
|28.48
|28.48
|27.51
|27.65
|—.86
|May
|28.81
|28.81
|27.74
|27.87
|—.87
|Jul
|29.09
|29.09
|28.05
|28.16
|—.87
|Aug
|28.67
|28.68
|28.22
|28.28
|—.87
|Sep
|28.82
|28.82
|28.41
|28.41
|—.87
|Oct
|28.57
|28.73
|28.52
|28.52
|—.83
|Dec
|29.25
|29.25
|28.71
|28.76
|—.83
|Jan
|29.02
|—.81
|Mar
|29.31
|—.81
|May
|29.49
|—.76
|Jul
|29.55
|—.76
|Aug
|29.52
|—.76
|Sep
|29.36
|—.76
|Oct
|29.36
|—.76
|Dec
|29.37
|—.76
|Jul
|29.37
|—.76
|Oct
|29.37
|—.76
|Dec
|29.37
|—.76
|Est. sales 135,429.
|Tue.'s sales 98,939
|Tue.'s open int 448,165
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|321.90
|322.60
|314.40
|314.90
|—6.60
|Jul
|318.70
|318.80
|311.70
|312.20
|—6.70
|Aug
|314.90
|314.90
|308.70
|309.00
|—5.00
|Sep
|309.00
|310.10
|306.40
|307.00
|—3.00
|Oct
|307.00
|308.30
|305.10
|305.80
|—2.20
|Dec
|308.00
|309.40
|306.40
|307.60
|—.80
|Jan
|305.30
|306.50
|304.30
|305.70
|+.30
|Mar
|295.80
|297.60
|294.90
|297.00
|+1.20
|May
|293.20
|295.30
|291.90
|294.90
|+1.90
|Jul
|295.00
|297.90
|295.00
|297.30
|+2.40
|Aug
|297.00
|298.00
|297.00
|297.50
|+2.50
|Sep
|295.90
|297.40
|295.60
|296.60
|+2.60
|Oct
|294.10
|295.30
|294.10
|294.70
|+3.00
|Dec
|294.60
|295.90
|294.60
|295.70
|+3.20
|Jan
|296.00
|+3.20
|Mar
|296.00
|+3.20
|May
|296.00
|+3.20
|Jul
|296.00
|+3.20
|Aug
|296.00
|+3.20
|Sep
|296.00
|+3.20
|Oct
|296.00
|+3.20
|Dec
|296.00
|+3.20
|Jul
|296.00
|+3.20
|Oct
|296.00
|+3.20
|Dec
|296.00
|+3.20
|Est. sales 75,695.
|Tue.'s sales 76,081
|Tue.'s open int 400,871,
|up 758
