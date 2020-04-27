CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 529½ 530 518¼ 521 —5¾
Jul 532½ 533 521¼ 524¾ —5¾
Sep 534¾ 535¾ 525 528 —5¼
Dec 542¼ 542¾ 532½ 535¾ —4½
Mar 547 547¾ 538¾ 542 —3½
May 544¾ 544¾ 538½ 542½ —2½
Jul 535 535 528 532¾ —1¾
Sep 533 534½ 530¾ 534½ —1½
Dec 541 543¾ 541 543¾ —1¼
Mar 543¾ 547¼ 543½ 547¼ —1½
May 542 —1½
Jul 523¾ —1½
Est. sales 101,492. Fri.'s sales 170,880
Fri.'s open int 345,536
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 315 315¾ 304¼ 305½ —10¼
Jul 322 323 312 313¼ —9¾
Sep 326¼ 327 317¾ 319 —8½
Dec 335½ 336½ 328½ 329½ —7¼
Mar 348¾ 349 341½ 342¾ —6½
May 355 355¾ 348½ 350 —5¾
Jul 360 360½ 353¼ 355¼ —5
Sep 356¼ 356¼ 350½ 351½ —5½
Dec 362¾ 364 357 358¼ —5½
Mar 373 373 368½ 368½ —4½
May 373¼ 373½ 373¼ 373½ —5
Jul 376¼ 376¾ 376¼ 376¾ —5
Sep 369½ —3¾
Dec 372 372 370 370¼ —3
Jul 383¾ —3
Dec 376¼ 377 376 377 —2¼
Est. sales 351,155. Fri.'s sales 342,120
Fri.'s open int 1,456,168
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 300½ 309 292 305 +2
Jul 282½ 282½ 278 282½ —1
Sep 265 265½ 264¼ 264¼
Dec 253 253½ 250½ 252¾ — ¾
Mar 255¾ 255¾ 255½ 255½ —1
May 255½ —1
Jul 255¾ —1
Sep 263 —1
Dec 263 —1
Mar 263 —1
Jul 263 —1
Sep 263 —1
Est. sales 565. Fri.'s sales 378
Fri.'s open int 3,202
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 831¼ 838¾ 827¼ 829 —3¼
Jul 838½ 846¼ 835¼ 836½ —3
Aug 839 847¼ 837¼ 838 —2
Sep 838¼ 846¾ 836½ 837¾ —1¼
Nov 841¼ 849½ 839 840¼ —1¼
Jan 841¾ 849½ 840 841¼ — ¾
Mar 828¾ 836¼ 827 828¾ — ¾
May 828 834¾ 823¾ 825½ —2½
Jul 834¾ 842½ 831¼ 833 —2½
Aug 840¼ 840½ 834 834 —2¼
Sep 836 839 829¾ 829¾ —1¼
Nov 830½ 835¾ 826¾ 827¾ —1½
Jan 832 —3½
Mar 838 838 832¼ 832¼ —1¾
May 836¾ —2½
Jul 842¾ —2¾
Aug 842¼ —2¼
Sep 842¾ —2¾
Nov 841½
Jul 861½
Nov 858
Est. sales 156,891. Fri.'s sales 259,718
Fri.'s open int 833,286
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 25.03 25.15 24.64 24.99 —.06
Jul 25.40 25.61 25.09 25.47 —.03
Aug 25.61 25.80 25.30 25.67 —.04
Sep 25.91 25.98 25.48 25.84 —.05
Oct 26.02 26.13 25.68 26.00 —.06
Dec 26.33 26.51 26.00 26.36 —.04
Jan 26.55 26.67 26.25 26.56 —.05
Mar 26.72 26.75 26.40 26.72 —.06
May 26.89 26.93 26.60 26.88 —.08
Jul 27.28 27.28 26.85 27.15 —.03
Aug 27.32 27.32 27.13 27.28 —.02
Sep 27.49 27.49 27.24 27.39 —.02
Oct 27.34 27.44 27.24 27.44 —.05
Dec 27.55 27.64 27.38 27.62 —.05
Jan 27.83 —.05
Mar 28.09 —.05
May 28.23 —.05
Jul 28.52
Aug 28.65
Sep 28.50
Oct 28.50
Dec 28.51
Jul 28.51
Oct 28.51
Dec 28.51
Est. sales 168,283. Fri.'s sales 192,536
Fri.'s open int 459,878, up 154
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 287.80 289.30 285.00 285.30 —2.40
Jul 292.60 294.40 291.00 291.50 —1.10
Aug 293.30 294.30 291.60 291.90 —.80
Sep 294.20 294.70 292.10 292.40 —.80
Oct 294.40 295.00 292.30 292.60 —.80
Dec 295.00 297.10 294.30 294.60 —.70
Jan 295.10 296.50 293.60 293.90 —.70
Mar 290.00 292.00 288.50 289.00 —.60
May 290.10 291.30 286.50 287.20 —1.20
Jul 292.30 294.00 288.90 289.60 —1.30
Aug 294.40 294.70 290.00 290.30 —1.40
Sep 294.40 294.90 290.00 290.50 —1.40
Oct 294.00 294.00 289.00 289.70 —1.30
Dec 293.30 295.30 290.20 290.80 —1.30
Jan 290.90 —1.30
Mar 290.90 —1.30
May 290.90 —1.30
Jul 290.90 —1.30
Aug 290.90 —1.30
Sep 290.90 —1.30
Oct 290.90 —1.30
Dec 290.90 —1.30
Jul 290.90 —1.30
Oct 290.90 —1.30
Dec 290.90 —1.30
Est. sales 108,300. Fri.'s sales 95,214
Fri.'s open int 406,087