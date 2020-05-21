CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 515 524 512 516 +2¼
Sep 516¼ 525 514½ 518¾ +3½
Dec 523¾ 532¼ 523 527 +4¼
Mar 531¾ 538¾ 530¼ 534¼ +4¼
May 535½ 540¼ 532¾ 537 +4
Jul 529½ 536½ 529¼ 534½ +4½
Sep 533¾ 539¼ 533 537¼ +4
Dec 549½ 549½ 544¼ 547 +4
Mar 552 552 551½ 552 +3½
May 546¾ +3½
Jul 529 529 528½ 528½ +3½
Est. sales 126,222. Wed.'s sales 155,681
Wed.'s open int 386,542, up 12,032
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 319 320¼ 316¼ 317¾ —1¾
Sep 323½ 325 321¼ 323 —1¼
Dec 333¾ 334½ 331 333 —1
Mar 346 347 344 345½ —1
May 353¾ 354½ 351½ 353¼ ¾
Jul 359 359¾ 357 358¾ ½
Sep 358½ 359½ 356¾ 359 ¼
Dec 365¼ 365¾ 363½ 365½ ¼
Mar 375 ½
May 380 380 380 380 —1
Jul 383¼ 384¼ 383¼ 384¼ ½
Sep 375½ ¼
Dec 374 375½ 374 375½ ½
Jul 389 ½
Dec 378½ 380½ 378½ 380½ ½
Est. sales 172,756. Wed.'s sales 255,175
Wed.'s open int 1,445,086, up 8,498
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 319 322 316¾ 319¾ +1¾
Sep 282 284½ 281¾ 284 +2
Dec 275 276 273¼ 274½ ½
Mar 275¼ 278 273¼ 278
May 281
Jul 281
Sep 288¼
Dec 288¼
Mar 288¼
May 288¼
Jul 288¼
Sep 288¼
Est. sales 405. Wed.'s sales 323
Wed.'s open int 4,550, up 48
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 846¾ 848½ 833¾ 835 —11¾
Aug 851½ 851½ 837½ 838½ —10½
Sep 849¼ 851½ 839 840 —9¾
Nov 854¾ 856 844 845½ —8½
Jan 856¾ 859 847¾ 849½ —7½
Mar 850 852¾ 843 844¾ —5½
May 849¼ 851 842½ 843¾ —4½
Jul 855½ 858¼ 850½ 852 —3¾
Aug 856¼ 856¼ 851¾ 853½ —3
Sep 851¾ 851¾ 849¼ 849¼ —2¼
Nov 847½ 851¼ 845 847¼ —1¼
Jan 854¼ —1
Mar 852 —1
May 855¾ —1
Jul 861¼ —1
Aug 860½ ½
Sep 860½ ¾
Nov 861½ —1
Jul 881½ —1
Nov 878 —1
Est. sales 180,227. Wed.'s sales 126,076
Wed.'s open int 864,634, up 3,386
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 27.25 27.55 27.05 27.11 —.25
Aug 27.38 27.72 27.23 27.30 —.23
Sep 27.58 27.87 27.40 27.46 —.23
Oct 27.76 28.03 27.53 27.61 —.23
Dec 28.05 28.33 27.84 27.93 —.22
Jan 28.27 28.48 28.01 28.09 —.23
Mar 28.36 28.60 28.17 28.21 —.21
May 28.57 28.71 28.27 28.31 —.22
Jul 28.61 28.88 28.46 28.49 —.22
Aug 28.56 28.60 28.51 28.54 —.22
Sep 28.61 28.70 28.59 28.59 —.22
Oct 28.50 28.63 28.48 28.54 —.24
Dec 28.43 29.01 28.43 28.68 —.21
Jan 28.87 —.21
Mar 29.11 —.21
May 29.21 —.20
Jul 29.56 —.21
Aug 29.56 —.20
Sep 29.36 —.20
Oct 29.36 —.20
Dec 29.37 —.20
Jul 29.37 —.20
Oct 29.37 —.20
Dec 29.37 —.20
Est. sales 79,825. Wed.'s sales 83,157
Wed.'s open int 474,376, up 4,246
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 285.50 285.90 282.00 282.50 —3.00
Aug 287.30 287.60 284.10 284.40 —2.90
Sep 288.80 289.10 285.70 286.10 —2.70
Oct 289.90 290.10 286.90 287.50 —2.50
Dec 293.10 293.30 290.10 290.90 —2.20
Jan 294.00 294.20 291.30 292.00 —2.00
Mar 291.90 292.10 289.60 290.20 —1.50
May 290.20 291.00 288.60 289.20 —1.00
Jul 292.70 293.50 291.00 291.50 —1.00
Aug 293.10 294.30 291.90 292.30 —.90
Sep 292.40 293.60 291.70 292.10 —.30
Oct 290.90 292.50 290.70 290.70 +.10
Dec 291.20 293.10 291.10 291.50 +.30
Jan 292.00 +.40
Mar 293.20 +.40
May 293.20 +.40
Jul 293.20 +.40
Aug 293.20 +.40
Sep 293.20 +.40
Oct 293.20 +.40
Dec 293.20 +.40
Jul 293.20 +.40
Oct 293.20 +.40
Dec 293.20 +.40
Est. sales 74,218. Wed.'s sales 69,448
Wed.'s open int 444,884, up 2,471