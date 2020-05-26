https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-15295631.php
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|504¼
|512¼
|504¼
|506¾
|—2
|Sep
|512¼
|515¾
|508
|510½
|—2¼
|Dec
|515
|524½
|515
|519¾
|—1¾
|Mar
|525½
|532
|525
|527¾
|—1½
|May
|529½
|534½
|528¾
|531
|—1
|Jul
|526¾
|532
|525¾
|528¾
|—
|½
|Sep
|530½
|533¾
|530½
|532
|—1
|Dec
|542
|542¼
|540¼
|542
|—
|½
|Mar
|547¾
|—
|½
|May
|542½
|—
|½
|Jul
|524¾
|524¾
|524¼
|524¼
|—
|½
|Est. sales 80,032.
|Fri.'s sales 111,409
|Fri.'s open int 386,549,
|up 2,335
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|316¾
|323
|316½
|319
|+1
|Sep
|321½
|327½
|321¼
|324
|+1¼
|Dec
|331½
|336¾
|331¼
|334
|+1¼
|Mar
|343
|349
|343
|346½
|+1¼
|May
|352¾
|356
|350
|354
|+1¼
|Jul
|355
|361¼
|355
|359¼
|+1¼
|Sep
|357½
|360½
|357½
|358¾
|+1¼
|Dec
|363
|367
|363
|365¼
|+1
|Mar
|375
|375¾
|374¾
|374¾
|+1
|May
|380
|380½
|380
|380½
|+1½
|Jul
|383¼
|+½
|Sep
|374
|+½
|Dec
|375
|375
|374¾
|374¾
|+1
|Jul
|388¼
|+1
|Dec
|379½
|+¾
|Est. sales 215,249.
|Fri.'s sales 163,996
|Fri.'s open int 1,463,711,
|up 8,583
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|323¾
|332½
|322¼
|331¼
|+7¾
|Sep
|287
|292¾
|287
|292½
|+6
|Dec
|278½
|281
|278
|280½
|+4
|Mar
|285½
|287
|285½
|287
|+6¼
|May
|290
|+6¼
|Jul
|290
|+6¼
|Sep
|297¼
|+6¼
|Dec
|297¼
|+6¼
|Mar
|297¼
|+6¼
|May
|297¼
|+6¼
|Jul
|297¼
|+6¼
|Sep
|297¼
|+6¼
|Est. sales 812.
|Fri.'s sales 385
|Fri.'s open int 4,840,
|up 123
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jul
|832½
|849
|832¼
|847
|+13¾
|Aug
|835¾
|851
|835¾
|848¾
|+12¼
|Sep
|838¼
|852¼
|837¾
|849¾
|+11¼
|Nov
|843¾
|857½
|843¼
|855
|+10½
|Jan
|847
|860¾
|847
|858½
|+10
|Mar
|842¾
|856½
|842¾
|854½
|+9¾
|May
|844¼
|855¾
|842¾
|853½
|+8¾
|Jul
|850
|863
|849¾
|861¼
|+8½
|Aug
|862¼
|+8¼
|Sep
|857
|+7¼
|Nov
|852½
|857
|850¾
|854¾
|+7
|Jan
|859½
|861½
|859½
|861½
|+6¾
|Mar
|860
|+6¾
|May
|863¾
|+6¾
|Jul
|869¼
|+6¾
|Aug
|868¼
|+6¾
|Sep
|868¼
|+6¾
|Nov
|865
|867
|865
|867
|+5¾
|Jul
|887
|+5¾
|Nov
|885
|885
|883¼
|883¼
|+5¾
|Est. sales 188,375.
|Fri.'s sales 193,794
|Fri.'s open int 872,537,
|up 2,037
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Jul
|26.74
|27.36
|26.71
|27.27
|+.63
|Aug
|26.95
|27.54
|26.92
|27.45
|+.63
|Sep
|27.09
|27.70
|27.08
|27.62
|+.63
|Oct
|27.27
|27.86
|27.26
|27.79
|+.64
|Dec
|27.55
|28.23
|27.55
|28.15
|+.65
|Jan
|27.77
|28.42
|27.77
|28.34
|+.65
|Mar
|28.06
|28.55
|28.06
|28.47
|+.63
|May
|28.05
|28.69
|28.05
|28.61
|+.62
|Jul
|28.63
|28.88
|28.47
|28.82
|+.64
|Aug
|28.91
|28.92
|28.84
|28.88
|+.62
|Sep
|28.99
|28.99
|28.90
|28.94
|+.62
|Oct
|28.90
|28.99
|28.90
|28.92
|+.62
|Dec
|28.87
|29.15
|28.74
|29.08
|+.64
|Jan
|29.27
|+.64
|Mar
|29.51
|+.64
|May
|29.60
|+.59
|Jul
|29.96
|+.64
|Aug
|29.95
|+.63
|Sep
|29.75
|+.63
|Oct
|29.75
|+.63
|Dec
|29.76
|+.63
|Jul
|29.76
|+.63
|Oct
|29.76
|+.63
|Dec
|29.76
|+.63
|Est. sales 92,604.
|Fri.'s sales 95,387
|Fri.'s open int 475,164,
|up 453
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Jul
|283.30
|286.30
|283.20
|283.90
|—.20
|Aug
|285.10
|288.00
|285.00
|286.00
|Sep
|287.00
|289.70
|287.00
|287.90
|+.10
|Oct
|288.80
|290.70
|288.80
|289.40
|+.20
|Dec
|291.60
|294.10
|291.60
|292.80
|+.30
|Jan
|292.80
|294.90
|292.40
|293.70
|+.30
|Mar
|291.10
|293.20
|291.10
|291.90
|+.20
|May
|290.60
|292.40
|290.00
|291.00
|Jul
|293.20
|294.70
|293.20
|293.50
|Aug
|294.30
|295.00
|294.00
|294.20
|+.10
|Sep
|294.50
|294.90
|293.60
|293.70
|—.20
|Oct
|293.20
|293.70
|292.40
|292.40
|—.30
|Dec
|293.80
|294.30
|292.60
|292.80
|—.50
|Jan
|293.30
|—.50
|Mar
|294.40
|—.60
|May
|294.40
|—.60
|Jul
|294.40
|—.60
|Aug
|294.40
|—.60
|Sep
|294.40
|—.60
|Oct
|294.40
|—.60
|Dec
|294.40
|—.60
|Jul
|294.40
|—.60
|Oct
|294.40
|—.60
|Dec
|294.40
|—.60
|Est. sales 63,274.
|Fri.'s sales 93,893
|Fri.'s open int 445,477
