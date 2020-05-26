CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 504¼ 512¼ 504¼ 506¾ —2
Sep 512¼ 515¾ 508 510½ —2¼
Dec 515 524½ 515 519¾ —1¾
Mar 525½ 532 525 527¾ —1½
May 529½ 534½ 528¾ 531 —1
Jul 526¾ 532 525¾ 528¾ ½
Sep 530½ 533¾ 530½ 532 —1
Dec 542 542¼ 540¼ 542 ½
Mar 547¾ ½
May 542½ ½
Jul 524¾ 524¾ 524¼ 524¼ ½
Est. sales 80,032. Fri.'s sales 111,409
Fri.'s open int 386,549, up 2,335
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 316¾ 323 316½ 319 +1
Sep 321½ 327½ 321¼ 324 +1¼
Dec 331½ 336¾ 331¼ 334 +1¼
Mar 343 349 343 346½ +1¼
May 352¾ 356 350 354 +1¼
Jul 355 361¼ 355 359¼ +1¼
Sep 357½ 360½ 357½ 358¾ +1¼
Dec 363 367 363 365¼ +1
Mar 375 375¾ 374¾ 374¾ +1
May 380 380½ 380 380½ +1½
Jul 383¼
Sep 374
Dec 375 375 374¾ 374¾ +1
Jul 388¼ +1
Dec 379½
Est. sales 215,249. Fri.'s sales 163,996
Fri.'s open int 1,463,711, up 8,583
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 323¾ 332½ 322¼ 331¼ +7¾
Sep 287 292¾ 287 292½ +6
Dec 278½ 281 278 280½ +4
Mar 285½ 287 285½ 287 +6¼
May 290 +6¼
Jul 290 +6¼
Sep 297¼ +6¼
Dec 297¼ +6¼
Mar 297¼ +6¼
May 297¼ +6¼
Jul 297¼ +6¼
Sep 297¼ +6¼
Est. sales 812. Fri.'s sales 385
Fri.'s open int 4,840, up 123
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Jul 832½ 849 832¼ 847 +13¾
Aug 835¾ 851 835¾ 848¾ +12¼
Sep 838¼ 852¼ 837¾ 849¾ +11¼
Nov 843¾ 857½ 843¼ 855 +10½
Jan 847 860¾ 847 858½ +10
Mar 842¾ 856½ 842¾ 854½ +9¾
May 844¼ 855¾ 842¾ 853½ +8¾
Jul 850 863 849¾ 861¼ +8½
Aug 862¼ +8¼
Sep 857 +7¼
Nov 852½ 857 850¾ 854¾ +7
Jan 859½ 861½ 859½ 861½ +6¾
Mar 860 +6¾
May 863¾ +6¾
Jul 869¼ +6¾
Aug 868¼ +6¾
Sep 868¼ +6¾
Nov 865 867 865 867 +5¾
Jul 887 +5¾
Nov 885 885 883¼ 883¼ +5¾
Est. sales 188,375. Fri.'s sales 193,794
Fri.'s open int 872,537, up 2,037
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Jul 26.74 27.36 26.71 27.27 +.63
Aug 26.95 27.54 26.92 27.45 +.63
Sep 27.09 27.70 27.08 27.62 +.63
Oct 27.27 27.86 27.26 27.79 +.64
Dec 27.55 28.23 27.55 28.15 +.65
Jan 27.77 28.42 27.77 28.34 +.65
Mar 28.06 28.55 28.06 28.47 +.63
May 28.05 28.69 28.05 28.61 +.62
Jul 28.63 28.88 28.47 28.82 +.64
Aug 28.91 28.92 28.84 28.88 +.62
Sep 28.99 28.99 28.90 28.94 +.62
Oct 28.90 28.99 28.90 28.92 +.62
Dec 28.87 29.15 28.74 29.08 +.64
Jan 29.27 +.64
Mar 29.51 +.64
May 29.60 +.59
Jul 29.96 +.64
Aug 29.95 +.63
Sep 29.75 +.63
Oct 29.75 +.63
Dec 29.76 +.63
Jul 29.76 +.63
Oct 29.76 +.63
Dec 29.76 +.63
Est. sales 92,604. Fri.'s sales 95,387
Fri.'s open int 475,164, up 453
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Jul 283.30 286.30 283.20 283.90 —.20
Aug 285.10 288.00 285.00 286.00
Sep 287.00 289.70 287.00 287.90 +.10
Oct 288.80 290.70 288.80 289.40 +.20
Dec 291.60 294.10 291.60 292.80 +.30
Jan 292.80 294.90 292.40 293.70 +.30
Mar 291.10 293.20 291.10 291.90 +.20
May 290.60 292.40 290.00 291.00
Jul 293.20 294.70 293.20 293.50
Aug 294.30 295.00 294.00 294.20 +.10
Sep 294.50 294.90 293.60 293.70 —.20
Oct 293.20 293.70 292.40 292.40 —.30
Dec 293.80 294.30 292.60 292.80 —.50
Jan 293.30 —.50
Mar 294.40 —.60
May 294.40 —.60
Jul 294.40 —.60
Aug 294.40 —.60
Sep 294.40 —.60
Oct 294.40 —.60
Dec 294.40 —.60
Jul 294.40 —.60
Oct 294.40 —.60
Dec 294.40 —.60
Est. sales 63,274. Fri.'s sales 93,893
Fri.'s open int 445,477