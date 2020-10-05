CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 574½ 587¾ 573 584¼ +11
Mar 579½ 592½ 579¼ 590¼ +10¾
May 584 595¾ 583½ 593½ +10
Jul 581½ 589¾ 580½ 589¼ +8¼
Sep 585¼ 593¼ 585 593 +7¾
Dec 595 600½ 592¾ 600½ +6¾
Mar 600 605¼ 598½ 605¼ +5½
May 600½ 602 600½ 601¼ +5½
Jul 583¼ 587 581¼ 586½ +5¼
Sep 588¼ +6¾
Dec 599¾ +5
Mar 599¾ +5
May 599¾ +5
Jul 582¼ +5
Est. sales 99,439. Fri.'s sales 87,708
Fri.'s open int 394,276, up 3,944
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 378¾ 382½ 377¾ 379½ ¼
Mar 388 391¾ 387¼ 389¼
May 393½ 397 392¾ 394¾
Jul 397 400½ 396 398¼ ¼
Sep 386¾ 389¾ 386¼ 388¾
Dec 390 392½ 389½ 391½
Mar 398 400¼ 397¼ 399½
May 401½ 402½ 400¾ 402¼
Jul 403 404¾ 402¼ 404
Sep 392¼ 393½ 392¼ 393½ +1
Dec 395 397 395 396¼ +1
Jul 409 +1
Dec 398¼ +1
Est. sales 181,303. Fri.'s sales 295,747
Fri.'s open int 1,543,526, up 18,349
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 285¼ 290 284 287¾ +2
Mar 287¼ 291½ 286¼ 289¾ +2¼
May 286¼ 289¾ 286¼ 288¾ +3
Jul 287 290¾ 287 290 +4¾
Sep 290 +4
Dec 299¾ +4
Mar 303 +4
May 303 +4
Jul 303 +4
Sep 303 +4
Jul 303 +4
Sep 303 +4
Est. sales 314. Fri.'s sales 205
Fri.'s open int 5,156
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1019¾ 1025½ 1016 1021½
Jan 1023¾ 1029¼ 1019½ 1025
Mar 1018 1022¾ 1014½ 1018¼ ½
May 1014½ 1020¾ 1013½ 1017¾
Jul 1019½ 1025 1017½ 1021¾ +1
Aug 1012¼ 1016 1012¼ 1015½
Sep 988 991¼ 988 991¼
Nov 968½ 972¾ 966 971 +1
Jan 965 969¾ 964 968½ +1¾
Mar 940½ 945¾ 938½ 944¾ +3
May 937¼ 941¾ 934¼ 941 +4
Jul 937¾ 943½ 937¾ 943½ +3½
Aug 939¾ +2¼
Sep 916
Nov 903 903¾ 900 902
Jul 916½
Nov 896
Est. sales 177,412. Fri.'s sales 236,845
Fri.'s open int 1,005,393, up 12,761
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Oct 32.10 32.81 32.10 32.81 +.87
Dec 31.66 32.59 31.47 32.56 +.90
Jan 31.75 32.65 31.57 32.61 +.86
Mar 31.88 32.78 31.71 32.72 +.82
May 32.03 32.91 31.86 32.85 +.80
Jul 32.09 33.04 32.01 32.97 +.78
Aug 32.17 32.94 32.03 32.91 +.75
Sep 31.94 32.74 31.94 32.74 +.73
Oct 31.83 32.43 31.83 32.43 +.67
Dec 31.86 32.50 31.71 32.45 +.65
Jan 32.43 +.63
Mar 31.70 32.36 31.70 32.36 +.62
May 31.99 32.33 31.97 32.24 +.59
Jul 31.81 32.29 31.81 32.19 +.59
Aug 32.07 +.62
Sep 31.95 +.57
Oct 31.62 +.57
Dec 31.16 31.55 31.16 31.48 +.57
Jul 31.48 +.57
Oct 31.48 +.57
Dec 31.48 +.57
Est. sales 93,604. Fri.'s sales 101,097
Fri.'s open int 473,642, up 2,339
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Oct 349.00 349.10 341.90 343.60 —5.80
Dec 351.90 353.10 344.00 346.00 —5.90
Jan 350.50 351.60 343.40 345.20 —5.30
Mar 347.00 347.90 340.80 342.60 —4.30
May 342.80 344.00 337.30 339.40 —3.60
Jul 341.40 343.10 336.80 338.70 —3.20
Aug 337.70 339.10 333.70 335.20 —3.00
Sep 332.60 332.60 328.90 330.50 —2.20
Oct 324.80 326.00 323.30 324.20 —1.40
Dec 324.00 325.70 323.00 324.20 —1.00
Jan 323.60 323.60 323.10 323.10 —.80
Mar 312.20 313.00 311.90 312.60 —1.00
May 310.90 311.00 308.80 309.90 —1.40
Jul 312.40 312.40 311.10 311.10 —1.30
Aug 309.50 —.30
Sep 308.60
Oct 303.60 304.70 303.60 304.70
Dec 302.60 302.60 299.60 301.50 —1.50
Jul 303.70 —1.50
Oct 303.70 —1.50
Dec 307.00 —1.50
Est. sales 80,826. Fri.'s sales 120,702
Fri.'s open int 448,341, up 5,218