CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowSettleChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 628½ 632¼ 621¼ 622¾ —7
Mar 630 632½ 622½ 623¾ —7½
May 628¼ 631 621¾ 622¾ —7¾
Jul 619¾ 620 611¼ 613 —8
Sep 618 621½ 614 615½ —7¼
Dec 626¼ 626¼ 620½ 621½ —6¾
Mar 625¼ 627¼ 622¼ 623½ —5¾
May 614¾ —5
Jul 600 600½ 593½ 595¼ —5½
Sep 594¾ —6¼
Dec 602¾ —4¾
Mar 599 —4¾
May 599 —4¾
Jul 581½ —4¾
Est. sales 99,793. Wed.'s sales 113,315
Wed.'s open int 448,867, up 4,186
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 413¾ 419 410¾ 416¼ +2½
Mar 416¼ 420¾ 413¼ 418¼ +1½
May 417¾ 421½ 414¾ 419¾ +1¼
Jul 417¾ 420½ 414¼ 419¼ +1¼
Sep 400¾ 401¾ 399 400¼ —1¼
Dec 399¼ 399½ 395¾ 396½ —3
Mar 404¼ 404¾ 401½ 402 —3¼
May 405¾ 405¾ 403¾ 403¾ —2½
Jul 405½ 406½ 403¾ 404¼ —2½
Sep 393¾ 394½ 392¼ 393¾ ¾
Dec 396½ 397½ 395½ 396½ ¾
Jul 406¾ ¾
Dec 395¼ 395¼ 394 394¼ ¾
Est. sales 342,454. Wed.'s sales 425,593
Wed.'s open int 1,652,311, up 30,081
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 302½ 304 297½ 303½ ½
Mar 301¼ 303½ 297 303½ +1
May 294 300 294 300
Jul 300¾ —2¼
Sep 287¾ —2
Dec 288 —2
Mar 291¼ —2
May 291¼ —2
Jul 291¼ —2
Sep 291¼ —2
Jul 291¼ —2
Sep 291¼ —2
Est. sales 502. Wed.'s sales 499
Wed.'s open int 5,577, up 88
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1072¼ 1085¼ 1063½ 1073¾ +1¾
Jan 1071½ 1083¾ 1063 1072¼
Mar 1058¼ 1070 1050 1058¾
May 1054¼ 1065¼ 1046 1055
Jul 1054¾ 1064¾ 1047 1055¾
Aug 1038¼ 1053¼ 1037¾ 1046
Sep 1008¾ 1017 1008½ 1011½
Nov 981 986½ 976 982½
Jan 975¼ 982½ 973¾ 980 +1
Mar 958 962 954¼ 960
May 951½ 958¼ 951¼ 955¾
Jul 958¾ 962¼ 956¾ 959½
Aug 954¼ +1
Sep 935½ +1
Nov 919 924¼ 917 920¾
Jul 934¼ ½
Nov 919¾ ½
Est. sales 326,593. Wed.'s sales 288,034
Wed.'s open int 1,049,850, up 13,586
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 33.20 33.86 32.66 33.69 +.49
Jan 33.10 33.65 32.61 33.55 +.40
Mar 33.05 33.51 32.56 33.43 +.35
May 33.05 33.44 32.58 33.36 +.31
Jul 33.05 33.46 32.60 33.36 +.29
Aug 32.90 33.31 32.87 33.20 +.28
Sep 32.55 33.04 32.55 32.90 +.24
Oct 32.42 32.68 32.35 32.52 +.22
Dec 32.06 32.63 31.88 32.47 +.20
Jan 32.37 32.55 32.37 32.39 +.14
Mar 32.31 32.34 32.21 32.27 +.09
May 32.18 32.23 32.17 32.21 +.05
Jul 32.12 32.32 32.12 32.22 +.06
Aug 32.12 +.03
Sep 32.02 +.05
Oct 31.67 +.08
Dec 31.42 31.62 31.38 31.62 +.06
Jul 31.62 +.06
Oct 31.62 +.06
Dec 31.62 +.06
Est. sales 151,806. Wed.'s sales 99,140
Wed.'s open int 462,427
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 380.00 390.80 376.80 382.40 +3.60
Jan 374.10 382.50 370.90 375.50 +2.50
Mar 364.90 370.50 362.10 364.90 +.90
May 357.90 361.90 355.20 356.80 —.40
Jul 354.90 358.10 352.30 353.60 —1.00
Aug 346.80 351.80 346.50 348.00 —.90
Sep 338.90 342.40 338.40 339.50 —.70
Oct 327.80 331.30 327.70 329.20 +.20
Dec 327.50 330.40 326.80 328.80 +.80
Jan 325.50 328.40 325.50 327.10 +.80
Mar 318.10 320.50 317.00 319.40 +1.00
May 316.00 318.10 315.10 317.10 +1.10
Jul 317.90 +1.10
Aug 316.50 +1.10
Sep 315.40 +1.00
Oct 311.10 +1.00
Dec 309.30 309.40 303.20 307.10 +1.00
Jul 311.50 +1.00
Oct 311.50 +1.00
Dec 314.80 +1.00
Est. sales 138,404. Wed.'s sales 101,460
Wed.'s open int 439,806, up 2,985