CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

Open High Low Settle Chg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 632¾ 633 616 620 —12¾
Mar 632¼ 632¾ 616¼ 620¼ —12¼
May 630½ 630½ 615½ 619 —11½
Jul 618 618 603¼ 608¼ —9¾
Sep 619½ 619½ 605¾ 611¼ —9
Dec 623½ 624¼ 612 618 —8¼
Mar 626¼ 626¼ 616¾ 621 —7¼
May 611¾ —7½
Jul 594½ 594¾ 585 592 —8
Sep 590 591¾ 590 591¾ —7¼
Dec 591½ 599¼ 591½ 599¼ —7
Mar 595½ —7
May 595½ —7
Jul 578 —7
Est. sales 109,403. Fri.'s sales 98,829
Fri.'s open int 451,667, up 36,399
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 419¼ 419¾ 412¾ 417¾ —1½
Mar 419½ 420 414¼ 418½ —1¾
May 419¾ 420¾ 415½ 419¼ —2
Jul 420¼ 420¼ 415 419¼ —1
Sep 397¾ 397¾ 393¾ 396½ —2
Dec 394¼ 394¼ 390 392¼ —1¾
Mar 399¼ 399¼ 396 397¾ —2¼
May 400¾ 400¾ 399¼ 399¾ —1½
Jul 401½ 402¼ 399 400¾ —1
Sep 391 393½ 387½ 390¾ —1¾
Dec 394¾ 395½ 391¼ 393½ —2
Jul 403¾ —2
Dec 391½ 391½ 391½ 391½ —1½
Est. sales 361,421. Fri.'s sales 343,211
Fri.'s open int 1,657,517
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Dec 304½ 307¾ 300¾ 306½ +3
Mar 302¼ 306 300 305 +2¾
May 302 303¼ 301¼ 303¼ +1
Jul 302 304 302 304 +2
Sep 290 +1
Dec 285¾ —3½
Mar 290 —2½
May 290 —2½
Jul 290 —2½
Sep 290 —2½
Jul 290 —2½
Sep 290 —2½
Est. sales 499. Fri.'s sales 222
Fri.'s open int 5,577, up 3
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
Nov 1083¾ 1089¾ 1078 1087¾ +4
Jan 1081 1087¾ 1075¼ 1083½ +2½
Mar 1067¼ 1073¼ 1062¼ 1069 +1½
May 1064 1066¼ 1056 1061½
Jul 1061¾ 1064 1054 1058½ —1¼
Aug 1046 1051 1044 1046¾ —2¼
Sep 1013¼ 1013¼ 1007¾ 1011½ —1½
Nov 981¾ 985¾ 977¼ 982¾
Jan 978¾ 982½ 974¼ 979¼ — ½
Mar 962½ 962½ 954½ 959¾
May 954 958¼ 952¾ 955¼ — ½
Jul 956¾ 958¾ 956¼ 958¾ — ¾
Aug 953½ —1¼
Sep 934¾ —1¼
Nov 918 921¾ 917¼ 919½ —1¾
Jul 933 —1¾
Nov 918½ —1¾
Est. sales 276,443. Fri.'s sales 381,516
Fri.'s open int 1,003,007
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
Dec 34.16 34.82 34.01 34.46 +.35
Jan 34.00 34.64 33.87 34.24 +.29
Mar 33.80 34.42 33.70 33.96 +.19
May 33.63 34.28 33.56 33.76 +.13
Jul 33.66 34.21 33.47 33.67 +.11
Aug 33.32 33.96 33.32 33.46 +.09
Sep 33.48 33.66 33.10 33.14 +.10
Oct 32.70 33.16 32.67 32.75 +.07
Dec 32.57 33.14 32.54 32.70 +.05
Jan 32.59 +.03
Mar 32.77 32.77 32.36 32.45 +.02
May 32.25 32.38 32.25 32.38 +.04
Jul 32.36 +.04
Aug 32.29 +.05
Sep 32.16 +.04
Oct 31.24 31.78 31.24 31.78
Dec 31.34 31.74 31.34 31.74 +.01
Jul 31.74 +.01
Oct 31.74 +.01
Dec 31.74 +.01
Est. sales 127,698. Fri.'s sales 114,095
Fri.'s open int 465,288
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
Dec 385.70 389.90 381.40 389.60 +3.20
Jan 379.20 383.50 375.60 383.10 +3.50
Mar 366.50 369.50 363.10 369.10 +2.10
May 357.70 358.30 353.40 357.70
Jul 353.30 354.30 349.10 352.70 —.90
Aug 346.90 347.10 343.90 346.40 —1.50
Sep 339.00 339.00 335.20 338.30 —.90
Oct 326.90 328.80 325.50 328.40 —.50
Dec 328.20 328.50 324.80 327.70 —.50
Jan 326.50 326.50 322.90 325.90 —.60
Mar 319.00 319.00 318.10 318.10 —.90
May 316.50 316.50 314.80 315.50 —1.00
Jul 317.30 317.30 316.20 316.20 —1.10
Aug 316.00 316.00 314.90 314.90 —1.10
Sep 315.10 315.10 313.80 313.80 —1.30
Oct 311.10 311.10 306.40 306.40 —4.70
Dec 306.00 306.00 305.90 305.90 +.90
Jul 310.30 +.90
Oct 310.30 +.90
Dec 313.60 +.90
Est. sales 85,871. Fri.'s sales 94,004
Fri.'s open int 446,512