https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/business/article/Close-15785110.php
Close
CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Tue.:
|OpenHighLowSettleChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|566¾
|574
|563¾
|563¾
|—7½
|Mar
|575¼
|577¼
|569¼
|570
|—7½
|May
|578½
|580½
|572¾
|573¼
|—7¾
|Jul
|579¾
|581¾
|574
|574¼
|—8
|Sep
|583¾
|585½
|578½
|578¾
|—7¾
|Dec
|592
|593¼
|587
|587¼
|—7
|Mar
|598
|600¼
|594¾
|595¼
|—6¾
|May
|592
|—6½
|Jul
|579½
|581½
|575¾
|576¼
|—7½
|Sep
|578½
|—7¼
|Dec
|584
|—7¼
|Mar
|591½
|—7¼
|May
|596¾
|—7½
|Jul
|577½
|—8
|Est. sales 69,604.
|Mon.'s sales 93,309
|Mon.'s open int 387,689
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|418¾
|419
|415½
|417
|—2½
|Mar
|422½
|424½
|418½
|419¾
|—4¼
|May
|425
|427
|421¼
|423
|—3¾
|Jul
|426¼
|427¾
|422¼
|424
|—3¾
|Sep
|411
|412½
|408¼
|411
|—2¼
|Dec
|409
|410¾
|406¾
|408½
|—2½
|Mar
|415½
|416½
|412¾
|414½
|—2¼
|May
|416½
|416½
|414½
|416
|—1¾
|Jul
|415½
|417¼
|414½
|416
|—1½
|Sep
|392½
|392½
|391¼
|392
|—2
|Dec
|393
|394
|393
|393¼
|—1¾
|Jul
|403¾
|—1¾
|Dec
|393½
|—1¼
|Est. sales 171,943.
|Mon.'s sales 271,812
|Mon.'s open int 1,662,787
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|348¾
|349
|330¼
|330¼
|+5¼
|Mar
|317
|326¾
|316¼
|323½
|+5¼
|May
|317½
|322
|316½
|320¼
|+3½
|Jul
|318¼
|318¼
|317½
|317½
|+1
|Sep
|302
|+¼
|Dec
|300
|300
|299¼
|299¼
|+½
|Mar
|306½
|+½
|May
|306½
|+½
|Jul
|306½
|+½
|Sep
|306½
|+½
|Jul
|306½
|+½
|Sep
|306½
|+½
|Est. sales 463.
|Mon.'s sales 651
|Mon.'s open int 4,108,
|up 31
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Jan
|1157½
|1160¼
|1142¾
|1145¾
|—12¾
|Mar
|1162
|1165¼
|1148½
|1151½
|—11
|May
|1162½
|1165¾
|1150¼
|1153
|—10¼
|Jul
|1161
|1163¾
|1149½
|1152
|—9½
|Aug
|1141¾
|1143¾
|1130¾
|1133
|—8¾
|Sep
|1088½
|1088½
|1078
|1081½
|—6
|Nov
|1041¾
|1044¾
|1035¼
|1041¼
|—2½
|Jan
|1041¾
|1044½
|1034½
|1041¼
|—1¾
|Mar
|1027¾
|1031¾
|1021
|1029
|—1¼
|May
|1020½
|1028
|1019
|1026¼
|—
|¾
|Jul
|1024¾
|1029¼
|1020½
|1027¼
|—
|¼
|Aug
|1020
|+¼
|Sep
|1001½
|Nov
|982¼
|985
|977
|983¼
|Jan
|985¾
|Mar
|985¾
|May
|985¾
|Jul
|994½
|Aug
|991
|Sep
|991
|Nov
|976
|Jul
|976
|Nov
|975¾
|Est. sales 335,543.
|Mon.'s sales 363,687
|Mon.'s open int 962,634,
|up 4,715
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Dec
|38.75
|38.75
|38.20
|38.28
|—.59
|Jan
|38.05
|38.07
|37.29
|37.44
|—.59
|Mar
|37.86
|37.87
|37.15
|37.29
|—.56
|May
|37.62
|37.67
|37.00
|37.13
|—.52
|Jul
|37.51
|37.51
|36.85
|36.99
|—.49
|Aug
|37.07
|37.07
|36.54
|36.65
|—.45
|Sep
|36.42
|36.42
|36.02
|36.24
|—.37
|Oct
|36.14
|36.14
|35.60
|35.87
|—.27
|Dec
|36.10
|36.10
|35.58
|35.85
|—.25
|Jan
|35.90
|35.90
|35.51
|35.68
|—.21
|Mar
|35.34
|35.53
|35.34
|35.49
|—.20
|May
|35.30
|35.35
|35.30
|35.33
|—.18
|Jul
|35.15
|35.26
|35.09
|35.24
|—.16
|Aug
|35.11
|—.16
|Sep
|35.00
|—.16
|Oct
|34.73
|+.09
|Dec
|34.66
|—.01
|Jul
|34.66
|—.01
|Oct
|34.66
|—.01
|Dec
|34.66
|—.01
|Est. sales 130,356.
|Mon.'s sales 127,537
|Mon.'s open int 478,409
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Dec
|385.60
|385.60
|380.80
|381.70
|—4.80
|Jan
|382.30
|383.10
|376.00
|376.90
|—5.40
|Mar
|382.80
|383.70
|377.80
|378.80
|—4.10
|May
|381.60
|382.50
|377.70
|379.10
|—2.60
|Jul
|380.50
|381.00
|376.40
|377.90
|—2.40
|Aug
|373.10
|373.70
|369.60
|371.00
|—2.00
|Sep
|359.10
|359.80
|357.10
|358.60
|—1.10
|Oct
|346.20
|347.10
|343.90
|346.20
|—.30
|Dec
|345.00
|346.70
|342.80
|345.70
|+.10
|Jan
|343.80
|343.90
|341.90
|343.10
|+.10
|Mar
|337.00
|338.10
|335.00
|337.20
|+.40
|May
|335.00
|335.50
|332.10
|335.10
|+.50
|Jul
|335.20
|336.30
|335.10
|335.50
|+.50
|Aug
|334.10
|+.90
|Sep
|330.50
|+.70
|Oct
|325.90
|+.40
|Dec
|325.30
|+.50
|Jul
|329.70
|+.50
|Oct
|329.70
|+.50
|Dec
|333.00
|+.50
|Est. sales 145,963.
|Mon.'s sales 135,831
|Mon.'s open int 418,001,
|up 2,330
View Comments