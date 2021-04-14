12 missing from capsized ship after 6 rescued off Louisiana STACEY PLAISANCE, KEVIN McGILL and JEFF MARTIN, Associated Press April 14, 2021 Updated: April 14, 2021 7:12 p.m.
PORT FOURCHON, La. (AP) — The Coast Guard searched for 12 people missing off the coast of Louisiana on Wednesday after finding one person dead and pulling six survivors from rough seas when their commercial vessel capsized in hurricane-force winds.
Coast Guard Capt. Will Watson said winds were 80 to 90 mph (130 to 145 km/h) and seas were 7 to 9 feet (2.1 to 2.7 meters) when the Seacor Power lift vessel overturned.
