Coherent: Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) _ Coherent Inc. (COHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $8.7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, came to 52 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The maker of lasers for commercial and scientific uses posted revenue of $298.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $282.9 million.

Coherent shares have fallen 13% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $144.47, a climb of 15% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on COHR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/COHR