Coherus BioSciences: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. (AP) _ Coherus BioSciences Inc. (CHRS) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $35.6 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Redwood City, California-based company said it had profit of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 67 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 44 cents per share.

The drug developer posted revenue of $116.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $116.3 million.

Coherus BioSciences shares have fallen 7.5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 4.5% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CHRS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CHRS