Colgate-Palmolive: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) _ Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $637 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of 73 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 77 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 77 cents per share.

The consumer products maker posted revenue of $3.89 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.9 billion.

Colgate-Palmolive shares have declined 11 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed 6 percent. The stock has fallen slightly more than 8 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CL at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CL