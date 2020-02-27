Colony Credit: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) _ Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc. (CLNC) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 26 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 37 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $25.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $414.5 million, or $3.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $97.7 million.

Colony Credit shares have fallen nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.14, a fall of 31% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLNC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLNC