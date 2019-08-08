Connecticut Water Service: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

CLINTON, Conn. (AP) _ Connecticut Water Service Inc. (CTWS) on Thursday reported second-quarter net income of $5.8 million.

The Clinton, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of 48 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, were 67 cents per share.

The water company posted revenue of $30.7 million in the period.

Connecticut Water Service shares have risen almost 5% since the beginning of the year. The stock has climbed 2% in the last 12 months.

