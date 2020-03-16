Consumer Portfolio Services: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LAS VEGAS (AP) _ Consumer Portfolio Services Inc. (CPSS) on Monday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $29,000.

On a per-share basis, the Las Vegas-based company said it had profit of less than 1 cent.

The auto lender posted revenue of $85.7 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.4 million, or 22 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $345.8 million.

In the final minutes of trading on Monday, the company's shares hit $2.20. A year ago, they were trading at $4.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CPSS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CPSS