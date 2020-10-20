Container Store: Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COPPELL, Texas (AP) _ The Container Store Group Inc. (TCS) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter earnings of $20.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Coppell, Texas-based company said it had net income of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 43 cents per share.

The storage products retailer posted revenue of $248 million in the period.

Container Store shares have more than doubled since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, shares hit $10.05, more than doubling in the last 12 months.

