ContraFect: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

YONKERS, N.Y. (AP) _ ContraFect Corp. (CFRX) on Friday reported a loss of $17.6 million in its second quarter.

The Yonkers, New York-based company said it had a loss of 88 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 47 cents per share.

ContraFect shares have dropped 17% since the beginning of the year. The stock has risen 28% in the last 12 months.

