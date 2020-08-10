Core Molding Technologies: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) _ Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) on Monday reported a second-quarter loss of $2.3 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Columbus, Ohio-based company said it had a loss of 29 cents per share.

The maker of fiber reinforced plastics posted revenue of $37.8 million in the period.

Core Molding Technologies shares have risen 70% since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 15% in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CMT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CMT