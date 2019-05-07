Corindus Vascular: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

WALTHAM, Mass. (AP) _ Corindus Vascular Robotics Inc. (CVRS) on Tuesday reported a loss of $9.7 million in its first quarter.

The Waltham, Massachusetts-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The vascular robotic-assisted systems developer posted revenue of $3 million in the period.

In the final minutes of trading on Tuesday, the company's shares hit $2.10. A year ago, they were trading at $1.09.

